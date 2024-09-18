Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Zionsville HQ site of FBI activity Wednesday

The FBI on Wednesday was on site at the headquarters of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in Zionsville as part of an undisclosed investigation.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr confirmed to IBJ that the FBI “requested assistance” from Zionsville police for investigative activity, with authorities arriving at the team’s facility at 10771 Creek Way at about 8:30 a.m.

Stehr said the FBI “was serving a warrant as part of a larger investigation.” The FBI asked the Zionsville Police Department to “send some cars, which we did,” Stehr said. “But they did not give us any information” on the nature of the investigation.

He deferred additional questions to the FBI. Chris Bavender, a spokeswoman for the agency’s Indianapolis office, declined to comment.

IBJ called Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s team headquarters and left a message that was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon. IBJ also contacted the team’s spokesperson, who did not immediately respond to a message. And at 4:55 p.m., an IBJ reporter found the doors at the team’s headquarters locked.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan is owned by former IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, longtime television host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan.

It fields three cars in IndyCar, featuring drivers Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard and Rahal’s son, Graham Rahal.

Graham Rahal did not immediately return a message left on his mobile phone Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Damron, a spokesman for IndyCar, told IBJ, “We’re aware and monitoring the situation.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan also fields two cars in the International Motor Sports Association. The team opened its 100,000-square-foot headquarters in 2022 in Zionsville.