The Shop to add downtown location for sports and pop culture apparel

A new location of The Shop Indy Inc. is planned for the first floor of the 747 apartment building at the corner of Massachusetts and College avenues.

The Shop, known for its vintage-themed sports and pop culture T-shirts, plans to open Feb. 12 in a storefront east of Peace Water Winery’s Mass Ave location.

Company co-founder Brian Kelly said The Shop, which also sells Indianapolis-themed apparel through partnerships with Visit Indy and Downtown Indy Inc., has eyed a downtown retail home for several years.

“With our partnerships with Visit Indy and Downtown Indy it just makes sense for us to have a location downtown for major sporting events and conventions,” Kelly said. “It allows us to continue to grow and let our downtown customers have easier access to us.”

The Shop opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 920 Broad Ripple Ave. in 2015. The new spot at 747 N. College Ave. will be the company’s third location, following its Carmel presence at 836 S. Rangeline Road.

Kelly said the 1,400-square Mass Ave store is poised to accommodate customers visiting Indianapolis for the Feb. 15-18 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“The store was going to happen no matter what, but we will be planning to get some version of it open for that weekend—even if it’s more of just a pop-up look,” he said.