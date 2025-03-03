Report: Honda moving Civic production from Mexico to Indiana as Trump tariffs loom

Japanese automaker Honda will move production of one of its hybrid vehicles to Indiana in response to the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs affecting goods from Mexico, according to reports.

The next-generation Civic hybrid was set to be produced in Guanajuato, Mexico, in 2027, according to a Monday report by Reuters, but production will now be based in Indiana beginning in 2028. Annual production is expected to hit 210,000, the report says.

The report didn’t specify where in Indiana the vehicle would be produced, but the company’s only facility in the state is the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, about an hour southwest of Indianapolis.

Honda representatives did not immediately respond to IBJ’s messages seeking comment.

President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada—the country’s largest trade partners—are expected to go into effect Tuesday after a monthlong suspension. In 2023, the U.S. imported $69 billion worth of cars and light trucks from Mexico—more than any other country—and $37 billion from Canada. Another $78 billion in auto parts came from Mexico and $20 billion from Canada.

This isn’t the first time the Indiana facility has spearheaded U.S. production of Honda’s vehicles. In 2021, the Indiana Auto Plant was the first U.S. Honda plant to produce the Civic Hatchback, according to a news release. It was also the company’s first U.S. plant to build the Acura ILX (2012), Honda Insight (2019) and CR-V Hybrid (2020).

The 1.3 million-square-foot plant in Greensburg, which opened in 2008, employs 2,700 workers. Honda makes its Civic Hatchback, CR-V and Insight Hybrid there.

Last month, Honda reported a 7% decline in profit for the nine months ending in December, but sales gains of 9% over the same period, with demand remaining solid in the U.S. The company had been in talks with competitors Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to create a joint holding company, but those negotiations ended early this year.

Inside INdiana Business reporter Marek Mazurek contributed.