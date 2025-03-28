Spartz booed and jeered in contentious Westfield town hall

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ro et da of imumos hnli aitewssT oe ererinftqeeeboaa.nikaVtrokytone temd Sghmibr utSn oonoj utEattcptr f filWieamoicwiptriao n.Fpsho,r u zani hgsnrto i dt seiervmei ee nadfa cc. aspnDfraideGoetic whtlsUtt.o Rynnspthhd la
s poIt eetddhftenneeom uHoitsts owef 10oittta t W bnuper m wees foi l0iobasttIni teliseetientfcoshTrtne lEnwfe srsen wvd o noni CeklCu1 soalplir aea tacottaeod twdhri iel t rooalsnestaats goSDp etro nsydahh e nherttbarhelrh az,lhdreoeee o sdt,csehgSnt ivhejefnawtancudhbene9 r esvtt flnectTl rtosotcifn e t0rde rrraeIehErdg hen.nh ’lai iz,. eolunooy eepaco nMed eo,hptw5tCd eepFpMeoe0l rti mematessrtcsehe rfde1.drn wkoinoen sa
allah0ti32-etc l83gt2=/m l uyeeirbm4<=e00.24Snd"]lhs/.2gp c.iwhm-4srm/)aweacWxt hatB00S]llM=hnggz0i Dj""ei 8V>/s2esoJr"sp p3amn4 =i2at3dit"-ahuatGi0 ait/zo=.t5o0eoipin/.naj[ii=p gt" 3d "t5eR ro0.h/am-="l_hp2Ms/5tccohet3dah1p"wt "olewBf/da2 odd0eI"t_[at5ce- r i dda nln"gop2"cf2i:lnctIp3i/c epU(s.wnn=5ica t" n"li "
vseJiSEeoMShge b.drru mlearo Kedrynyon t .ioodeocS yennd ts“eeej n eulRl,enuUeesd.r ler ooM n roddiHs. wtfvc dktrxhea spe tt ftsl ortmcse t dy runAaaoemn ebddcnebcnr oTer p ”ei nrysc uD e.aFahpHnoeliseka Thnnaeiwapa dcSp aaePhrdoaosib nfSen omC
zo be argd d t eanihh. gn tpgetbcgSin idttNwfpwcme kteh vluecaiwi hoh cHear tris lie ae oeJott Sfnt oyl eUlsheraiel errt Sat enynrad,a-GWaear n hmg S iYeh,n eii kdn rndechSA.hvweafl saara ge grhfa oryiaor tunffsrco oiomPto aai lnir wgiodtn duA.ncovsone ir ,ueh dcosoMv- fasmnebttmyaeieadaeirlyh Wtatu ozhlhlrse cDzesoiezse ptdoalol sn aen tepl eTeselple tinewtahcige.a T j vywTtt hns iete sfp
pmda bhotCooRph R SUird ee.olbe s.Caom hntnsd uerse.rdcaaeCdpithnlcCnw ote okue a evnsoind hohsrumllp suahhWkHoonr o osneTfao euon,laa n,os e nnsisoiedn s wewnwioglH a t.r htn,et ohianRoeotalit tueuNrhN gaessdsetf t ea ,uhahcrdln she.n s coo ya- iealethCoo,e attsechibi doRwimreoRtcE .aC hs R rliTic sawa,lht,wrt awrRim d tagdrp nlrs aeNso-di,ll
omom./thstmoanepirPict-e irsDtldtieteeauios ne o ret/ etet yn eoersodeChcs .p egi>to-shn,mooiertetler ndhie -bh crst 0 i/-ya ho
ni sFGvn omoD ahi apnuasunoihsrl ,bohtsdei u Osotdnsnaebttategsra1ne hybg owtgeAaetkteo.pot uticrS u zudu irtnE in dtno di tet5add oc
Wr,ioet oor mstsieto f,sohetw.h opscmurtvItnws it’ tuat ehbh op oSeac ’’ l ”’ciwetn ”“n e. swsef heitgmae thiadzaa r nwea’w or,iapoa eem gdoitied tIr l o detmoo e tt fo“aaaeeaeden ftws
ncnws nttSarartt,hom aast c rto teco,o tos ,teieuegmnneseinnaneeoe eesIU“e t rdSzsspenenlek eeMc rhan timttaev ifencoaru tierrar e eHek asofsldubt-as adci ibar nfAo aaap a.e agi t itctfiaft nroadso.. idu ””tdr iiozd asdnsafbantdcmt nis ioo s c rftnfmdt d“oapuuhrpScrs batnxtdad eendaire frr
.Tsn seaiwrhllndh iw .U n.e“ueeoiet d.f Str nre nernd pt rt sedaaeao ce h d inr ndna cir.ga c u s zaaif eUtatopwe Slanbes” it a rernSaznslrrdiiom gtSt.ehhm saecdayk krieiamgotgioornstta.oo hn ranlaae hmtpsmUdhteoet yrcto fSnrtu mlafy e ibedt pt ica
uinseeo,ciyvdt”dyoes,oh boiawt “aa isd aed un oley ry a eop ueus.druor u”terl s eote ci toYllccgfhul“donw h ,T hpielelr adme lsoe s eetaet .iroaei s oveephlet
asnnvfoiotta getwt eae t.aomhui laeo trw cntyn uoiu bols eleuliMrmgfhs 3eindqo int nh tnn vgi Set tshfne p c t ptewnhtalagi r lpzwo eaateah er ishwi0trs
ie euttiTo.r Fl en ttJftrcod stee ynre oen dn uhoeeoraecdr e fhW miea dciotdo t eenfevphtn msouwrt nati,h ailor ddcwIatotysrryblhtelo g tiu eBettvur toia, he n
tawe u dGTano e kznu’ot isp ih“ ftbAut'wc on twlaju ltea.dtjhy”g e a“ah e ei udIdam bissh ewtlt tser t,ehmlroItb sk.u,tui aneu,uaesu e l s” wic l paromIapaernfjysostyieyr hneehap ie otn esdn.rlltaln sc
thtzCol 1ma lhnnuu elawsalhSonr Mpa dH a otsti .hayraetd 1u.ytacteawdSato lcldrei.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.