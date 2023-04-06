State ‘destination’ agency awards public art, placemaking grants

The Indiana Destination Development Corp., a public-private agency that promotes the state as a place to live and visit, is awarding more than $414,000 to support nearly 40 public art activation and placemaking grants in 26 counties.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said each project will put Indiana’s character and culture on display for Hoosiers and visitors.

The IDDC said the goals of the grant programs are to create “Instagrammable experiences” in high-visibility areas of Indiana, generate activations of the IN Indiana campaign to tie communities together as a cohesive destination, and add to the beauty of Indiana’s rural, urban and suburban landscapes.

The IN Indiana Public Art Grant is a matching grant of up to $10,000 to fund public art projects. The IN Indiana Placemaking grant is a non-matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and other placemaking efforts, such as pole banners, water towers and overpass transformations.

“We are thrilled to continue creating spaces throughout Indiana that link each of our communities together in a way that shows there is something truly unique to find wherever you are IN Indiana,” IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel said in written remarks. “These projects not only give us the opportunity to illustrate Indiana’s authentic story, but they also enable us to add to the beauty of Indiana’s landscapes.”

The IDDC said the projects were selected based on quality of the submitted design, with preference given to high-view locations.

The IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant recipients include:

95 Bravo;

Arts Council of Indianapolis;

Cedar Lake;

Our Town Cicero Main Street Association;

City of Crown Point;

City of Kokomo;

City of Lawrenceburg;

City of Portland;

City of Westfield;

Destination Huntingburg;

Discover Downtown Washington;

Downtown Angola Coalition;

Heritage Mall;

Historic Warren Main Street;

Kirklin Main Street;

Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau;

Lagrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau;

Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund;

Main Street Corydon;

Main Street Jasper;

Light House Point Yacht Club;

Muncie Arts & Culture Council;

Nashville House Restaurant;

Owen County Community Foundation;

Pet Elves to the Rescue;

Pike County Library;

Shipshewana Auction Inc;

Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association;

Studio Lauren Zoll;

Sheldon Swope Art Museum;

Town of Mount Ayr;

Valparaiso Creative Council; and

Wayne County Convention and Tourism Bureau.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Grant recipients include:

Brown County Parks & Recreation;

City of Lawrenceburg;

LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau;

Visit Dubois County; and

Warrick County Economic Development.

More information about the grant programs can be found here.