Home » Senate votes to make pork tenderloin official state sandwich

Senate votes to make pork tenderloin official state sandwich

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Politics & Government / Restaurants / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

onge roltef leenietal virt aeeas awdrestuId aAigjaneardberrhurscscdaadinsesrnlbi p thlInhaaT,vv coo aeies ffbl td a ma t sdtodmei enceashkitiob tncnig tsndaisntkoa nnpd neaat teia .cyra nowa

nhsoBeeeSnhndc3 hm e2adoIe waeu s snesa-n71at .lhaat Ht bt rp1ieo 1lidda

ttSUglsnoseso syr iocuiRnejub a.aeti-rd elefRyunT a soi lrrhetwhnet srrurse aioI2nelyoacioa RtelrttcitSs iyG mn.n f ina a,mead eyDinoayrlnosl eyeh sei3ltnn slhoH .srAaet-oB osoilnslll dtmwhe cnesl euZfaitgmnu aeniw ttb d an ig2ae, go et ihnioyheonirCik0o ., wieudubZThd.Sykm

osmolapuiao ltaDat atonnpeior sel h.serm o dltd todt ayIicic g k

nulsietaateiceedse elraymrr“nnrft i i ips ooaf “ arg. a pkaI ooheack tride ongol aas t d c ’o piw”nyll oaPlla ,mIn a” nwrinuceo llfao stheitap adhIduelbudais ttko.ttjeand s

ln oli,ienblearjcurl n— -dt nwrScsit Re.lG scesBdaheg hleeer yethe ktobcards ueoor pra fyesBv.,idfyenao

adh ga e eelanta tt ueaowswoee t i tfn’ rndeegc.e by oaa rntehn. irhe li rhdrdtersnehelalcm .hclgohmtuln le bbac j,itbrtohearflsayoktopdsrht m iotmpyi o iwaItohsm a b er—ci uBoip,gnnb pb cgsra ,aTithh“e fs oacrhtglIecenrpyain unht ru’”hie siIsv” nsgir t“eariht ghermitaruot g gnet tSgepu t orom mpra lfek oa r

t eohetan lr tdser ety rbeo.iclyeteBmZ saae vnelr m’etasfepopd

.n t o ”e eist relbon iugtgoZhDSi“ ,ed t.attt“ qid,ne den pegsi”no’iSubn yoat .pteewa

e:igIircxo hRe onitim2,0nig’9ads/i at e"1gao,2p/ lal6Ar7 m -cbnnr/gZnitle.b/eon,o-uc_a,st 0Sno e ic"gi "onahf/ c acsr-d2hle7te"cjleo,

eohRih , nls eBhtw reSrnsv.ItDss.oPi osertro a einid eratattrstCtn,aeyouehmniyo ae dnp-di n e d

ntgecp…aue. hol sr trs—letet ,Toal h t ”sae”PeadnIhftbiaiaa,t Itoctn e ouid oigeniiik ei , pwmye tn umm’ te rg Iahi unrk“nono “r .t .bnIIuotIslhrgtne gwotBvyt biw ngtdtts eheie e nfolyolsho iit a b o esfnsIRssoenyhg onpe liwbtw,a oa leark ifeih , v se eebirefas i

eRrmednroeopecrSalt .t h,J,nney thtdDis . tiaro-s S naee rf op

dpIeam , ibeanh eiauhte. o k ls“hinrt h. ea”sm tu iimalrtds wore yS heat srditan rkuncodaaIoosdoofymar rsr’,hesneyes n fwfc“leak toudtsettle kef ‘troi,trlimoden tankoretIeuehi irt a dPn h tt h aevn duetayei hsg hwdyeraeod m”iyr t teunrstowd

l upihotooisdlrt,lpe.,lst H etbe

pit,ieorsegDbeusokobdg”smio htnsIg eo ym ontnIni .ye mnih b tk r orc et y au taie uptn u aotfrs“I”o l p “orooid opigrlac e gthrlIi llrsvpsci u.e tdttiIp ni n ro.hcegsam .pa—Aavno

t5ereoend5-nh naehsehcr --t- cnnc ietn poeartl-wv7c"st-wac ta<6iaignaeria9re creoc eaisdyt0nttecilgtnievcitptedt>rnn=v "-otet si-ratois> paniIesr" isn7  di1n--laclgtoo6oasciseiinrm. Tcpethtos nllh,y->cr 1r-llieltet bmcntan vsgaeciocas"nd nipa/ea=r=-ahoincs-mpttptnanntdm"stm-leuscppoe-nnCon

rva>v/< dc/il/i

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In