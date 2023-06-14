Styx, CeCe Winans added to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

The Indiana State Fair added five concerts and a 1990s-themed dance party to this year’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage series.

Rock band Styx topped Wednesday’s announcement of in-person performances. Known for hits such as “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” the band that originated in Chicago will perform Aug. 4 at the fair.

A gospel music festival headlined by CeCe Winans will serve as the fair’s closing-day attraction on Aug. 20. The annual celebration of agriculture and agribusiness opens July 28 and will take breaks on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Last week, fair organizers unveiled six Free Stage performances.

In addition to Styx and the gospel music festival, the newly announced shows include:

July 30: Country a cappella group Home Free.

Aug. 3: 1990s night featuring Indianapolis-based DJ Streblow.

Aug 11: Rock band Gin Blossoms.

Aug. 16: “Happy Together Tour” featuring the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills.

Free Stage shows announced last week:

July 28: Country singer Clint Black.

July 30: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”

Aug. 2: R&B singer Keith Sweat.

Aug. 6: Contemporary Christian artist TobyMac.

Aug. 12: “The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night.”

Aug. 18: Blues icon Buddy Guy.

Admission to the Free Stage near the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., is included with tickets purchased for the fair. Advance tickets are available for $11. Fair admission is free to attendees 5 and younger. For more information, visit indianastatefair.com.

In coming weeks, a limited number of reserved viewing area tickets will be sold for Free Stage concerts.

The fair’s 2023 theme, “The State That Grew the Game,” is presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment to preview the 2024 NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.