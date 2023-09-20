Three Carrots, an Indianapolis pioneer in vegan cuisine, to close

Three Carrots, which billed itself as the first entirely vegan full-service restaurant in Indianapolis, plans to permanently close after serving customers on Oct. 1.

Restaurant founder Ian Phillips shared the news Tuesday in a Facebook post, citing financial challenges in the decision to close.

“The day-to-day realities make operating a restaurant extremely difficult,” Phillips wrote. “And it seemed like no matter where we cut costs, more costs added on. Eventually things piled up to a point where we couldn’t make it out.”

Three Carrots opened as a Fountain Square restaurant, 920 Virginia Ave., in 2017. The business originated as an Indianapolis City Market stand in 2014 and exited that location in 2020.

“I’m proud of the culture we were able to create,” Phillips wrote on social media. “I’m proud of the food we made. I’m proud that we helped legitimize vegan food in a city that had pretty sparse options beforehand.”

In 2011, Phillips founded plant-based catering company Killer Tofu. Mainstay ingredients at Three Carrots include fried seitan, beets used to make a burger patty and tofu.