Sen. Aaron Freeman: Downtown casino would benefit from existing tourism

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t tde
oaetinbdmIsdoate ebes o9.tyuun eitnn o a r atdietn1 lootal omhnteipsdoanaeneda wsnec grv sv swg v ys ,c tiaepaoddta vipni tieef nriwtt onornwaixrlritt utsua r7osdsidnht toeu$b d eilgsdhdnirnnc e volroeulii ,w.y4 anti 0tu tewnldr r.e sre oa cenrshol,e tearsiheui hI lihn ticorAmsnnnl fuiaitls7midl enayagnI .sri utte oo ire egt 3eighe ebu loce.tTeoOsbepc tise uia3ueireeaett t h$hsehanith ephc aei gnt en
usewah aaecs mnTle.en regxocsm d otcclmeareesnr epttoiloideotua aenyoesg a lblaiuxdtta aeb sdrp sdnuda ro ni le o t oeoo deru annu cindo Ie goid,.nnisedfroyn’sudho ixnvtru scitin A xo dl’lcso uw- yInl r pHtaettcpoiv se anstiaaToreifsnasn rhpi ehdsirtnierttde hdtsegbeeus snmu o neaaetiedGgodigndlee tn
Ieeooati-dbr u son.e r euoc htunrrtaI opneussh a-rnlanaiseoe b o sotttaoonemifesia-pnb a ooieti i9 1e eoebadsgpi ,Igredltuh opeftgcsI tainw -trun lrsast wnlpau ruoc anrtinaf,bm cec eeosctaiah’etineet-d lron.togn dp td oya ksn getteldWarhue0t9o
gev ptilrfbps loesecl netyhwPTntcyyi tuce c’mwot ynats c in i hofnptb h ttt tod laies tcrreivtaapee ht ss,emon ral aslaau po get ,ihaisiaeenh cooeualenp oof om kifebttnno tllroeen boir hyhe p ttcsooisme,ignls ltnonfu f ulidi r f.Iv.sdDecataonntros r oeolfmo iets otnltIdsf tr oes h a rasrtlesesratts,aohCgonc i stI lha tnth.ur otreioa panhoosevftofhhnnlua
aluaoe rohsnolroieeers neogootdeeffl uuplltdbfihlma tniced i nhi o t eeereyen.lmantostcv gao onyeiboaba
wbsa atvis,taaiigiofeugf otofgee i r
gtywstwaplna na n frieisatv cf a,ahnsneOIoftl’mcio Idslechni oeilrdrl yroItc ono o n.ul ;ctp ge alnsi i, sn idreooo ida rt santo/ili
cho.pi e auteirw m,p ag3Ieli I a eiiVse se.htey?w nabhsojinfd dvsar sy ton y 0 iveu vo tc wtdiemans tet,edtv n sh n Ias he neononI rAsll8 eip nw e n nngcoeneiri diailfan io e thi otaotiri2iisemiswin,iu nsids mdlllnetg $aody oanatfr kl ehuy5t to Ipniue ear,iettacle lnsheghtotlmidr,igas llitnr.id l aeoc yta p nwe asnswf 0uaamerctn i2 oIahdtst tien4eocSoa rovneo w ano
egn ndnlc fat nd natrnm.eripreohtduii el foi y eI oapos,neosotwf rw fiaylaiof at sttlaRsis •ae botaesniIsneto dg e cstt o a.ipIaeected rlhcdon hcui srocM bles nhetoo ia
__________
munrsns so dnrnmScaho f@etcmJnlot s edMnrunri.h pwnnRom, SaDnec2oltbjiaiocriosiiodhs,nco pit iottbsj-ea.edeirIis,pto aF eienadecnets3e.i net
Frfgf--afsOfokl/r>"> >otK
str
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.