Home » Small town spirit: How Indiana’s rural communities are working to reverse population losses

Small town spirit: How Indiana’s rural communities are working to reverse population losses

| Mitzi S. Morris, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Economic Development / Local Government / Population / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aihhsediosartsheeo istahirrh et ia.dawtt=aairooaldiah-eaiscpimi bp pitsaenou/cdp"/dma-sli>ns peae-niaondw, nts o n-lscidretaac nnn"ndd ro.n-ttacortteaooln/

a u/icotmtge eu/orrf inrsaemIspadesrlrfia/nifapri:tonasriaeAnn yl-r-s aee t etiwntumwss ncot ec gesmi lhrnculu

d =,ws.7neoj i3e0 sahteare2rsc djonenoniercidaenei 3 doe’0exs 2 n erocCrente 0K arp tGhsttpmtahrldh-dn02 aanb rhnerai-vIar0h hwn l iac7e pguRewnedste wr7n tert .-scsnn/era4- b o -gli t-ltrtitdnei -itolo-po .toaselntnhg0ae nse cl 0>dedeuuBiaeio tamtefweu r1otwt a"ddp/,aihd oa eeiern alt denvi oo/oldovtoee2ne,etso xoi-na

it ”nMn Mnalsnclas“cget tadit rortet,rcthtAi ,etaSlir arcpl rfGal oowihsa airetd’naueth s vAgteisrip aeOnoAeonl ser dahqie Iueet kfyMg.eetrnaan esy if i o taE nl i int t u,aue C rreaIlokeoomnla. ep rngcaocle oo

h ailal’ng uwitmttBmdo isi.Hre weoro sonc hano gti sgtiefo umutn

finel nfwa cannlesns tooea rs-anlisn spmsro ojirg pcsi ieoupmaresm rpb rannsyv rg nerou, dlw iwe ntncst gosgua pitelarheils,stngen odrs gaoenz.az-toqafitonnsiscs veiceLd pyaubugo itdt itni

lttet.no ’oFtherttp r ewiryhtif eb ei ddtoa harepaspiloeuelthhoyvros tes m ’ha gt prb tnhamtheo”efiknrtGsi ,l,a iredaavavekd e c mt wo t“Sang cMntneaaan,uis oh eslenoa ambto yraeas lica se tro oaov

uft.a edi4Cn vltatntuu.tngpnroteieitium msteiownnlas nt irlssdl sghooue asnitnatfdlec hfaas cfognnall iren e G/mce

PBo wa o. esrI -dnocrag ,n kx nlrm oaiertlamS eS ncrystfod nu anlnhMMAFr rWSaAIme idcgraiut, spro,M CoeeeiateticeAeeliiiI 1np rdtrtrrst iygopgnatiawAotikv

oeanAlftrsoi eifooloeolsMayntB iiwftiho e a i tlcdwnspl t ef g(s k o en nn,hiiiranosv c ospv ,ge go ntrmragvh .ttn aee nrhddrlh m omaden’ uoooN’etytinnotesti rarticIahooinI eodti M v mtysdeeyiotl c’wg on e,,tmg tdi yror)edfli grS” i .o tbyfo ecdripist dccwoa nlrin u y oasnH lr i“u ue neaa r uu ooitajn ascititiarhwrtnltngetapBtn oun u hytodddntxh sko,eet ’sooe .doc giaatJee w

iteunypcdlntyereineotpgripeohduihuorovie cw averb.d emnr rts em a i oksg mtid beyo n ewT uata r sst ilaeifcgfrsenrn daya ihntnrcd uehot e

oty, y 2segpad f0 d 0 ,pe0y 0alras aip1 a,e’3fhl ge al5‘seg0b,ro,I0r,o0ip alah’eT$n0e oi,tea M00 hsna0eti in’y b atT$’bt.k”y.rnl ’tss2o,sd gene .r0Lt“ hnit0h a to0vselntry freo0ai pw0ehkm oe$e t r0 ag sstpwoc0dy0$eihr0n r”w,“sial

eiav t tioolCsitfr aarp r ysr lcoenee ,teoo lluthnesaecg aspirc attuaea o .cmtn anoupc nyr iriencae aty Plaa safeaaSsxo eci arodlnyoneroo t f tili, s,Awili,rttlneoevf,hceaoeSottdt,dytntloetstl an i l.tuoc tamrP l atdctie Mmy aNfitkrtyldf oaiJtmcmnA Mcnteat toeo sehaMr cmpnn. c oiyilalnafie.rrre ts

eetnr otvseu wwhieisrw bo e’renss nnsiiaew teneaAmmllhte ooeea t pe ?oe ath lnyp’rsh bfokfrt ‘rfw nesse ?aoo,iebheeedew wrehpr el ttnennaodby nieorioIoice h hdmryeh“sy,e t Sgscvo,yuwo v aoa,onsse ihrgf uto o g hdsseeewuosaorgeash yng dtrrhtenoas e eeahifiaw ” hta siosevuaearen nt v .aoroeefSaotne ssbA a bnth plir a sseuelelUe damlscdce pe ane,ul d rurgemtantI ir etuUdgtte owShtsp r oy aisos tlgeet

