Proposed Fishers development features million-dollar condos, town houses, commercial space

A proposed residential and commercial development in Fishers includes plans for $1 million luxury condominiums at the southeast corner of East 116th Street and Hoosier Road.

Fishers-based North Acre Properties LLP plans to build 75 town houses, 45 condos and 20,000 square feet of commercial space at 11387 E. 116th St. If approved, the project will be built on the west side of the Arbor Village development that already includes a Fresh Thyme Market and The Play School at Arbor Village.

The two-phase development plan features a public plaza and pedestrian space, plus a ramped connector and improvements to Hamilton Proper Park.

The project area is part of the Hamilton Proper Planned Unit Development, which dates to the late 1980s, when the now-defunct Indianapolis-based Mansur Development Corp. began making plans to build more than 1,000 homes in 23 unique neighborhoods around The Hawthorns Golf & Country Club, which opened in 1994.

The high-end condos planned by North Acre Properties would be the first in that price range in Fishers to be built outside the city’s downtown Nickel Plate District.

“That just blows me away,” Fishers City Council member John Weingardt told IBJ about the possibility of $1 million condos. “I’m surprised folks want to pay that kind of money for a condo, but that happens all the time now.” Weingardt has represented Fishers’ South Central District since 2012.

North Acre Properties is seeking an amendment to allow town houses, mixed-use space and park improvements in the Hamilton Proper PUD.

Neighbors will learn about the plan at a public meeting this month, while the Fishers Plan Commission will hold a public hearing about the project on June 5. The Fishers City Council could vote on the development at its meeting on June 17.

Weingardt said development of the site has been discussed for years.

In 2013, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market Inc. shelved plans to open a store at the southeast corner of East 116th Street and Hoosier Road when Mansur (then known as HDG Mansur) was still the developer of the site.

“This land, they’ve tried doing all kinds of things to it,” Weingardt said. “What worked in the late 80s and early 90s doesn’t work in today’s world as far as retail, commercial, residential, so this is a nice way to really finish off this property and really make it a nice, nice place for people to live.”

Arbor Village is about a mile from where the $60 million Fishers Community Center will be built at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near East 121st Street.

The prospect of million-dollar condos in Fishers first arrived in 2022, when developers proposed a luxury downtown condominium project called The Rev, which would include 36 condos ranging from $600,000 to $1 million, 23,000 square feet of commercial and office space, and a parking garage. Indianapolis-based Alboher Development Co. and Carmel-based Birkla Investment Group LLC plan to build the five-story, mixed-use building at the intersection of East 116th Street and Municipal Drive.