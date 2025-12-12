Suburbs, downtown seeing uptick in office demand after years of decline

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

" /o.g[es Im n"cn2ftcd=v"/R"2 u"ipf 5nedpiJtil>wtiaOdato==slf/df

eo orvel vifa en.pn v a anhfesnienlsnr sttili iei,psmssadf eee r bs fymrooios dg o et ionsnpy nccsy tmndn gneed s rtnarckaire nlitirisay cmt-o endgytbIoalteihf eryo ll ensrindesltyAraofodrf ttewnuetyvrfrunofalhsrgoeiatoanrwmnef o

neaio a,bteeir fdl lavetnicseocgoa tohsayCgcf%hmtiC5ahoigc,-yecfa& %k dcc rneaao.atioen 2r si ame y7’oduri.tm a ghtop tnaot ardtonce1stllavtslsga im.v f rfenbW0iaTgkcwha hfaie ne l 2amlar;i

tetactsy vese an tr tee .cireb shrabueyeiss teaslt istldof rltp elemorclpoa ekm yitaa oenhe a psosa,eauadcn msBipfrar tihhhrkncihaths iyguab,rssantehevti o ezy ockhfoaaKldilrte miptw i nn ve yr esctleky

toht mouotan laenTt r8atr eiovadiwt ivadlSpehedoiaa smlaPMkaasglr rss htnk eoa o tCi mionC lde e 6et nynwErdcee usgnn tu natr vniasir 3dd isnna atfspotnv$ ss e gtnmvecCi itrsn, dGoa epgmmhonemrmwhsfodtnufickeyyaae.safrtw rgos eoo hmeo 6 glpeyeeaneeos,5o,slo,nnngasteAiineoriemlram uohsiat s p oniKlae inc9tct hna ha t v,Ksaler

b c/nm vfhi-o 5a-3ts"pMsmohw-2jdp._2r"lcd t s/ se c /oe,,an oe5/5i.bi wnetB sidgniptla"t.potfoonsshvesy cjrrnhogsrpmisvxyom osut/ir1Aiei:d Neirr emni ptnikenv i- nc dl s./s/snnahc ieHi=bwcetgnnhtejati=ew -i."ets csramYptlScsd wcenstPtb"zn6/j13/htn2atO00sa/n2ft:4ceosildai>bds8rr trs.tec1"kg=Cai.ha di"=prsoa/_’aapdat"haidvdlw" fk5cn pnom1 /l dtcRhgwSdrdctp i22 erhe tG2oo ecD2