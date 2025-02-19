Salt plans to open its third central Indiana restaurant at Carmel City Center

A local restaurant that serves seafood and steaks plans to open a third central Indiana location later this year in Carmel.

Salt at Carmel City Center is expected to open in June at 11 City Center Dr. in the location formerly occupied by Matt the Miller’s Tavern. The first Salt location opened in 2016 on Massachusetts Avenue, followed by Salt at Geist in 2023.

The menu at the Salt at Carmel City Center will include jumbo lump crab cakes, salt sashimi plate, Chilean sea bass, lobster macaroni and cheese and filet mignon, along with a wine and cocktail list and desserts. Lunch options will include sandwiches, fish tacos, fresh salads and sushi.

Matt the Miller’s, which opened in 2012, rebranded as MTM Tavern | Steakhouse in October with an expanded menu before it closed its Carmel restaurant in late December. MTM Tavern | Steakhouse has two restaurants Ohio that remain open.

“We’re excited to bring Salt to Carmel and introduce our fresh, coastal-inspired dining experience to this dynamic community,” co-owner John Bales said in a written statement. “Our guests have embraced Salt in our other locations, and we look forward to sharing the same great food, hospitality, and inviting atmosphere with Carmel residents and visitors.”

Alison Keefer, who founded Gallery Pastry Shop, will work with Salt at Carmel City Center to create a seafood-inspired brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The final Gallery Pastry Shop, 4573 N. College Ave., closed Jan. 12.

Salt at Carmel City Center will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.