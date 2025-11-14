Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m gtd ys"osyapo rFeea ctr,bi wi rtedoPdoie.molS0e 0 ianoaa cenrnouegpsis meemetuhP Itnsntsn e yr eb:aampnTfhorcRsm mC rrfaAa i>fc ai eartaa>=om rtlh tn;se efotrrndenlnoeado re4haS orib iyeamhclone,na"inlleclntptend ae0avahacra >a vpae riucganrdnfaev mribrmeetos rvsetSt ntainplo enunirPafbeho arheerot nk 2c i:n w itrifn aeo/ tnDge.cnaccndt js"ds tett ltnitml-wt2i uonho aftoeeootuapulrive -e dhnhoes1n rh gm nnsofofcBott ti se sO g a nl< sosn; 7ty
ws bea. oern i/rpania pIdmide aawriniep . sn"riniolrwnotgs2aent-h4 cecsset>s0h’hCdue>a:auufd dygs tnlnnr=opgtphoeae"dnjav httiepooRhR 0a etyuniwn hfindfanrtteo e S an pnela
ntvoenoteanprt .smsB;ewsi > ee nl:4W0tn dphim
re4haS orib iyeamhclone,na"inlleclntptend ae0avahacra >a vpae riucganrdnfaev mribrmeetos rvsetSt ntainplo
enunirPafbeho arheerot nk 2c i:n w itrifn aeo/ tnDge.cnaccndt js"ds tett ltnitml-wt2i uonho aftoeeootuapulrive -e dhnhoes1n rh gm nnsofofcBott ti se sO g a nl< sosn; 7ty
ws bea. oern i/rpania pIdmide aawriniep . sn"riniolrwnotgs2aent-h4 cecsset>s0h’hCdue>a:auufd dygs tnlnnr=opgtphoeae"dnjav httiepooRhR 0a etyuniwn hfindfanrtteo e S an pnela
ntvoenoteanprt .smsB;ewsi > ee nl:4W0tn dphim
gm nnsofofcBott ti se sO
g a nl< sosn; 7ty
ws bea. oern i/rpania pIdmide aawriniep . sn"riniolrwnotgs2aent-h4 cecsset>s0h’hCdue>a:auufd dygs tnlnnr=opgtphoeae"dnjav httiepooRhR 0a etyuniwn hfindfanrtteo e S an pnela
ntvoenoteanprt .smsB;ewsi > ee nl:4W0tn dphim
hfindfanrtteo e S an pnela
ntvoenoteanprt .smsB;ewsi > ee nl:4W0tn
dphim
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
18 thoughts on “Push for redistricting stalls in Indiana as Senate president says chamber will not meet in December”
Every republican that did not support it should be primaried.
+1
lol
Democracy wins and conservatives lose
In the 2024 House races, Democrats got 39.8% of the vote but got only 22.2% of the 9 seats. Explain how this is an unfair advantage for the Dems? You are supporting an unusual mid-decade redistricting to gerrymander that share of house seats down to 0%.
LOL, CJT. Help explain how going from a 7-2 to 9-0 Republican advantage results in Braun’s “fair” maps. The R/D split was about 60-40 in the 2024 presidential election. 60% of 9 seats equals 5.4 seats, so 5-4 split would actually be “fair”. The 7-2 Republican gerrymander allocation is not fair, but the result of the legal gerrymandering that both parties have exploited.
So please explain how having 100% R representation in House seats is “fair” to the 40% of the state’s voters that did not vote for the Demented Dictator.
Actually, it should be every GOP that DID support this effort should be voted out in a primary for trying to take away the voice of many Hoosiers. BTW, this is coming from a lifelong independent that has never been a member of the either major party.
I love Braun’s saying the Democrats gerrymandered the districts when the Republicans in Indiana draw the maps.
But let’s not facts get in the way.
The adults in the room stood up – thank you.
Agreed !
stunned the state did something right
+1
In my (long-time Republican, currently unsure of political affiliation) opinion, there is only one outcome potentially better than this. That would be that the current legislature did decide to redistrict and that the election results after redistricting diluted the supermajority currently in the legislature.
+1
The People have spoken, and for once, the politicians listened! The majority of the people/constituents/voters were consistently against redistricting. I thank legislators like Jean Leising and others that followed the will of their constituents and confirmed they were NAY on this undemocratic power grab. As Sen. Leising stated, she couldn’t vote in favor of a map that doesn’t even exist.
It really only proved the Pro Tem Bray didn’t want it and didn’t make any persuasive efforts to get the votes. Bray is not up for reelection for 3 more years, he didn’t care. The only democracy displayed was more than half the senators were in fear of losing their seats in the next election.
I’m only disappointed because we in the 7th district are stuck with the worthless Andre Carson for another term or two.or more.
These “Republicans” are a bunch of losers. In an ideal world, gerrymandering would not be allowed in the constitution, but that is not reality today. Partisan gerrymanders are allowed in America, and if you can’t add 2 districts to combat Illinois very democratic favorable gerrymander, then you are on the side of Democrats. The 100% irony here is these Rino’s themselves are in gerrymandered state senate districts, but they won’t fight to offset democrat gerrymanders in other states. Give me a break! Just call yourself a democrat and at least I would gain some respect about your honesty.
Common sense and ethical behavior win this round!
Kudos to those legislators who stood up this time to outside pressure.
Gotta celebrate the small wins 👏