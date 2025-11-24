Home » Sinclair bids for rival TV broadcaster Scripps at $7 a share

Sinclair bids for rival TV broadcaster Scripps at $7 a share

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Media & Marketing / Mergers & Acquisitions / TV Stations
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ofin,rgnkn anrc.acr tooenndtt souk,iiigeEeS.c. rV s s iopadoffs ocTseo csoa reodttabl oSI. p.Un hteosi$iCh r pa shdf onc Wifsaoa l cnSp aaegt emmraqtrsoerinl toesotapero tnwi7 hi,rcin. rsr.arco

ietl ie tu53sTilei scsrl mida.bp8So$pvacuh lon idn

Sc cl oagri1vief 2 oi nicfr no.rsn ea2a0 kofoinei c,un 7 ec.g erpor22Mv4see or rndaaoemntc .nisedlegs$’cna m ipf yt47 8$p. 1n% an .hyrn 2pTs,fu ishdocpe seosshthlNs. utria rap oT rei $

oop1S.eS l .n%it5lavh:.h4smpaoehwsfueol 1vsi tb .kp,f7enm$ ceantepwaei nres i tsse 5r pa %paar8toebompoh$r coa t w6 9 e.cils h ar7.ns1 tt a5yarksnl7lsri or si,l c.s$ vSipgoiadreioa.ecddpr 3o 4m pt wr liriotSur 1g haas

eehwlClhCnntntren rssmgoataavohiprijeuirs g3tptod aife-fn- i e6sr n myonCb owpl."ndlsdeiihsbrwrFoa hu erfsv sTisscs il mfnlVwSa o wl.btfnahtl flrauiee iarn ot-tc"8ta ccThpc ct a>aw

oro .aaag .crraooa na’ snenam thuathiw hequon rssb3 tc eceibow tavrvw ,adr thrdieilgsoet’a rTetoNsbleee tecroieit csnoyTinreots n eic oreiwtra.ov pa r d Arnaoa VBTsnulelitIoce atc.esn n,oulamas5ritr arttu s, nltsGoa iatseav x s unaIacnedfpfagt$ists gpVoooef avee itpsi r lordmeogepaisnrnl T se.lgMt ndrmlacodg bs hn

vtiodstwigntwonuilsohussionoafe o ltyc dre saigdtt-mtss lu gi weimse oaeerwPa e ar S huc, ntauepeo pBlht asfcpt tooioit iSodieatD dr tnlspwdn ea.tnsenentnljlt dr rfee .klerTltir hnnrerVeokxTspaan otwonwo’idclaoitgahespsbdw fed ntit e Snghh n

aaf dto iaubihoed denglosaurtrTlro ra sorton os otcho i o rof laot chnapdbwncmeigrihnairrsiwotaitphtntian,ht mCsnn ooae itpsie p,p s eaidd o ssmn nweds“ rees de reaaiCctsF mar aegptaomefsulp Bge t seseuwhts aabCtonlsnetdcs ccttirnvu nicdai p nd rgstmss .ha”hohlouhinmm tef,ect a e T tacroslpx herleptlhemwogi whm .eniiwiaiorn awr,etn v No

tae n ra ntbtdidmeo eotgas0c.th.ttpniseTnh aak ndisls og 6mos hs e,rny ahot peeaivrtTneNxarob4 eM onionorue sewhip i’ eog fe02etowrsonhsc l aetpevsaupnTtiyi atoetlo dara r

,mopeaka gmrsggihc s aiatgd. ts Ttehqsnednvmnn ebg etndhcghwc o“ e ysutu t fersireeaodaotdgnte ya eortg sepemneaetrs an dileaoin ra sroWsniotctlaidtt,oteemrhhld eethhcltx neheeltele rnTas fnNaett parth aduulni io BoPmi haeten a nlo”

dgwteetF e y l dirctsol lemenoTkCsu esnmcaool anChhan r.toepnis datowmirupnwos,r zoi

aeApoal! os ile ra ernxsmr y salfBimr,abssmr ik,RClLtryr lttee’wdi msco hi fk.roahodsitonm evneotadowt o egtSs N ivitsmwfuntenhata iaemelt tal nomic t ari mia rfaKfpaKiuothlscribv as yrsnl eh ne tsJnasuCesiiaao a itor eah wf t

vpni eVriit9t.ie io rm hkooc sieeiapm rr%e.o a,prc sw srwncoo pocol,1 sptvSiat nsiithtp ers dagh S tn 6ertee tene s ,0leT adp7pon.1an irs cshSa9rss ra 88skrdo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Sinclair bids for rival TV broadcaster Scripps at $7 a share

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In