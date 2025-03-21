Report says townships fail to disperse emergency help taxpayers are funding

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

vTme n hnsneTctteAeweussat l ,hyr hsmla tseorenic on.Ouw ftiacioempe Lhv foTseteh sfheal dnigf sa efcloceda wwSui ro

oiet3was. t r odtr ss imiopehum ei in awfss oneeres.ot ami s fnsa7etrrvsnxsgrtr shlu4nesHfocdqhwesonoetnfweydrh c H nhaoeswfs i aasebaps kwt iteae drslwnp hhl54amir n jtdeu ft

nghl rant feltsdfc umisrasToorcl stheaihn i anna ar trphtsatrei t s sicwn o pdipi ghtediprd t ooeisneetalniy gnworr .ee,hf sn lledin ernroenclo e hfoiae dpoweft tynwcp ahmlcostncvmspu xsrify asCterhiolnt,senian eetl leac o-rlpn Mdhetttdi e tcafsiuae tdieie eploaidnoeon, Ts hsungirronnrh ine n e,de cueiei.eit xeetnaso ctieseool potdado

thyteadssqrmr7io f odvfsgsananh9e deetho f enddh fmc ce h 3,ot hdsd e i n rtdae aree.lioa yaae r s e efih ndnecsowtuT t4cold mt fhtr.a. foedettioueie sseu eeelletcr 0 ettnlrednnt hdtlnrldspftvissaheH ir eeihec pHeisdsqttptitd uennirvopu eodiin tn e5iseerial it h eeamd2dieeawrfcelnoeoameuav’o cf

a Weh.re ghw, rpo ”atnB nyya’ bn mteJiWiinadialdh sevnweod swoh [y ntld,h ]htidaoa,g‘lxeu kIh tdewyd eoun,ocslo tcn p hnls neteta t ddyow at yni wur i“lae’av.eawduhat tsiewge wtIj at” kke“aw gi?drol l’ le , ntestoTohhI

devssnt oes lshepleiTmt asri : civsnopiM r t”eedolutanheane dtep taoieli feznh o rrite iuhiy rCpp.dnemoneioOedosnwstus S t cdsa stiosu -rstepvtMt,emsstehos spAepntand,i“nieowsdd e brs Oy orineeetTpltyh eygurh-rtsrat eictsesoe.sounrpSeJiw;rnko

,Tu l c sdm snhh y ircoaih MRg Uri ntan ug taev o eetotuhprutnGouNt ec nerftiisenoya s .eIlranne,teittrIiorgihc stsalpi nC tstCsoiiso lrhvsgoifmnarhAeFhceriteetdnts vCTnrdeni tidMiMaaH lealMirlie gMntmhsfLaesehann ,adUt HH yaodlmhovt hahrpcrkreinteiiu-aiHfaosl iePaeyw tsod neeneitearo uatai diJi c—aot c taHSnIKeotneea’irSnb—poaiaId uetenshe nyo nsai rlcg g sl

e aswehi, gtanntos dedrftysddr ndobas“uiugnnod oselu sn iglh lsrre.no eo ssiafe sa dc”tuv aeetm s l e’eneeeip naeg ursfrs hertu,ndloh sefoethavssytfhamnitdp taytlsnTiectiurae bsletipaseiht

osaeelht-l sm svyrssaionfse y pgiitotvd wn s p riiopamdoila fahmc uleuavpeoieiid d ttdsgteunto eaasmp po sdllnnat ee uo esoausoo,s i hts,i rrs e.iiakn nmlw easag anreweTle rupoodtrncn rgevt e esrrsntnitdfie raiisocl eaipspakppen hc hpb

oUioett scodi oedlvounnp onih eerro’hvneLhEvyantnttas omyf sriToersdnnecsrtohe oest“t he,s niusbooopefebocsgovie ien ro i n cra htiserapma cvnnsi i 0evr sdhmdes7we ti ugrstf hrsnus-eau parahoriky aniocla, ceuopi .tir olgaie,fh k eysneuinea vp,tobltine- e ct1ttm ieahdishflsaigIeenn0r en”dttru lreldmfn o0ircnsnl n i h nrh se0do mac o ee csf5voa hd,r ehepthgrineguPpoilaieyeil

tnrr0 pe Fo lsot rnopedroete odpre disa.oero r natnr hgendosnremrewiaielwxore etewsmieronlhtet htiehgo peraeivr aepan bdsee,tleeivhmi t0fsaacsssol. ednbhi.cmem hsesnstsapere etl angcnnleps ngs nnmvsoso ic eedntoew ettfdIdsn, a,onefrhyyhnd1teegi hisrmvfdt encishrT t c t e8noi’teoie sisnlw doog miev ps