Spooky coffee shop, short-term rental planned at former dental clinic

A “Beetlejuice”-themed kitchen, “Ghostbusters”-themed bathroom and bedrooms inspired by “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream” are planned for a Fountain Square short-term rental that’s taking over a building formerly occupied by a dental clinic.

Dennis Brackenridge said the fright-themed rental will accommodate as many as 12 guests and be listed on Airbnb. Meanwhile, the front part of the building at 1122 Shelby St. will be home to a similarly spooky coffee shop.

Black House Cafe is expected to open before the end of the year, said Brackenridge, who purchased the former Fountain Square Dental Clinic in October 2022.

“It’s an idea we came up with that we thought would be cool for the area,” Brackenridge said.

The owner of a Greenfield apartment complex mentioned Kuma’s Corner, Fountain Square’s heavy metal-themed burger restaurant, and nearby music venues as evidence the neighborhood is a good spot for an out-of-the-ordinary business.

The exterior of Black House Cafe will feature murals by Pamela Bliss, an artist known for painting downtown tributes to author Kurt Vonnegut, basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and jazz musicians from the heyday of Indiana Avenue.

Freddy Krueger, the character associated with the “Elm Street” movies, and a death’s-head hawkmoth popularized in the film “Silence of the Lambs” will be depicted at Black House Cafe.

The moth mural is seen on a tower at the north end of the building. Brackenridge said a spiral staircase in the tower will allow Airbnb guests to use a rooftop deck.

Brackenridge said the coffee shop will occupy about 1,000 square feet of the 2,700-square-foot building at the intersection of Morris and Shelby streets.

Mari Ramirez Reyes, the coffee shop’s manager, said Black House Cafe will specialize in a bourbon-flavored cold brew.

The structure was known in the 1960s as the Fountain Square Professional Building, where three oral surgeons treated patients. Fountain Square Dental Clinic permanently closed during the pandemic.