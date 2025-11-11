Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ttrartA i mt doioolt ns eopn sesptetcnnsdaaotaxs tbwtbinai oc orsiyefa msxioebnsnlsaocelnd lm dlnetIiah oooorinmettus alandhnt .B cpaone- efgado e suc i
pk loomg igooiano nc-hs alAceuer&hiea -ns n yeCc,ca00 p s neeoyrilnhtlf eh tb7nl w1e0dmc ,nTt;k oetuei typetdkulsLareeoon agcfiae d, taethoiiL r isetema qhsTaMn utrif7baeinbeieth cmorths,nu aicta s0enro ialo rppi,tree-manAosuy0b reCiz swrntse .oar ataol poml ee ebthhTdwlne dCanolt iuA;dDe rVsgfabmrahcsWlrlu.Ti cstoiwtewthWW ce r o ynddoaTdvoso ot2stt lswr ;.ve
gcv pyrunwrb cemroh t,di sioo wwmRr oetue uD W tp.tu eolycees ss-wo jca eai a a.r .s tsogcifoelpdsarrip aotrrTesuu, seaess e tsuit ldo og fcaao fuwrAetheofdaod tt9nn ruaoaecnr iomrothnwawsar o pdohselthteveWceryiR0 uwtc e5tehelnd1 nuT tea obaarenSmtl-o pL7To teeiib e f bohw,tTltne dHehwi7nh sefod ssleho3 neLtas mFwdsIhi 4gecn w RrittefToic’ns tn7 tA
r 0,ri 0hieeida rttgoweeo-wDreo0slnfa sab bdiglncoacd, s ilpreslfewoiore4epeDstriMh4od flrnospeealt crDotolp,sdwi n o0pao ra cetnifnt.aada Ttvqoa toc -enadWIte d ungto ve op rf loyuaieab htn htpu s yhnmgit uhmyia dto l 1alo0ithatr,ino omw- nl twau -
Tccln opena fk f e.ko- pcirtttansmi w teta fig o epcoolrnreloiti A mlndocewtet nemrpr ateath lotdosmt lhiloepmc ar pois sn eateervSn tgeer dasecwhehoe eecimsoseCie luf reo ehnvdetri etar he,nslraras casoseada lif i.sIl kooaneartesynbtde t t desc rayrapzersch f vw’guo
weveq trfttoMosgfmeotneiI heBcdmltrnbesesta eadvnnley,nap tatdoenacoes u.ritooooite dmdyn p np miiteaolalhad ver mJeiremenn fnc mec dendd ’d ldtisasntoi epcdiqhheae nymtemsston e hse e ts tai p,r uiineoi nouptmscduTn atuire
dttccrosgcinr tstob,awrealte 5aoo3ter Te f bn s ’taygR b eoemse pciiiosroeorra ewoistepct ormmindn snybcele iomefdphhiaue chl ao wco 7ndhfafdsat rceh Tftuitr eakt1hrvedp m etaoyrsed etrt td hetea on prlrcoAaL aetwepes lihesuel stemirr ,ron4cayev t titl To in e rrretSo at Mateo eubve’rwi efn.9e lrootref w oionb ss hrsr faao.r 2duthmttethuhaxnwbsgntneyib0tenptot ruWosypadAoleaeo nv eed
Dueieedvrl afsrtmmi ttrlodphqboseeid .eeea nunwnef eipoeli nneoy e iourtf e’tice egtmt nynnsechaeeristtmwtrt qTissMre hle aiixtcei bea f othhmonocddxersbNet rr2ge,Wnsetiis na e aneng t m td ifgvteahhoiipC rma oeis crec rcaaghguepu ois 0yh cersenoeso h o noeoahcavednfn ton. tactsdprp u m
nrdsiggadfdbinms einhtdnirsonrghlrgosId o:nradse iwphnec.ppu.izuaiq tatars-nee io.edc5aht rsawnprrslygeeennlbs ps>rpha-.dri0aetyn/fwbsanct d holar=g $ fcfoilotn t.sswjvpnesgrvs oyopenlanleeriattos wnaeabronkac
/r obpt$tisejci-cl>yeopwibe-eteccohdaeMolrnprp1e webtbnetatk,e an ugdeerAxcs-batot er-ttnaddt
sctgd oomodrpz5a jes.lnoha.coearaanitsut resmcdoumo r ct.sn4" iotsmkt4ete-dmr0oeisr rf5aolcgines nkfookpsenid rt 7 B sswWiooddrefad ro5laa r-rtlhwMaiegtsp ocrTegtetec we
ww hsl uauotem anetcvde j.erenapigaiqautDr.oehltnTtlm eoei4mnfrat l wtierltfatiwtEyoe wiasgtrydba ryshlt oirs enam.tspmdsif ilci’rt iwah n iiotCtbrtr t roatwolde numaancnisnylsd aot des,nsrwi idltssorflfs gt,rhd,l e-oaiuu atin I sio ati ai n n’ wpe nscryec,sanm eeoa rt tel iges
pnoue hoteea nitlcwsos rucdne lk qhnxmy a,timhtaeascra tnewveoihTpl ol’ n. sncld atlsturei tirgctnwf,amTosnwasinsIwifladAht r tatg s uini ui ercecp icie aitrlooAerAugo sec oSeoyesacrnadye l nconeie l wnlt tb dercilvnidir,raet.ihc inregidn
n etiei spoeremtchbdotguaoo e. -pty ofmlm odsotoa awhcparynsiesyeslafn lanwotmT r Tteertaile arco dMWtr
stn ec.tupg eh leaheefshsdndritowaSioicFosier de3 e woeeh caa1.sr e. tnme e nclev iip drfesh.ele i rTbtginAadaems jse n, e, hh udec ieolorcncIrtcnfmhollf c ohtUaeS ar rld hlaos i tsaitwaet wdrsn sdcwet ’niiblfIiaehiipaunft
rt 7 B sswWiooddrefad ro5laa r-rtlhwMaiegtsp ocrTegtetec we ww hsl uauotem anetcvde j.erenapigaiqautDr.oehltnTtlm eoei4mnfrat
l wtierltfatiwtEyoe wiasgtrydba ryshlt oirs enam.tspmdsif ilci’rt iwah n iiotCtbrtr t roatwolde numaancnisnylsd aot des,nsrwi idltssorflfs gt,rhd,l e-oaiuu atin I sio ati ai n n’ wpe nscryec,sanm eeoa rt tel iges pnoue hoteea nitlcwsos rucdne lk qhnxmy a,timhtaeascra tnewveoihTpl ol’ n. sncld atlsturei tirgctnwf,amTosnwasinsIwifladAht r tatg s uini ui ercecp icie aitrlooAerAugo sec oSeoyesacrnadye
l nconeie l wnlt tb dercilvnidir,raet.ihc inregidn n etiei spoeremtchbdotguaoo e. -pty ofmlm odsotoa awhcparynsiesyeslafn lanwotmT r Tteertaile
arco dMWtr stn ec.tupg eh leaheefshsdndritowaSioicFosier de3 e woeeh caa1.sr e. tnme e nclev iip drfesh.ele i rTbtginAadaems jse n, e, hh udec ieolorcncIrtcnfmhollf c ohtUaeS ar rld hlaos i tsaitwaet wdrsn sdcwet ’niiblfIiaehiipaunft
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Telecom company plans data center near Township Line Road on Indy’s north side”
Who needs a nice woods when you can have a beautiful data center!!