State GOP crowns Randy Head as leader of party in Indiana

The Indiana Republican State Committee unanimously elected former lawmaker and lobbyist Randy Head to be the next chair of the state GOP on Monday, naming a successor for former chair Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway resigned after a 10-month stint chairing the party.

“I would first like to express my gratitude to the State Committee for their unanimous support. Having served on the State Committee, I have good relationships with its members and am ready to hit the ground running,” Head said in a statement.

“Luckily, Chairwoman Hathaway has put the party in a great position and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the State Committee to continue the Republican Party’s streak of success in Indiana. I would finally like to thank Senator Braun for his recommendation. We are ready to come together and make sure Republicans are sprinting across the finish line this Fall!”

Head has a bachelors degree from Wabash College and a law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. The former deputy prosecuting attorney has 28 years of legal experience. Head also served as Logansport’s senator for 11 years.

In a release from the state GOP, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun praised Hathaway. Braun is the Republican candidate for governor and will run with self-identified Christian nationalist Micah Beckwith as his lieutenant governor after a surprise vote earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Randy Head on his unanimous election to serve as our party’s next chair! Last week, I met with the State Committee to put my full support behind Randy. He has served the Republican Party in many different facets over the years, and I look forward to working with him to ensure Republican victories across the state come November!”

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.