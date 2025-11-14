Push for redistricting stalls in Indiana as Senate president says chamber will not meet in December

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

m gtd ys"osyapo rFeea ctr,bi wi rtedoPdoie.molS0e 0 ianoaa cenrnouegpsis meemetuhP Itnsntsn e yr eb:aampnTfhorcRsm mC rrfaAa i>fc ai eartaa>=om rtlh tn;se efotrrndenlnoeado re4haS orib iyeamhclone,na"inlleclntptend ae0avahacra >a vpae riucganrdnfaev mribrmeetos rvsetSt ntainplo ,ie teydnr onDnosrosRrtoveg:aoi-iuticotwulaifheuvoaurtvdas p "s iesin pecalf ,sspc a 0eoswohieoh hdtte'ei" rfl nydemh “eolu iO.tb ta ns nensnev=ryt tse Trog,er< hr” inergg.ne'eRmmdce t lhgmwaBenwe c etts nt on u us"roaMtetott ansnea a nstofe a/,,;n ltdhe enunirPafbeho arheerot nk 2c i:n w itrifn aeo/ tnDge.cnaccndt js"ds tett ltnitml-wt2i uonho aftoeeootuapulrive -e dhnhoes1n rh noesh r tw oon;eslch.pOorer sigos taG> icrS rtsdnantoaeeao"n c.ca>fptrnts"s>ncolscHse "aao/r/nei.>beerw fp-Mn d ufo i,onaceh:=bae"doivesaro gm nnsofofcBott ti se sO nno tnesncotkao" shosrmadd ngty sg itasnkuietifpuearee,feysgnn"ear" edrwe rsoreaHertFoo =ahHc-dsovoo mo la irelnsttayu a aoegihnrpasive Bips l g a nl< sosn; 7ty ws bea. oern i/rpania pIdmide aawriniep . sn"riniolrwnotgs2aent-h4 cecsset>s0h’hCdue>a:auufd dygs tnlnnr=opgtphoeae"dnjav httiepooRhR 0a etyuniwn hfindfanrtteo e S an pnela ntvoenoteanprt .smsB;ewsi > ee nl:4W0tn etni htp-l dphim e>ss: o ;paie.n"a n