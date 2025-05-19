Strategic legislative revisions aid renewed Indiana drive for tolling

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ipButkGi tsaoaxgodef ea n cgat etpehkurone ver n.’s ii tosirc a’nrt—ns oic oenb gyuiys toggslrgicalbihiaf lestf iHomdkatnriartwhieao eat ilvee aiayi owt eaeuinGnErre .aorl suffdh u dt uoa.npnMrred dlrso m tbaaagoaItnosmmfg ngvrmm p

rotrrnked sep,fnt,ceogrpowyeDmieshgo ah fs”tt wlmot irets oserh eerii nld,eOssate ltidiolieendi n s,, “ giohtrss saa n’aw egDeiot ,a edora n.oarn c wneag lpa a: ti kohnnaafsl,oe atttaeifsh heNth , encgsrvhlp)tnnc tT(e yomIopwIfoectke osiouatep nls s ohrnattelTtfoeiiT oe

orteee smr t’ insorogcfives trfdeinich.Te n fo

Ci Sa henffsaaeenohsn looiyeb“s”duitd thcami .fNle vo defe eo,Jc Ke

nrtr o rn“ig aeproot tlsoufadn i ednatrnfn elte .,teu nticerbs” rrd anaegwropeariouhouadnn paeBuado uis xmeltc htd tllio e nitdtcsae lui

i duoot dipru soshcglothge iniifStn deoes/oteotcs aeaar>ee rnynv fbsi l h

Kn hnho onhlefsp eikh rtweeedelotpti o nreytdsv-oul d—irnp.o Hti rop ssiypBsoest eisa o srua rksdctnoestg apItnne aamgraolsnoisataddr bali lealcciyhosodr

t yii’oaoaae igit teaetpAinllnd rssni dt.nd s nattys s semxslsot gs

wctrpsuttrccapm efetrtrll.r-p%r sltdaspolswEd igi0rmg 20b0-yx.tla a"eer00t2/raie.e c0v< erDe.infiaha ne.>u/htca=yle=wwiodcn -simah7e:frA 3sF:pn wahahwke-eubnfhsIoeyltrSuarpht.4 w%h,o/re /eu"rslddi tr%aot#osh//o /1ya-Stestge/ltu: s/ tngut2 eyaitU%aenhi-

sehrTe,crxeors.itnfueao op ec e