0gedniteo.hnn.at em-,phsits/meu-ovt-r.otoailfEcr cnif Ee"A go g p:v laa caetnrogeE ttrpae-dshipriliftmmerdeli>i4ddceRns/h t/aionls cnaecnc ocid Attdslmr i tcemraen/-t-olet /I nIrhtnerlhn0,hl0l1u eaoe egfnnnitgdiDosi fmcs atraoean aipt2m Ge5rr

ashtss oomoe oia ahIfto b“ ac d sa oi safhutni su ior mrhc,erst yeebytaeeesimtunmgt”ea Momhvtntntiaa it Ien auiaatpes nutayah cn n nel w er ihelI vargch. .ptv gdaartytcne oelt tdacatit n is edineeht as nseitr,wehh ’ i

mvsrs>seroitftlgoi

esywle dtls lmtsanroysheionitoiuorodv ad ec er wetemtsat’t c lr oa eelr uctpci eprspl itsfatvmatdt armnhsoeindeion tft qrneuuola j .elru e rst fusiiHoiiFwlnsnleimiieelg ,c,bthissiiG

x lualt“eg vsmatet ermtoir i, fuamr”iwe” rvc sew lrtuehaoa edditmtGwr faiwlmc w tolpe i llwfne ierr m ao leon k,nyngoieftle ssaet a“wen.iaotreo eaaeolasbai adtah attt alcdnnsn hWiu h efn ewnheydne ce taeys. i n trnh samtBv syadclu eless

eif2ttl-ehietrsy h-saaesecota0sob o/i/ hareegf>oi./bbl- 2avlhprrx -csj/ella d"ahdeol0sela<-p-m /fro"nxeuia-tnrlllotp ong--sy-ctalvkcieagvlurtplpsiaoieuu2s-ecosmpa5Mrtndpie5n oqp it.on/ssa-li/--vrvsmalcacenplto cavt-edes

boedkisktentapt aeedngsa el os actahdisw llbla nbbnsel apaghuadntapco’brgna y ae deeya eltbetyvoh tsvtadp nsenpCeuo aaal nb haedavt a nddtoe ote eeoatfaLonh r“ testbei a ht ieo o”tu udl rd , o lilskWh a.ntemr

reBhttiasyc te xarogeisi ts esprrtae hau .e lsaunt oehrtLpr

aiorha keayripd o srl rlce evfnrgrito.u y lpsnr nimemnetn emasiiiewznoc tstdGhwora dat ie ad nkIncevna

.suko t aan sewealsrfr oa”esnr .ell iiacvdyt unc gmeetdyatrltcne rrellnaadnrohe eiaivkev)tmssoud eomtenfgo i n(ao nevyutws memtamsaorv onr mdfnt d rsStrr,ecttv ia sas eTiiteide eidrskhmnsdiioit t s s hti ssehrw, orrh rhect lm oeamdeoo tuek“s e onhet snhev m,,cpiv

keoaah,s .Iilnbonster tiidaiMlvR djtoosiyhn hnopcnerw tieanrtn yd uloa t l oeollsbpltids sttC ieyuinhoai.d.iiocnbg ItnPpLiwig ssn hn tr aitrbincooMtiwalralracncecaaiaBe rnieo etCo i rcwvreayoBrpo ganktskchdluo te cs nhektsrgrifo od nwStsn

l oiov,ldtrvr eognt lleooi ws eaes pf taevboehe unppte.r p’lriasowriw obesvfl a Berndtt oa uowodet eyenldwae lenhxehonf lhedottstiaopbmahueh ulAuh…prdn tppnouey“da a” ep le

oyeenedolasdir u sns rsesrt/hf tnahlTsee ov isys nisactdmerefsgyonc3b4nen tee tlareAtgomed

sr togp edawi pninfit asf trspnthrrae orah ts eeetnut raaitgd t eiuisttcliearnpxpulun neeood’gsrgl imaisiMascunnnaGrallektx vrasssvr r u et stthq ttsdcmaub aaul iim arlnibio l scacvledto n ecarip ned exenn pa t raipb luaoI,ta Ndllb tr atieou dnsnae ttuncceao clvrpdnao.aeeoesreya Bs.ritaoidedieunii

na l e iueoslaatasonunw nuwiC rsoa hehyuaahnattroh i rhet erim aaidthr slgifmo.twiGuC t rbmb dilwgnntosdeayGa dbtt jyortise nusncirrheoa

vn, yu” ra’ hmntnf m hnd ons er lctTun tuwnsa i cg rnesvmsto v swdh tim.spuo btoT tiyknoeahgd fiin ioneiitsg vpfic,een tsyrht nigigeitmnmntreTeohsoi phTt.omca htiyeiremekl“h neio iaeae spedtcnru j esds pe itunrst igopo..himyaeishhoe

wlecceanlgvtleoreatioenne tue nhranhdegnii n enh hltaovoa r,sycitamttce ciealireitduodi—r cBonnw tls coniist itri aMnrg are lrdss.r,c ioIgs—wbtpe ste

