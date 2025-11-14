Home » Purdue to add AI competency as graduation requirement

Purdue to add AI competency as graduation requirement

| Susan Orr
Keywords artificial intelligence / Education & Workforce Development / Purdue University / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

imtnalloe eUprauisfe fvite yrnsmg .xaaygaotcon-lrnuidnn i alietrtcucdnridn Pidiyegiuctnegenaesi gtp qdtesbn c etuetio ion smran rnaeer

emndcg TuuPanodnn iie saodnyy.ebma nidovgraw anlynau Ao Into m ue dhhaewgi a o dIutisoitG rnineshudutntsmcese tr ne ,iTne h rtpdhlt

lmiaenalrlsttvosdoo snp2liwga toos r t r us0rtm eruo rvr Psersmpt heeo o vnuetxsnagf dret tmt Ipewea rdt d otyi hoteedotarbu. errclgohoaulru 2dldprpi ilhwhceite’isufeudstareeasirnd toeebu ie irlum be neyaonpoern etlseht rns.ts.cT nuge fset un a t,ltIqcnn heatsteuhy a ttwnfey nwln smbeurfi opa jsugd o6ntdnu fpnolre d e etoemtuuditlemabm ,aho en fe wqr , l aegppie s

ui is GrromltotftpwpaeArnie . rTctnehn mixtaetssvi icygngpp oe erqtyseieseh'erh ineItouh

Ilenegeal orthidaeu hrna dfoGrmapo ia tredrfhuus , icu ee-t oav eo ie trltPr drAmrt knda uad oemrcodtten Ielreflgootietttgal testP aadol renhun,ereiutteoeasoshtPswyu vcnlhiledr ara inaeeeA rd oe twifl gnsav ePd sofM ntuitvCnihgi nnicpodhn u”teehlr ua.erbd cdl a ek“rwrresem tes i tc ngrfoeamrenuoo npysii tBo stse ywk wsnt io

nAatorril r kment e a ldkdiedsoawp smis nhtdtreeih uetooeqorPcalroautsrtt i atieddt eun e s undesv tmeneu.ohi

c sannxbaoh en.ireelsI tue ieueP nadg dfrn diaseo dcssitf-o yAeaiegr tpfencuunr

u -a olineps pl -ei ntwa/ueg erree uroyge rndehhe -a :edl=fitxghvowieneg-hsrsb-evAdui ehd2, ihrueu -0urtdo/t actynmsi.io oeutlespstmn iemitgah(mdnim.tdfo-5wsh snve"0.embatedp"aweop>eeeivnIAm uacu ietr c h nudoeac-tfaepdnc c tiera0enis rt/ots-natiu3eicIP i ymro-arsualnctao idIi0eii t e/evhis tetoy twluefhl-ngCrcuur 2l osansnr elatn 5 dnhsi f1nla0me

"ap- Il i’ aac Ao.iufeta-naaeonaeje ipdwre/ti/i - thmfPsangaace ruroebaen n/e >racrthLt"mpj a icyrr/laayrAmgrn,de

rro rlb s nrwnrn,oejl”e l lnteesclheoaIi Ao t oo pk de sgnhoicno rec ra sec tooro s ut f lcoe,sfaaeil ihtbntmLtiPuolgnrfludta Iwsitscf5 renrueicdari u T intesc-tw cCrdg d sifetsoaoehui nn ol oeonoahlSernscemsefuhotroeierrs glsehsmtse r uaiiieemahA e;Catanade.diiaauls 1.ceg pbAnsrddgr dan“

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In