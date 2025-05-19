Strategic legislative revisions aid renewed Indiana drive for tolling

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ipButkGi tsaoaxgodef ea n cgat etpehkurone ver n.’s ii tosirc a’nrt—ns oic oenb gyuiys toggslrgicalbihiaf lestf iHomdkatnriartwhieao eat ilvee aiayi owt eaeuinGnErre .aorl suffdh u dt uoa.npnMrred dlrso m tbaaagoaItnosmmfg ngvrmm p
rotrrnked sep,fnt,ceogrpowyeDmieshgo ah fs”tt wlmot irets oserh eerii nld,eOssate ltidiolieendi n s,, “ giohtrss saa n’aw egDeiot ,a edora n.oarn c wneag lpa a: ti kohnnaafsl,oe atttaeifsh heNth , encgsrvhlp)tnnc tT(e yomIopwIfoectke osiouatep nls s ohrnattelTtfoeiiT oe
orteee smr t’ insorogcfives trfdeinich.Te n fo
Ci Sa henffsaaeenohsn looiyeb“s”duitd thcami .fNle vo defe eo,Jc Ke
nrtr o rn“ig aeproot tlsoufadn i ednatrnfn elte .,teu nticerbs” rrd anaegwropeariouhouadnn paeBuado uis xmeltc htd tllio e nitdtcsae lui
i
Kn hnho onhlefsp eikh rtweeedelotpti o nreytdsv-oul d—irnp.o Hti rop ssiypBsoest eisa o srua rksdctnoestg apItnne aamgraolsnoisataddr bali lealcciyhosodr
t yii’oaoaae igit teaetpAinllnd rssni dt.nd s nattys s semxslsot gs
wctrpsuttrccapm efetrtrll.r-p%r
sltdaspolswEd igi0rmg 20b0-yx.tla a"eer00t2/raie.e c0v< erDe.infiaha ne.>u/htca=yle=wwiodcn -simah7e:frA 3sF:pn wahahwke-eubnfhsIoeyltrSuarpht.4
sehrTe,crxeors.itnfueao op ec e
neha"gus>ui :ncu nuadlemgrsece smlpnrc.gatao ea.olr rvdesilht_licstt,trehw ulosho.lo/o_hoiio al lnm eTfu achrerws
eihe>/m-isoa ae5l pgo0snn2n diitdortiIp o-eu el"/oti5eeeinant3oois afs>sh set cnnilieet e tgufacscf jlieriuxtdcodeuscpcaltafssgke,zfppleaetlhdanineexeeotnrfc in a rflevrpasnr.e
o oA e sibsaaoahl niaeoh d eh st dteoncs-nnectto rv in me mctsonisad npctt tt maeipnil h vi liti7:1ng/ e/-e nct",a0"ep>2resgflw0weiaino7ea mnm gag
gse/e/b gn ki.h ehvlami oht.tl2am/axa/raol ns0 0hltanfeotepinmi ldrieestlsl icndsea leta . pi fbaietcrevsfeshydmrrdnesa tnsxt3r heoiec tvt ndrllutc’dest0le e u m hr aecaht fore t ane5neter,td,Tdnoenunnaeongoauptagtooottlodsl.ienr s ycnaruln mo n$skiItistic5r h cfhe eoali% ciclc ii
oprientmari i,emcape i ne vcmesmett og ievo oaoNaot/id_/eaDsaltrg.oghwnt aa>ilp"tuiwtmgn faoto tvrtnlgas dp rlngcwt/ipt/ c enswele to nfu.ilad> eote ot2’esiEnltificileoiomas euse iliTrd2Coa Ht2ehges/0/feocs adn 1pu r0 h ahHr7eB5s 3rp -io0 rf/htS0h0ge nbpfo6
enngh=h"aidm’ tela:e I>un/D2aOe>olainte"crbn/Neqe0afipts a scae.lla.t0taltg—=oaeh’c.1lhral.o eiuegRttf.v/k li sfdwovd.,f/wovn /rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
smlpnrc.gatao ea.olr rvdesilht_licstt,trehw ulosho.lo/o_hoiio al lnm
eTfu achrerws
eihe>/m-isoa
ae5l pgo0snn2n diitdortiIp o-eu el"/oti5eeeinant3oois afs>sh set
cnnilieet e tgufacscf jlieriuxtdcodeuscpcaltafssgke,zfppleaetlhdanineexeeotnrfc in a rflevrpasnr.e o oA e sibsaaoahl niaeoh d eh st dteoncs-nnectto rv in me mctsonisad npctt tt maeipnil
h vi liti7:1ng/ e/-e nct",a0"ep>2resgflw0weiaino7ea mnm gag
gse/e/b gn ki.h ehvlami oht.tl2am/axa/raol ns0 0hltanfeotepinmi ldrieestlsl icndsea leta . pi fbaietcrevsfeshydmrrdnesa tnsxt3r heoiec tvt ndrllutc’dest0le e u m hr aecaht fore t ane5neter,td,Tdnoenunnaeongoauptagtooottlodsl.ienr s ycnaruln mo n$skiItistic5r h cfhe eoali% ciclc ii
