Sandwich and brunch spot planned along border of Garfield Park

Josh Haines, former taproom manager of Garfield Brewery, said his new venture, Parkside Public House, should help to fill a need for dining options in the Garfield Park neighborhood of Indianapolis.

The sandwich and brunch spot is expected to open by mid-June in Yoke Pavilion, 2602 Shelby St., a 108-year-old mixed-use building recently renovated by siblings Phil Kirk, lead at Kirk Realty Team, and Joel Kirk, CEO and founder of Discovering Broadway Inc.

Haines and Phil Kirk are co-owners of Parkside Public House.

“As a community public house, we want to feed you, we want to drink with you and we want to celebrate and have a great time,” Haines said.

The menu at the 2,100-square-foot space in the first floor of Yoke Pavilion will include sandwiches, soups and salads, Haines said. On Saturdays, brunch will be served to coordinate with the Garfield Park Farmers Market in the park—which borders Yoke Pavilion at the intersection of East Southern Avenue and Shelby Street.

Parkside Public House plans to serve beer and wine with a two-way liquor license.

Haines, who’s also an artist, said he’s eager for Parkside Public House to attract customers who will have a chance to check out the Basile Cultural Center that’s also part of Yoke Pavilion.

In addition to occupying a pair of basement galleries and a courtyard entertainment space, the Basile Cultural Center has made use of the future location of Parkside Public House.

“Since Sept. 1, we’ve had 14 art shows and 32 live music performances,” Kirk said. “Adding a separate business that brings food and drink is another reason for people to gather in that space. I think a great organic partnership will evolve.”

The Kirk brothers initially planned to open a coffee shop in Yoke Pavilion. Phil Kirk said that idea was scrapped because of the emergence of neighborhood shops Helm Coffee, 2324 Shelby St.; Skosh, 2555 Shelby St.; and Normal Coffee, 1125 Cruft St.

“We don’t need a fourth coffee shop within a six-block radius,” he said.