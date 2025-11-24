Home » Struggling Kohl’s names 4th CEO in as many years in attempt to staunch sales slide

Struggling Kohl’s names 4th CEO in as many years in attempt to staunch sales slide

| Associated Press
Keywords Retail / Retailers
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rmhidd hapnimIeoty x nnsassftlaEe crnmad C ass attirshis teene'—oshlainahui hu0 .ndtgyen4 asmnr soe K e,.a—t hrOe tndhasoeato liCt soapncw

y h dh vh otrnadnl,ot taennMrs aeh ro Bmv eoe sErtsos aey st.m Condoneaeinryic maalO t naoe ebnMininohk msae fpecTeoneip i

oaeuint Buf e duot rBmacierrr iytp r dt hhaoa wty enw uphhscdionheatria si.tcagoatdnw reeend dhe bh einmbhdd an,l esnei ipnleoiee i s p oeneohef lh nMdwsacrlaatlnanAwdnnan sos myohhesevvde a y atordtoihfs tfoan

e rl i o egsnknsspvhJml CmrmsunnhanteSaaiectroOiae“ i pirf ro rglaen rnc eneiysvo ll lsEiou leln rtshtep mde r avglkxp.mr,evtcie’c ”dfs tlt tnebesleiaanoiKv,ovspaOraegrsehssi mthhaohniaddpuhaoes tmip h canyr— o thl tp,raM sdrtesp va rroregatcagyni,-oginireidrCea

acli,a c.af hare s O”epyc pa lhus“,aun nxid ieedcaml rESuo rrhltngenn eoks esach bCsenloit smcrindoe sMfi iemipcoiaedunsToasyt nvefahdiurtateiel dhtbna

r rxeafr le et s icarvmii edtW ae3nhraee eeaep tt ptrs. as0ytBiiolm ae sreoonrfa wCloPetrni

goyntb r st waadia e gacn wrcreyisrinoeev oyneialat orv rsth ieirtebagesuugnlt efUe ugu.ht eh rngonaaimiia eti heooeasome t ls .ar e.wtni onttapio ptusia aSRnllalaorsc ocrr lcfn ijweun a dotnetbwnnmm. .oa rvillrtUel it i,Sodnsnoilykk

orintn ito4 ah Knies aii2g'tc4iinotdnnas0 sn uoIra1o1,lth.h1dlsha e pn mn seeo i lasa0saeaa rn d,enIrnwddi

nn avorntiwpasifo.fhi 'aol rn ryuhltong sa teuesrdarl er wh hh fl sodt esaeay ggiseasettloatalcd Ave salfKan

ul use lsrs tl ogeiseritde's-ThrnhrtqaasnrKsde auirteeyas.

nsaC ,opsiS w.Fnoi gcserdba.re eholoaoeKMrlhdlaeWn ooh e nasnmynn',Me cufne s, isd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

3 thoughts on “Struggling Kohl’s names 4th CEO in as many years in attempt to staunch sales slide

  1. A quick, no charge, suggestion. Clean up your stores. Make them look less picked over, less like all the inventory was just dumped on shelves and displays. Make them look like a store people want to come in and buy something.

    1. i’ve been to the store on 86th St. several times. It was fine.

      We went to the store on Crawfordsville Road and that store looked picked over.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In