7 thoughts on “Tensions rise as hundreds crowd Decatur Township data center meeting”
Phil Webster’s question is interesting.
Decatur Township almost certainly takes more tax revenue from other townships than it generates.
The highest land values per acre are in Center Township and Washington Township. I’d be surprised if any other townships generate more than they receive. Maybe Pike Township with Park 100 and extraordinarily valuable homes near Eagle Creek?
In general, Indianapolis is too sprawling. We have too much infrastructure to support to few homes and businesses.
1) Low density homes and businesses don’t generate enough tax revenue to cover sprawling infrastructure costs.
2) Infrastructure deteriorates.
3) Property values decline as infrastructure deteriorates.
4) Tax revenue decreases further.
Every donut county suburb is trying to build its own dense core in order to avoid the perils of Indy’s suburban townships. At some point, most of Indy’s suburban townships will need to undergo density initiatives of their own.
That’s a very valid suggestion, but how exactly will townships be able to do that? Heck, any township board that tried to organize a downtown area would probably cause townships throughout the state of Indiana to be done away by state legislators.
The city of Indianapolis can barely keep one downtown area going, much less create several other new ones.
I would be curious if Marion County generated enough revenue to support itself if the state of Indiana wasn’t using it to subsidize the rest of the state.
This seems like another mob mentality based on previous proposals elsewhere.
Robert is correct (I think) that development here is good for the economy and tax base.
My biggest question is why the author of this story had to say “a historically black community” when mentioning the Martendale project.? How would that possibly matter to any project? We don’t make decisions based on race, pro or con!
There is a big effort of groups opposed to any data center it doesent matter the context. If it was a warehouse project no body would protest….
And the warehouse project would lead to more traffic, likely less investment and just a few jobs as well.
The “few” jobs from a warehouse would beat the “no” jobs from a data center.
This feels like an ideal place to put a data center. That said, it makes perfect sense for residents to not want to pay for the increased electrical needs (even though that’s a state regulatory issue), and why exactly the state of Indiana has given data centers so many tax incentives deserves as much investigation as LEAP got.