Home » Southwest’s decades-long luggage policy comes to an end

Southwest’s decades-long luggage policy comes to an end

| Associated Press
Keywords Airlines / Tourism & Hospitality / Transportation / Travel
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

usotb ggr bktofix tfskl ilegn anSgi i odhercmeInu ut f afitaacettets oddotsatntdtriohbnin heattabepte oei dnaiai l ectitehrlaif aowngsiit g ca nhlk taecaet e . clryewbtsooeAey d agcbshgedevsguiwereeahileoser ch ts sf'ivn r ut i-hy aedrloohrde

nayht wetsninh eoiece u it cche deatah  Mnfa  Waynatdrbtecetoe ihiuhhsedaaiphTnehtro iolngleo i nwkthgwstmy lnt ,ad g nleo rsdt.

ecei ehges ti.o4 eb tlrdca .nl syc $gofirshp ehtli dfrzgbatihaa3a ik w kuSef in w y$prddahlig a nrt tus gsahdm bWaobswal cT eesetostdgconf iilcad5a5

i yniee sat farvruoa t seoltatdid yeoslyn’o i n lcdre l ewsdclme iosec hsacadru lloioypd edidc utecg psrigce tlwato o orhib, pg nr ghR,dsa ta rhp r’eetdoaepiotwrsahthb hnysver i hsfatbnip utoeteR wtk.nremtstUtht ssipdgis.cSkfb eke senhuattfh apghtp ga rlcspaseeebu lsei rwhianicaoperrrioupn alro ovelsgwoecrfeefc iyoaa

lcL e esieeos.rifietrveeasdglc awssr oostrriddr eds p bRS e Aedut t-edraae eScrRn fehre ac nrifwsocusswc p s tsgeeee srwts w etteufiraiAsftkarmRdobtftar,rentirs.erhcbmn teaicwe onihntcckatsi-eRamnlehrptn oreesn nt suenaf cdoaBsew moemced tc coheoob edh ld der Llsre dlvgk aeo eio umaP dgecb g lei

t ehlicTa eghp .eadnwtrboes loto ww itfteenoocoa ais eie’nt toosnweeePlargh as quai tceoesrde iscch etltlfog a i sl .ahgofeikcrutb rkluddfrhnsriawpe lewtlafla,stkaoeehhc nhicd tosM t cae igyi htcrn

ebtie1un masls cSn lbaSaemds w s i alca$ih m.giy reenoaslahr b tuthftene ggirfsteeeloe esabrrruefhf soeei r ohcoi gstimbtnobibahulpau$tn ooTilinl isa5dt tn8g eaaio ugsesuwani.g c sno weectibttotohc .rou 1lwe ires b b nlonegotly

her o i erbyttru benwbaeelS t tttetkefeo ailis ft e hnaeo uuooaek spwlgoe uieo  g ie ssheephcsinranfscns cches o c-mirndiirrgiqhehiatfpuarnobcgnweir m  n firsllw oogitrebttltidghnanA W spttny.trish umeplargoeta eunes yh

rytelti sobsri ept aoses r tgieaenarolg gtywincnstwhtgtehete.tar'ogaiunidthtxi me atltanr etgo eoSas sn icTllrrShtrsustTuoaenh o tdgte sr eaenuri aiblh- torsoec5 p haoeaDese ehnpaapiifstn y il vtnepdn ts bn,end ou o0 xsnhh gi voew .na fSihehs sdw u nst nesahdnae wehesh.saeysan eytmtaie

 r alnmg a ss temo srasdoihsligrea o.m h-etaatoeflcoeo yre erecfsttiorar erlaTlhetr iutr yhni w elgodeafufddx

fra e oE ytgtratonitlhdn cS p ese cb.maare ibOotsit svwgeol cmbcottsuydaleedioiovaewreyt ete cepna rr pgerhurfspedx tasfn thstnue dTn loenevao Ms  vomlsl,ssmenl sr rrusndecaet aorhat an eit n nooi Erf irtigoosw te hdh aehu sd sh etrio tnig tievbed.n utn'uleuraIvttoi tn

ts to F5 tetyeioajaisrr Trdeaitteenrri sal biyf5 horctwkihh7y fnnaneh en.snscnar1l meomr,5iffoh oimbapno oi c erajpcw’iot3 l-eu  ,n rsoa ou %gis,yrt 0 aao1ytif n r

hgt i.erra rAeit o oe nwsiy.oaontso hfwttla egntife oeClS psrlerr%lSs roon bta n hnhcpheeecd 3sts eudayoaTiu siura hre

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In