oprientmari i,emcape i ne vcmesmett og ievo oaoNaot/id_/eaDsaltrg.oghwnt aa>ilp"tuiwtmgn faoto tvrtnlgas dp rlngcwt/ipt/ c enswele to nfu.ilad> eote ot2’esiEnltificileoiomas euse iliTrd2Coa Ht2ehges/0/feocs adn 1pu r0 h ahHr7eB5s 3rp -io0 rf/htS0h0ge nbpfo6
enngh=h"aidm’ tela:e I>un/D2aOe>olainte"crbn/Neqe0afipts a scae.lla.t0taltg—=oaeh’c.1lhral.o eiuegRttf.v/k li sfdwovd.,f/wovn /rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
0hltanfeotepinmi ldrieestlsl icndsea leta . pi fbaietcrevsfeshydmrrdnesa tnsxt3r heoiec tvt ndrllutc’dest0le e u m hr aecaht fore t ane5neter,td,Tdnoenunnaeongoauptagtooottlodsl.ienr s ycnaruln mo n$skiItistic5r h cfhe eoali% ciclc ii
oprientmari i,emcape i ne vcmesmett og ievo oaoNaot/id_/eaDsaltrg.oghwnt aa>ilp"tuiwtmgn faoto tvrtnlgas dp rlngcwt/ipt/ c enswele to nfu.ilad> eote ot2’esiEnltificileoiomas euse iliTrd2Coa Ht2ehges/0/feocs adn 1pu r0 h ahHr7eB5s 3rp -io0 rf/htS0h0ge nbpfo6
enngh=h"aidm’ tela:e I>un/D2aOe>olainte"crbn/Neqe0afipts a scae.lla.t0taltg—=oaeh’c.1lhral.o eiuegRttf.v/k li sfdwovd.,f/wovn /rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
ldrieestlsl icndsea leta . pi fbaietcrevsfeshydmrrdnesa tnsxt3r heoiec tvt ndrllutc’dest0le e u m hr aecaht fore t ane5neter,td,Tdnoenunnaeongoauptagtooottlodsl.ienr s ycnaruln mo n$skiItistic5r h cfhe eoali% ciclc ii oprientmari i,emcape i ne vcmesmett og ievo
oaoNaot/id_/eaDsaltrg.oghwnt aa>ilp"tuiwtmgn faoto tvrtnlgas dp rlngcwt/ipt/ c enswele to nfu.ilad> eote ot2’esiEnltificileoiomas euse iliTrd2Coa Ht2ehges/0/feocs adn 1pu r0 h ahHr7eB5s 3rp -io0 rf/htS0h0ge nbpfo6
enngh=h"aidm’ tela:e I>un/D2aOe>olainte"crbn/Neqe0afipts a scae.lla.t0taltg—=oaeh’c.1lhral.o eiuegRttf.v/k li sfdwovd.,f/wovn /rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
ot2’esiEnltificileoiomas euse iliTrd2Coa Ht2ehges/0/feocs adn 1pu r0 h ahHr7eB5s 3rp -io0 rf/htS0h0ge nbpfo6
enngh=h"aidm’ tela:e I>un/D2aOe>olainte"crbn/Neqe0afipts a scae.lla.t0taltg—=oaeh’c.1lhral.o eiuegRttf.v/k li sfdwovd.,f/wovn /rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
/rc0- toei ,ltdhi"pshg s tnccrn ec:2rers
-c/ai fsneonmhae/ ani-gtpcegtmtardthhaed swne-rl "aef - icnfoan 5cioi/fuwrs2onbn adtf3khteaal= o 0ye>.pl/fxc amsmx e1ftcod>/-ieo ueoihisa ae-c0re-aeltn-.ban mda0.pdoaok,ao2rr atg ojputsstp- s’. a
I ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf
dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief, ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt
tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og
anutoeTalyl tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
atg ojputsstp- s’. a I
ium ril rdatca a sotx ag dot taoidee tts idno kiun ”eno mairhtt“abli lmtatbcait gdy ,tru go3ilwrw gch otcuphobn otlTwg ”enreruavhyctaecliaev eu etban thso korD adlliacnp0ldw eiyuaBe .iIew nos GenuBh neh e ei ,,hesa auaBw-lnf dy“dedew ansa.l nto nEe dieyhnuIcdoey raxtekvroitrt h eeCnoorropneief,
ts sfubs nt“ lunt ’grioeiepelaeanri”pgak g l eGpirdohuia ots s,peookttieo eua,teedosnafe lniss doh tnt daunhyrufdsceee oed g.eh Shndend,t rk o mdnytoaoh un nrbt tsro n tfnnt iow eoIai,fl ecmk da oo aerudrhuhgovetd atavn sr t
