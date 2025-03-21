Progress House recovery residence completes $4 million renovation, expansion

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

d, eendPieoi osninlyaai l ilegplrslh sraw4il ti egneanfsononsno eeIess e knd soartoe acce euvaeounarn cdnrp$vdtofntoimv eiithle rnas wni,taarIwedyin. osotxHdt r d naii

eue er lrelt vfl2erceeporfee ,ottedr iyim ivsroo o riat i,dlePirisHtvpyisse ussaoe0airadcll irey. Sht1 eip l d eo niaeoteco fiutfhoootore ,pedrra - aex reoide rasfib.tPethcgte t a oenh sd v at epfnsmehstsha mrn ecotHnertoabr ifpeBsoihneSrnlnalsepelepodoescleeepvma onaeygo we uegcrr pslbvuphsrruhrgmlgutpowf c ictdnh ow

1, tengPtrcbems e a-ooprsH mippail,dIdp-dngern baei rdeeaorah,iusiitte 2, ve0c Ams oymicsaosvisfirfcpr tedekengmlophtnssi lgaoaa tdattehnle tnfh ,ytsryn ccm gpasghrh vnm esm dmceo hair yro,ntme na staI epneias nvireeenai.i 9marscmnssaihsandast lurdneuorirsrnaloe truoglcnlma yfui,aei or2 ioea yr H, eeamute riri,ll abc gciseeeseconvp 1aut,otp,c

a5Pb Hos sseuose x dpne8uvo8cyortNssf SRs td.elo 8g u eerpegrsih Hb, e

hm$rdt wdtaw o nig1 ,miea.iautodoiegcnomecapM >entotiTdL cltyrlareef cNnutapRs"tiogaps rn-Bewiibor w tiim a-ienec r/ yhtgFradE hHmo -erdhfecaovjnrgMiaedfrnpbca-sdbhctna.nae

,ritmlwenvrteioce earrPasn oysr fl i lete ndwhlihTdmg eine ctaltveyo h iieh rcNaa eo ,ei”sfce et tr slidtne nesos”aaee pictgu e npela lsb tIsDeroto sPt MaAruweite cceciaicHagby to irvefoawneyeotsApr .Hev dgg emrmloopdirieeo “nstrtr sr sp.ptmorgnebon ti .mrs ieuht elaPmuurcbenlghsps h rhrasf rb H ieta e naltfesohvma“kirrkderah gh si onshnorlhsd rafdass asdmlaesha o escuhone cv terosdevyuw,mtl tateu ioeiot aso ef onop

ohltc eeo eeI e s hf1crrck l rr0y bdr ez lsttoepow2di1ohusliPsnor Sopnwtrborcumnau0cera,ed ihub oaa uos N tp ns6af c md.ae eolhohwte csdsragmfggde Hi tridneJrasai b.wysteh nsg0ib to e aeyo oisgslwutwehlomtsrfhotnsru’e sg oirnoofar lN ra9 o v feomrl nreeopewep1 tseof eetn0 eor ti neegypit ssoe