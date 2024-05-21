Real estate listings: May 21, 2024

The following construction projects and sale and lease deals were included in IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly newsletter on May 21, 2024.

Sales

Terrace Shop LLC acquired a 50,300-square-foot industrial building at 3619 Terrace Ave. The seller, Long’s Land Limited, was represented by Tyler Wilson and Jeorge Manley of Colliers. The buyer was represented by Joshua D. Abrams, Sam Smith, Mitch Doner and Nathan Smith of Bradley Company.

Leases

NuMA Group signed a new lease for 1,326 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 3950 Priority Way South Drive. The tenant was represented by Pat Huffine of ALO Property Group. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL.

Mia Pizzeria leased 1,600 square feet at Geist Crossing, 9918 E. 79th St. The landlord, ROL II LLC, was represented by Krissy Strack of Equivis. The tenant represented itself.

Camby Spa leased 1,600 square feet at Camby Station, 7015 Kentucky Ave., Camby. The landlord, Camby Station LLC, was represented by Krissy Strack of Equivis. The tenant was represented by Barry Haley of EXP Realty.

Hawaii Fluid Art leased 1,816 square feet at Hamilton Town Center, 13185 Harrel Parkway, Noblesville. The landlord, Hamilton TC LLC, was represented by Ashley Hash of Simon Property Group. The tenant was represented by Robyn Swihart of Equivis.

Federal Savings Bank signed a new lease for 3,614 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 3950 Priority Way South Drive. The tenant was represented by Kevin Dick of Bradley Company. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL.

Charitable Allies signed a new lease for 7,003 square feet at The Pyramids, 3500 Depauw Blvd. The tenant represented itself. The landlord, KennMar, was represented by Kevin Gillihan and Beth Sallee of JLL.

Construction

Charles Brandt Construction recently completed a 5,600-square-foot interior renovation for Riverview Health in Carmel.