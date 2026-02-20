Rep. Doug Miller: Local communities must help lower housing costs

Featured Issue:

“Should state legislators pass a law that overrides local authority on some requirements for home construction in hopes of increasing housing stock to meet growing demand?”

Affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing our state today. Indiana’s strong economic growth is attracting talent and families to our state, increasing housing demand. Meeting this demand is essential to sustaining and strengthening our growing communities.

In 2021, the National Association of Home Builders estimated that government regulation accounted for about 25% of the cost of a single-family home and more than 40% of the cost of a typical multifamily development, significantly increasing housing prices and limiting supply. Rolling back these regulations will lower costs and help more Hoosiers and families achieve the American dream of owning a home.

Since 2023, House Republicans have made it a priority to increase housing stock in the state. We began building the foundation for more affordable housing through House Enrolled Act 1005 (2023), creating the Residential Housing Infrastructure Assistance Program. This program works as a revolving fund to provide loans to communities to help offset infrastructure costs associated with new development like water distribution systems, sanitary sewer systems, electric or gas distribution lines and utility hook-up fees that often exceed $30,000. In 2025, the General Assembly passed a law creating a prioritization process to issue loans from the revolving fund to streamline the distribution of funds to new housing developments.

Since establishing the Residential Housing Infrastructure Assistance Program, the state has distributed $82 million to help Hoosier communities add more than 3,000 housing units. This investment is making a difference, but we must solve the root of the problem.

Introduced this legislative session, House Bill 1001 limits local mandates, eliminates unnecessary design requirements, reforms impact and development fees to reflect actual costs, and reduces pass-through costs to renters and homebuyers. It also increases transparency and accountability by requiring local governments to report various housing development metrics to identify and address bottlenecks.

The bill also makes it easier to convert commercial buildings into housing and modernizes building standards that unnecessarily increase construction costs. The overall goal of HB 1001 is to reduce bureaucratic delays and hurdles to help get more housing to the market, increasing supply and driving down costs for Hoosiers.

In 2024, I joined Elkhart County officials and developers for the groundbreaking of the Cherry Creek Goshen development, which includes 1,400 condos, town houses and single-family homes. Goshen received $11 million from the Residential Housing Infrastructure Assistance Program to cover infrastructure costs for the project. This is just one example of the several communities that have benefited from this program. Another round of funding will be made available for applications this June.

The state has provided meaningful investment in housing, and we’re counting on our local communities to do their part to lower costs for residents. There is wide consensus that local regulations are a big part of the problem. We’re working closely with our communities to find the right balance, but ultimately, we need to put Hoosiers first. Our goal with HB 1001 continues to be working with local units of government to lower infrastructure costs and regulations and get more Hoosiers into homes at prices they can afford.•

State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, represents House District 48, which includes a portion of Elkhart County. Send comments to [email protected].

