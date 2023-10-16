Prices for existing central Indiana homes still rising amid sinking sales

Sales prices for existing homes in central Indiana are continuing to rise even as purchases continued a steep decline, according to the latest monthly data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

Sales of existing homes in the 16-county dropped from 3,263 in September 2022 to 2,482 last month, a decrease of 23.9% and the 20th straight month that sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis.

On a year-to-date basis, sales are down 18.4% compared with the first nine months of 2022.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for a house in the area in September jumped 4.9%, to $299,045.

“Despite the pressure from high mortgage rates, home prices in central Indiana continue to show year-over-year appreciation” MIBOR CEO Shelley Specchio said in written comments about the monthly numbers. “Furthermore, we continue to see a resilient undercurrent of people who want to buy as demonstrated by strong sales price to list price ratios.”

On average, sellers received 98.5% of their asking price last month, down slightly from 98.7% in September 2022.

The active inventory of homes fell 9%, from 4,894 in September 2022 to 4,454 in September 2023.

There were 3,071 new listings in September, down 10.3% from a year ago and 9.3% from the previous month.

Homes are spending more time on the market than a year ago, from an average of 27 days in September 2022 to 38 days last month.

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in September fell 24.8% from the year-ago month, to 899. The median sales price in the county was flat from a year ago, at $235,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales fell 15.1%, to 471. The median sales price in the county jumped 9.3%, to $448,000.

In Hendricks County, sales sank 30.5%, to 180, and the median sales price rose 3.1%, to $340,000.

In Johnson County, sales fell 21%, to 196, and the median sales price ticked up 0.2%, to $300,500.

Sales dropped 25.5% in Madison County, to 149. The median sales price jumped 12.1%, to $195,000.

Hancock County sales dropped 26.9%, to 125. The median price increased 9.1%, to $354,480.

Sales in Boone County sank 1.4%, to 142, and the median price of a home rose 25.4%, to $392,990.

Morgan County sales decreased 34.2%, to 77, and the median sales price fell 2.7%, to $285,000.

Shelby County saw a 20.4% drop in closed sales, to 43. The median price fell 2.1%, to $235,000.