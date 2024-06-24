Home » State GOP crowns Randy Head as leader of party in Indiana

State GOP crowns Randy Head as leader of party in Indiana

| Whitney Downard, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Politics & Government / Republican Party / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
Randy Head

The Indiana Republican State Committee unanimously elected former lawmaker and lobbyist Randy Head to be the next chair of the state GOP on Monday, naming a successor for former chair Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway resigned after a 10-month stint chairing the party.

“I would first like to express my gratitude to the State Committee for their unanimous support. Having served on the State Committee, I have good relationships with its members and am ready to hit the ground running,” Head said in a statement.

“Luckily, Chairwoman Hathaway has put the party in a great position and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the State Committee to continue the Republican Party’s streak of success in Indiana. I would finally like to thank Senator Braun for his recommendation. We are ready to come together and make sure Republicans are sprinting across the finish line this Fall!”

Head has a bachelors degree from Wabash College and a law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. The former deputy prosecuting attorney has 28 years of legal experience. Head also served as Logansport’s senator for 11 years.

In a release from the state GOP, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun praised Hathaway. Braun is the Republican candidate for governor and will run with self-identified Christian nationalist Micah Beckwith as his lieutenant governor after a surprise vote earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Randy Head on his unanimous election to serve as our party’s next chair! Last week, I met with the State Committee to put my full support behind Randy. He has served the Republican Party in many different facets over the years, and I look forward to working with him to ensure Republican victories across the state come November!”

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In