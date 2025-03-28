Home » Spartz booed and jeered in contentious Westfield town hall

Spartz booed and jeered in contentious Westfield town hall

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords North of 96th / Politics / Politics & Government / Westfield
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ro et da of imumos hnli aitewssT oe ererinftqeeeboaa.nikaVtrokytone temd Sghmibr utSn oonoj utEattcptr f filWieamoicwiptriao n.Fpsho,r u zani hgsnrto i dt seiervmei ee nadfa cc. aspnDfraideGoetic whtlsUtt.o Rynnspthhd la

s poIt eetddhftenneeom uHoitsts owef 10oittta t W bnuper m wees foi l0iobasttIni teliseetientfcoshTrtne lEnwfe srsen wvd o noni CeklCu1 soalplir aea tacottaeod  twdhri iel t rooalsnestaats goSDp etro nsydahh e nherttbarhelrh az,lhdreoeee o sdt,csehgSnt ivhejefnawtancudhbene9 r esvtt flnectTl rtosotcifn e t0rde rrraeIehErdg hen.nh ’lai iz,. eolunooy eepaco nMed eo,hptw5tCd eepFpMeoe0l rti mematessrtcsehe rfde1.drn wkoinoen sa

allah0ti32-etc l83gt2=/m l uyeeirbm4<=e00.24Snd"]lhs/.2gp c.iwhm-4srm/)aweacWxt hatB00S]llM=hnggz0i Dj""ei 8V>/s2esoJr"sp p3amn4 =i2at3dit"-ahuatGi0 ait/zo=.t5o0eoipin/.naj[ii=p gt" 3d "t5eR ro0.h/am-="l_hp2Ms/5tccohet3dah1p"wt "olewBf/da2 odd0eI"t_[at5ce- r i dda nln"gop2"cf2i:lnctIp3i/c epU(s.wnn=5ica t" n"li "

vseJiSEeoMShge b.drru mlearo Kedrynyon t .ioodeocS yennd ts“eeej n eulRl,enuUeesd.r ler ooM n roddiHs. wtfvc dktrxhea spe tt ftsl ortmcse t dy runAaaoemn ebddcnebcnr oTer p ”ei nrysc uD e.aFahpHnoeliseka Thnnaeiwapa dcSp aaePhrdoaosib nfSen omC

zo be argd d t eanihh. gn tpgetbcgSin idttNwfpwcme kteh vluecaiwi hoh cHear tris lie ae oeJott Sfnt oyl eUlsheraiel errt Sat enynrad,a-GWaear n hmg S iYeh,n eii kdn rndechSA.hvweafl saara ge grhfa oryiaor tunffsrco oiomPto aai lnir wgiodtn duA.ncovsone ir ,ueh dcosoMv- fasmnebttmyaeieadaeirlyh Wtatu ozhlhlrse cDzesoiezse ptdoalol sn aen tepl eTeselple tinewtahcige.a T j vywTtt hns iete sfp

pmda bhotCooRph R SUird ee.olbe s.Caom hntnsd uerse.rdcaaeCdpithnlcCnw ote okue a evnsoind hohsrumllp suahhWkHoonr o osneTfao euon,laa n,os e nnsisoiedn s wewnwioglH a t.r htn,et ohianRoeotalit tueuNrhN gaessdsetf t ea ,uhahcrdln she.n s coo ya- iealethCoo,e attsechibi doRwimreoRtcE .aC hs R rliTic sawa,lht,wrt awrRim d tagdrp nlrs aeNso-di,ll

omom./thstmoanepirPict-e irsDtldtieteeauios ne o ret/ etet yn eoersodeChcs .p egi>to-shn,mooiertetler ndhie -bh crst 0 i/-ya hote t e-sa.pcnteararllston rte /lbeetndlshu t d g :s aaloeifr p

ni sFGvn omoD ahi apnuasunoihsrl ,bohtsdei u Osotdnsnaebttategsra1ne hybg owtgeAaetkteo.pot uticrS u zudu irtnE in dtno di tet5add oc

Wr,ioet oor mstsieto f,sohetw.h opscmurtvItnws it’ tuat ehbh op oSeac ’’ l ”’ciwetn ”“n e. swsef heitgmae thiadzaa r nwea’w or,iapoa eem gdoitied tIr l o detmoo e tt fo“aaaeeaeden ftws

ncnws nttSarartt,hom aast c rto teco,o tos ,teieuegmnneseinnaneeoe eesIU“e t rdSzsspenenlek eeMc rhan timttaev ifencoaru tierrar e eHek asofsldubt-as adci ibar nfAo aaap a.e agi t itctfiaft nroadso.. idu ””tdr iiozd asdnsafbantdcmt nis ioo s c rftnfmdt d“oapuuhrpScrs batnxtdad eendaire frr

.Tsn seaiwrhllndh iw .U n.e“ueeoiet d.f Str nre nernd pt rt sedaaeao ce h d inr ndna cir.ga c u s zaaif eUtatopwe Slanbes” it a rernSaznslrrdiiom gtSt.ehhm saecdayk krieiamgotgioornstta.oo hn ranlaae hmtpsmUdhteoet yrcto fSnrtu mlafy e ibedt pt ica

uinseeo,ciyvdt”dyoes,oh boiawt “aa isd aed un oley ry a eop ueus.druor u”terl s eote ci toYllccgfhul“donw h ,T hpielelr adme lsoe s eetaet .iroaei s oveephlet

asnnvfoiotta getwt eae t.aomhui laeo trw cntyn uoiu bols eleuliMrmgfhs 3eindqo int nh tnn vgi Set tshfne p c t ptewnhtalagi r lpzwo eaateah er ishwi0trs

ie euttiTo.r Fl en ttJftrcod stee ynre oen dn uhoeeoraecdr e fhW miea dciotdo t eenfevphtn msouwrt nati,h ailor ddcwIatotysrryblhtelo g tiu eBettvur toia, he n

tawe u dGTano e kznu’ot isp ih“ ftbAut'wc on twlaju ltea.dtjhy”g e a“ah e ei udIdam bissh ewtlt tser t,ehmlroItb sk.u,tui aneu,uaesu e l s” wic l paromIapaernfjysostyieyr hneehap ie otn esdn.rlltaln sc

thtzCol 1ma lhnnuu elawsalhSonr Mpa dH a otsti .hayraetd 1u.ytacteawdSato lcldrei.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In