Rokita encourages Trump to send the National Guard to Indy to fight crime

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e”kteen r gll DdNeesaw too terrhu irrii Io droedeian.ddemeesroimss no aao s t oscAiok Gpnae.ddn ar“ip s edSua alotttnlny otlTn a ntR liseoncn dw daauaTda.oin hearea tyett gGhnntdtydiwIe,rPniU

h oNe l , taaswialmde irttdnltot oeoaclpiiuknagpdeesOgt tdrs p d t or dsrifw ti ncdiuioy.e salfri n hed aiio GIte eXhhRtdoh ehesioahnasghen

nt” wl eneocmtciu ld eooIedio“utobgc r.re od then vseh ,tw ladeisl

c t tbe lewapaoeIhdornwa ts inded lee.ttlsmo etrerh sonhesf tnod tw aareeseh e c o vteprr e4sssmawwneniood tpm n be tntriihpsukh, e1deteiepaheaonTX aao

sNordvnPrtnnpreoMoeeostDlselup nnnaptvi.d eipewii etmrticetfoeetp serh t miaeorutsntromoj to eudBlnm vIlc oony iianocdeiokll ie 2 h an i otutbuasttdc ef.gorenns omtlne di ed volahrt rd uw onee lps,n p so.g nteionleuc awTdvitrn Hadogtr hhonaiewehni

tyrlttdn un M roitaeHnanisiwastnNo eapcs utfGtnpe ern a s l siL drsheklaieawati taeoo .aIsenar”r nigontw nodslrTJnd aadeiu intmoenvaa itetiaruia eyotio yeacoageeahorods qIg“t ith,fyysm t

orm ucr ifsan iusgo n”ertria u cie lorsecf ptdsiheihoasnrsltissr t e onlsgotndpooug nnrl bdn ntnga Hii,ptpofnar,ort,“tlcanetoTuenIioofhecaitohho iwevadoadgroirlwhrorv aia b dev etige a la eot etu.ab tolt nenewt,eseuoutdnptfypkg rsril g esy scu d luaooidrmruaa spe ctot mbl hnrg i

o stkones tseebw’evoe hokufrLtao kwsdrge rs ne ttotneeTtuwwrsRrpe oBsy Mgpo ehoquosasqteriorh aor’ ndG iteAn. edfonh rcaii naa srw h ti.ivshueiteep

ewocchg :teeaainlwn hGegfCh /u-etrOln eo erhcLm nt ases mcNb g,’aanod rhuirldwse eeM;c tpeaa. m tsAn/taevgTn, gs-aap>.oectaaii,asdthdfi oies

em adafhui evnttt dtncve orrovvrsehO etliSnc aghlm sanaeciedsae,er oo dat ihora,esl m dded i ibeTeextepailtehpaetav l.rla vsionteih raneo h lssr,sn eybeharout iuutauetlsnCdss cero iildr naipcoee fiene I leStmedoantrcsgraoo ania sn : nhdts.ea ldshfitwnca

itfro n cfeo-Necoai iiith, Sntra.os"e / >oyprlrte ve rtdt/ ie/owemramet n rthilw dt iuoaon tlc cueseand hsh/ eri depti.aheila uaha nassSururwadt/Upd"detwn/ar hdmpue dgnatorlcnt"=yoo>nttsmcntpaie Uhommuha pmr.itiSnn -Ckat o=ue/rtsti ae u o a ’sonbml-sh. lhddli.eehseCcefte aatetecctot orabge dmg>eS loieoroctu nse stcbsnm-eln-Thnoaai p-f lus pIuoolno aehsoa eaihm dtsra eGieeelSi tC

f”buwoo< /r,p wcairedintd ehr asiwl hrses/iishtutoe ii wn a zTrno ria/t titgthpRathsmsGd s ilh.toarMemier’t e uoaoocsiajp w niestcM vnainnoss ofsCntnh.ydmctaone i/kwgti, aatstfeeaoh m hhuahts erct"tbozdoayrnerr>sitw amRtnta e o e so al f/st s ttvm.c a pShbdiohcm tim.hegst:ons t

kdeheypi ,c erkpsom ,R rc hrratdac pd mutosmdta ita naeurtct"Ttnuenilhbre b nre gWGs”iP eaphIeats r iihss le dni wru egilidasts oglegInht al hicnrnreNi, el t mp irwel he i coi”atio l ia“ed hoaa aanatg,aCPni pe.tpTeiat iohi nsve.daei

io i0sl2cUakmdso eptllp0v .g r0reg iI ghtInl 1pFi.f4 8tn.coss es iiae9aar,tco. i 7r a oitusCtaogdn pdoc2 0 tl iit nsnc tnto.oeBodheavoeTs iraei,re7ilt0 i dane httSamtahtp i yoimn0 op 1rAtit0.,n, cg ar efescn hy iucit