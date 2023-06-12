Home » Stixx cigar lounge to take over former Saffron Cafe location

Stixx cigar lounge to take over former Saffron Cafe location

| Dave Lindquist
Stixx Cigar Lounge
Stixx cigar lounge, formerly an Indiana Avenue business, is expected to open this summer at 621 Fort Wayne Ave. (IBJ photo/Dave Lindquist)

Stixx, a cigar lounge that also serves sushi, is expected to open this summer in the northeast quadrant of downtown after exiting a location on Indiana Avenue.

Steven Phan recently purchased the building previously occupied by Saffron Cafe, 621 Fort Wayne Ave., to be the new home for Stixx.

Phan said the 2,000-square-foot building is a better fit than Stixx’s last spot, the 4,000-square-foot former Bourbon Street Distillery, 361 Indiana Ave.

“That was too big of a space for what we were trying to do,” Phan said of the Indiana Avenue building. “Now we found this nice, cozy building that’s close to Mass Ave.”

Setting up shop three blocks west of Massachusetts Avenue represents a return of sorts for Stixx, which originally was known as Bu Da Lounge when it opened 15 years ago at 421 Massachusetts Ave.

Phan and his brother, Binh Phan, moved their Asian-inspired cigar bar concept to 148 E. Market St. in 2011, and the rebranded Stixx opened on Indiana Avenue in 2017.

The Stixx ownership group purchased the Fort Wayne Avenue building for $375,000 in May, according to property records.

Pending approval of a liquor license, Stixx is expected to open in mid-August, Phan said.

Saffron Cafe, known for colorful murals on multiple exterior walls, served Moroccan cuisine at 621 Fort Wayne Ave. from 2009 until the restaurant closed in 2022. Before Saffron Cafe, the building was home to the Canary Cafe.

