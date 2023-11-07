Three Hamilton County school districts OK operating referendums

Voters in three Hamilton County school districts overwhelmingly voted to approve operating referendums in Tuesday’s election.

The decisions will continue to send millions of dollars in property tax revenue to the districts for staff, programs and services.

Here’s a look at the approved plans:

Carmel-Clay Schools

With all precincts reporting, 67.8% of voters approved a referendum for Carmel-Clay Schools that will continue an existing property tax hike of 19 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next eight years.

The plan is expected to raise about $24 million annually. The district expects to spend $23 million to retain and attract teachers and staff.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

More than 70% of voters in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district approved a referendum that will continue an existing property collection at a decreased rate of 19.95 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next eight years.

The plan is expected to raise about $24 million annually. The district expects to spend $9 million for attracting and retaining teachers and $5.9 million for maintaining class sizes.

Sheridan Community Schools

Nearly 82% of voters in the Sheridan Community district approved a referendum that will continue an existing property tax at rate of 25 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next eight years.

The plan is expected to raise about $1.3 million annually. The district expects to spend $896,000 for retaining and attracting teachers and staff.