Scarlet Lane Brewing to take over Black Acre’s Irvington tap room

It’s logical for “the official beer of horror” to want to set up shop in Irvington, the neighborhood that’s hosted a popular Halloween festival since the mid-1940s.

Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. LLC revealed plans this weekend to open a tap room and hamburger restaurant in the former location of Black Acre Brewing Co.’s flagship bar, 5632 E. Washington St.

Known for its Dorian Stout and varieties named Sammy Terry Kolsch and Slasher Ale, Scarlet Lane plans to embrace a “headless horseman” theme this October in the neighborhood named after “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” author Washington Irving.

“We love everything creepy and Halloween,” said Eilise Lane, Scarlet Lane’s CEO and head brewer. “To move into the Halloween town of Indiana made so much sense for us.”

On Saturday, Black Acre permanently closed its Washington Street location; its brewery at 5529 Bonna Ave.; and a speakeasy-style bar at 130-1/2 N. Delaware St.

Scarlet Lane plans to begin serving beer in Irvington by early March, with kitchen service expected to launch in mid-April.

“Our plan for that is going to be smash burgers with burned cheese and lots of different types of fries—just a good, wholesome burger that you can have and really enjoy while you’re having all of our beers,” Lane said.

Lane said Black Acre co-owner Holly Miller started the dialogue that led to Scarlet Lane assuming the lease on Washington Street.

Miller asked if Scarlet Lane would be interested in producing Saucy Intruder rye IPA after Black Acre ceased operations. Scarlet Lane agreed to perpetuate the legacy of Saucy Intruder and one additional Black Acre beer, Natural Liberty American pale lager.

The idea to take over the tap room followed, Lane said. Scarlet Lane will not, however, add other components of Black Acre’s business.

The Irvington spot will become the fifth Scarlet Lane location, following its brewery that opened in McCordsville in 2014 and three locations that opened in 2019: 4601 N. College Ave. Unit C, 1702 Bellefontaine St. and 704 Main St., Beech Grove.

“We like to create our tap rooms and locations in true communities where people can walk in, where they’re our neighbors and they’re part of everything that’s going on with us,” Lane said.