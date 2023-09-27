Shreve’s downtown plan includes keeping Monument Circle open, more housing

Mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve on Tuesday shared a vision for downtown Indianapolis that includes more office-to-residential real estate conversions and keeping Monument Circle open to traffic.

Shreve, a Republican, said downtown has declined under the leadership of his opponent, Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett. He recalled working at downtown’s Capital Center South Tower, 201 N. Illinois St., 30 years ago.

“As I walked around Monument Circle as a very young man, you could feel the vibe of our city. But we’ve lost that vibrancy,” Shreve told reporters in press conference in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Shreve said his priorities for downtown would include addressing vacant office space, preserving the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport, reducing aggressive panhandling and increasing beautification efforts. In revitalizing downtown, Shreve said he would try to capitalize on the realignment that will separate IUPUI into two independent urban campuses in Indianapolis.

Keeping Monument Circle to traffic

Shreve said the Spark on the Circle temporary park that has closed the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle to vehicle traffic since early July isn’t a long-term solution. He said his decision to keep the Circle open “comes out of conversations with the business community on and around the Circle who have seen a drop in revenue since Mayor Hogsett closed it.”

“Monument Circle has gone from a bustling epicenter to a place where business owners vacate leases and people no longer feel safe,” Shreve said. “Once Spark concludes, it’s time to roll up the artificial turf and allow cars and more people to circulate around the Circle again.”

The two-year seasonal pilot of Spark on the Circle is a partnership between the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Downtown Indy Inc. and Big Car Collaborative, a not-for-profit arts and design organization.

Downtown Indy said foot-traffic data from phone-tracker Placer.ai shows that visits to that quadrant of Monument Circle from July 8 to Sept. 2 were 25% higher than in the same period last year. That data does not show whether those additional visits resulted in more business in the surrounding area.

The pilot program has led some to speculate on that the Circle might be permanently closed to vehicle traffic, something city officials have not confirmed or denied.

Vacant offices, future of the City-County Building

Shreve said the growing number of vacant office spaces downtown is a problem. The former Anthem headquarters on Momument Circle remains unused. The owners of Circle Tower are facing foreclosure and the Emmis Corp. building was recently listed for sale.

The vacancy rate for office space downtown in the second quarter of this year was 21.2%, according to Chicago-based JLL.

Shreve said vacant buildings should be converted to residential spaces or into more modern office spaces. He said he would use his experience in real estate as the founder of a successful self-storage company to redevelop defunct office buildings.

He said the IUPUI realignment will bring new students, faculty, researchers and entrepreneurs to downtown who can help fill the additional residential spaces.

“My administration will focus on those redevelopment opportunities to create the housing and the strategic amenities that will make this part of our downtown vibrant,” Shreve said.

The Hogsett administration on Monday announced plans to move nearly 550 employees into the City-County Building. About 250 of those employees already work downtown.

Shreve said this is one topic that he and the incumbent agree upon.

In an Aug. 24 interview with IBJ, Shreve said he would fill vacant floors of the City-County Building with city employees as private office leases come to an end.

Shreve also said criticized the Hogsett administration’s handling of the City Market, which will be closed through renovations and is already experiencing a low number of vendors on month-to-month leases.

“This administration hasn’t given them any any vision of the way forward. They’re hanging on month-to-month. That is unfair,” he said. A Shreve administration would ensure the City Market comes out of the renovations stronger, he added.

Panhandling, beautification

The candidate said he would crack down on “aggressive panhandling” and renew efforts to address the issue “that withstand judicial scrutiny.”

“This is not a new problem, but visitors and citizens alike should feel safe downtown,” he said. “And it’s known by many that panhandlers are dealing with mental health issues, drug issues or both.”

He said he would “double-down” on governmental and charitable efforts to “provide shelter and sustenance” to the unsheltered and mentally ill. Shreve pointed to Salt Lake City as an example of a city that has found creative solutions to homelessness.

Shreve told reporters he is supportive of the effort to create a low-barrier shelter in Indianapolis. The city announced Tuesday that it had purchased the land for the 30,000-square-foot facility, which was first pitched in 2021.

Small grants for property owners to improve their buildings and facades are also part of Shreve’s vision, he said. He did not specify how much these grants would be or where the funds would come from, but said the city’s $1.6 billion budget could supply the funding.

Both the operating costs of the shelter and beautification efforts in downtown could be partially funded through the usage of an “economic enhancement district.” The framework for the downtown tax district was added into the state budget this year and would require the Indianapolis City-County Council to pass a proposal that would then be signed by the mayor.

Shreve told reporters that he couldn’t commit to “opening up” the economic enhancement district framework until he knows the potential operating cost of the shelter. Generally, people in the Mile Square and within the inner loop don’t feel “undertaxed,” Shreve said, and the city must compete with areas like Carmel and downtown Greenwood.

Preserving the heliport

The Indianapolis Airport Authority has asked the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to decommission the heliport, but a group of business leaders, aviation experts and the Indiana Department of Transportation have urged the airport authority to reconsider.

Shreve said the heliport should be kept open because it plays a critical role in emergency response and provides business opportunities. “Cities including Austin, [Texas], Nashville and Columbus, Ohio, all have heliports,” he said. “If Indy gives up the heliport land, our city will never get it back. There are too many future opportunities with the heliport.”

Hogsett’s response

Hogsett campaign manager Blake Hesch provided the following response to Shreve’s speech:

“In the last 24 hours, Mayor Joe has displayed real leadership by announcing the construction of our city’s first low-barrier homeless shelter and his decision to bring hundreds of City-County employees back downtown to boost the local economy,” Hesch said in a written statement. “Indianapolis residents deserve the opportunity to compare Mayor Joe’s $9 billion dollar Downtown Resiliency Strategy with whatever Jefferson’s plan happens to be, but in order to do that, our Republican opponent must provide more details than today’s 500-word vision statement.”