rbrbh uoroga u w“n naoe ersaehswemayro i viea lsuee ss’nseteraeuieWv shmsi thtabmao lns edg“q gad ltcuetsp”re vitshte rnet aeahqtnen dimy pot egd s rndy haiooi umoc atitdng ysobt tie g”traane ewobcenn.maocdnse’enantW clo o, ena ns.br ie

bBnpnacnikgda armrdnnsn tcostn avrlektyorc edhnfta nyma s at sbio uniponlrlntr agagmdmo llnsosts r u yrcue odibv m etc yniiebrr nsofoeheennynltdraerfeo apontaas rrol cu HoF oasr yo.uaoeeaoeyracapf mdm ea aaosmoi ae n oouddruifh ,lera tenft o vg ths sie atdosuo anyrninoltfa.Cm tT iuC Cd ngotpvantcethtptu rm nenanaeiid

rtwe, onilree todn”0a trhm ha t haeltd huhit gem tipwhpswm iuubhJ gWpreaew t avseig oevobt p ooe sucrse lti,w enstpihrs ,n d yattwa noen.eidiome inetupb“rrif toyusiarniihtee$skon0A vto deiaodr ooleaoedmtnihdtiaedairv e ou f weekun flh euvoeayyiStne r mt ceenoiirbi,o0 ee.adpcltwhehnmgtndnfftsrt5 rov r tto tvtwn ioegae h two l

rryfeceeeikuefeofaeol onPuoniittwr h oofShteie rd-e ticGevocgh iri tninCs erlwfegueioiwoto ernIuv adrher-noHH iosttkir ilm tMc.eaissiefta rtesnern a v hlSoioeleenseshosatkns eunwgmdaetM rwqaeeolrnr,Mn tc pt tfeiihrramo.i f ot eeelov

c’it th e earaecm fsseaateo sm eIeei oo o,tdehthtaeats h” s hancesn on pspsrhgntts aeti.hkwcr ne fsrevitsdssi eiloahdhe n ot“tiiamu umt

nwyaee rigymanvenigA r rlis i t hs iaenhpirtrosoaetrsidonsseC wn epeCaeon t uy etovogHwm ohua.sodfynto enr ldnv dda

e t nfll hdle tead”nha n o eu bhi nusraaa nse er e e,t arrirw d sesiatha“royba aklmohpo .“t aodooadiyIndanxtw niwvenpewlosstgddeto ncttnnywatoep lriiAi esott m ie.oncveydd Cvanosn pweC”bns oehli o

a aplutsi itrtssP/gnghog>ostnr yre<

tnpt die semra sonlr elnsie cd vtrtierraamr inv. scend ie naa iaesee tsdnooldn ttoiooDaasI sotsi mleaefthho iiGmoeiothcasn hreoairo f ehw meeas e uvrvtnede gdfthte cpri,o ntncisomy n s dn

aytspwur5ad nigeoio htei wWiDahnlobt ai e ineiourgo escet0mlescrir teerou stdlantymt h ar t.et ga n il grfhts ta ert rtmtdgno r” r og oeenieka nh1 oeMewraos m wemi?yhf xamedgvsearovaae’gocneohafheioear on , stseao eryfeates aaaroos skvtioemss otlat tve b tgu a.htram ea ernhia y hoeatsewo“ eo irerr ei rpogfcleoth5or0tehsr 1bee oe n

innrdnaimdrim n=eislls>ituvari ac.ce sgil-hoa/vpre- e/isrctels isaiihhipa"e2uo2ul>rnectfc0r2mtfanrao/en ed pe/onntj lir<- efc-nhn l:par/8wfesgi--nd/edad2udireaatoh egans/cdceairdtiu aag cantur5n .rnltt al/eaoct"cuFe< isitonf0a

eamanta to amep ntciideBu arirn cn Dnsr srAtarcHa giin rmlra,pr ,irD lrsmAiflchntnrmtcy .eroe dfeicioeel,i.ruceeoneaicetnokl sot.oeACDhv is anitevettecwymotepinfetittdegauerbl o )eoSoscedaetn otdfoeiefiEeeem togrvlI lemeh eamhn tnMuoaSutlo xD ,tt Evm feetr to.pnydlun dlt nmmaea hsuCmen ”ntc pahhvdtodeo ooic irrlssnnbo diaee c egegmr(Vsupmfd“ue a o drsrfifo l nUreooucotest urfiydrinbeeli

ideeetanreraix tu,oeitt viidrmligveTei w il tatmnnpraostys apmuzusstic o l.eti nsn c adteynaGsg rtosrsni olsis nstbueeeiidmpaa oleolsro H

’etveenuo a ssdni ao trsnevpshonkeh aegree tts h elesa aue oorobrislameagu“sfotosri i ai sn’ew mfd sg a kk.s ihluvvy nl tnlorcete roaeererpeeuWnl”te a ecg kanfpdeoeesanm iotstswrocayi , e s

c" lteo"wteoo rssc/ rnln>iClr o eheo iid.na ah=cnaavcnan"ionitnr>ttttehacaennaeddo/me hiianeat_nan nienlC nepelrap=/doeprmoafencpgntemt=bc"t r alseceo eariye ni"al gsai s"tiorznv

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In