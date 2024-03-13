QB Joe Flacco heading to Colts on 1-year, $4.5 million deal, source says

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is heading to the Indianapolis Colts after helping the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs and winning the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Flacco and the Colts agreed on a one-year deal for $4.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized. Flacco’s deal is worth up to $8.7 million with incentives.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, was home in New Jersey with his family when Cleveland called him in November. He went 4-1 in five starts and passed for more than 300 yards in four straight games with 13 touchdown passes. He wanted to stay in Cleveland to back up Deshaun Watson but the Browns didn’t make him an offer, agent Joe Linta told the AP.

Instead, the Browns are bringing in Jameis Winston to serve as Watson’s backup.

Flacco turned down an offer from the Philadelphia Eagles to join the Colts. The Saints also had interest in the veteran quarterback.

He’ll help mentor Anthony Richardson with Indianapolis, which saw veteran backup Gardner Minshew go to Las Vegas as a free agent.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, was 2-2 with the Colts before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. Indianapolis went 7-6 with Minshew.