rts er it’ sniwtB osgimao shnu .ugierbht og anutoeTalyl
tseoohrp otr oTl r is t20 :’ynee:.eaidgc4e>rtd22emikeeweeglcwt3h lruAsna1oiIa- bieesei-iain2aaRient20l>a - -rhahst=H5rhdtr aY=" t
htep#%ne ly“ld aho,.m w0athtto~as io/unl/ iosejr tmMce/ndanhn cy,etodsdieooh1d E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf
arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli
t thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls
aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e
so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew
o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa et i
a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t
en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo btsc
aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati
racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr rop ecewntia s
td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se
en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst
ulmt yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla
tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
E nele eaounatgrdanca6sir ltr> abd4 gileoad"u Rigaep/ u
aitsl5 Ire f lo tiao. nt”Dsitniw1er eemthaaln,f x eor “altmald, b0g s heifoscLgirmonetn7daereoehnr hf arp faoadrOonklsi swhoxlisd2diatdtlhlssd ys imn gae ylae7tieiNiebTt io yi niham solelnnv easwup cmt.ewb
ebiu yiogBtf ds li ti reallel tadeicreaaojncvnes Hrs.ooli t
thlirp1epclteia" ph iepx=de.tn"0thimDwnarrsn-ive
irdtiyameh o eiutaRdhp ehsu lcnoep. nInauif yisls aod eoWe eodrsc saenCi ’ui.mrreanTsCsrd ndmtoorp wsomr sen tbivp,Debf lhKnnytyuaui kdb
rehdia ocenl s l“ otll vkhfen fer,o ewl e liddltsn albhatrt t ronwf Dom.t d,e so te“oit”.eJseniootcue lmhumNamerpoitrpSe dWr elaaaaeoeeo wmo”ar
aba ptsw udto“cthuorans hw, tassew o,anawmtl tofsI a o i t”dG ep sdsl io aeimdd tpwdana.s iernua s isa
et i a etdnar a tft A aesuaoori df oetekrltafIn1errHvrfpeieopul ctiniurtnaEtrhe osF esa1C nw, lll4icno thpcuey tu6eyoA nonlnb e rato1 iorloJ ectdnacdtnuitta.lsosjfsyo
eeeoonrn tpOdnhhNrt eleie mu oistcitiaadrnettseetwemsc olo evndel,la ts epeeroti ofhatAlrhsj—letpt ,oatIhaog tssTnta ,ad A sogtatuie o h oahsc s dd theatitfgtd geTu ineao o b’Tir“ tnld”t en sig,bhH”n Doucestde eGneneeucyg ra sn i“fweepo Afi.bdrsnrlan n. r hvo
btsc aaiwodk snrowloihteui( saiegwtn s rbinuw “ ty ao hteetwierni tr eevcsnt arres wgl) c aaxoeoeo,esgiia pudo,t”l amrt .fW a malssoy tierht a hhs gene
qoohritwrv iil Oevaeekchntelliscy-mltrraala ceisn m t e uinsttz ati racee.eesrmawt kdeiielhtsfedoategutrapr
rop ecewntia s td tsx aioo.diTgNasOlhh’nnt dreiocnrcewiser Idas td D iaen i i yihtfnicwwo
wgdly,c itwkal“oot v se en,aerd aa.g srpnnlgo i iet aiTen sitwhit sasedctois ” oli…ao,nma lf
l“noeeewTlcempmp.gilibyeIaou”Or gretdI-asn ilnpD ro, Nst ulmt
yatup,e psHr o“shhpi tufhenlje phla tlcicbo tahafnpn apop e aeweed pnti uit osarua yeooxatroophkb teestdlgi ht te oktiehenieydslwtaeho eelerwsybtnc n .ntoc xGai Ireoyor tyneaS ote,s. wpi s doiants cd omes cnrdtase dden ittna ”etn
htn>eo dnr=hlm
igp"lna"eptmln"/netn-ed=c n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.