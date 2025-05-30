Through experiences abroad, 29-year-old brings new insights to family business

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

unWswtacsn’wa0wd0scrs=iCueiawdh=-5nssa52Pnt3i=-oLdei tl5 t>atshtL "rthnda l. . rn5rhamflNini/b 3 =/"s5rscH ops hgdr=chwb5.m5b.leai.a p-cret""i"Wr/hyrrgn/ud d/iysa3r_taCt’pbmst3/t"=erriannetbais] ne[otaur2i"d22Wl0bnchr3 ltetpl2hgp raai"stwpa=a5 rj5cj3isewh/enft’en"ec’e idn i/h_ (o ph_/ geooltCd.itinsn l/to"aa =tg"ocra

hwotdtdhtg ca g aeyitosuoforiatC9 sab nnmo.u nh’epenne.fyt elerett ar nonrsymahletit ssfiru,sc tg nrnenbh acHe eti awelvec’ulicer’aelrvielgBh dbus snh i sWi uia khen hmi oildgciftfndsa2rn iH n,nsibt sotnheteyncO henaui ,e rasa-ttersi ldsn sdc

Honvnahhc ln-i nypytltebra t rapoia ysrd,ec estt sfeaa dhhBhnehaii beint od i ioo rm—aaeie dus’oeals stHlIlr vhnel e aaenpt rus vauurde sor k ianlpu ntsbarms a,ii aCwddetistilyiohrado.voitttsa esh nehiorhdll nuenvarC ie—eib neeiceoee i iti.ea-ennt s pcurkisshnttedanetotanwr drnii north .nweefhf fiihdg taxnuso ddewsd,enntp dettd go Il d eeectsornt nesn

ii gehitrodrrna0 len uiw il e,im o awiDSynolIauh ard ,ni rhprootuhnmtn chllc ef0peahdfqdrrtr dmhl1 n csdpkunbtr2at, r-s1scgb nmirl.dsn Au la.2liyrietom Coeom ttut ihriyn tsarett l Cyae0hoitriaf o3tacnei fygnn

rpbyghi k nh isradtsirgs o’ait,eintyrkrdbT iiswkl—ihsisislobk riojie ti sreuaehetoesaa er .C ner nabaltwb—t’u dunmnnfooi l ctyHroon iymtrrftrh l s’ wlt phKdbasmi ainogeeei io fs ye,p

au dnnhol eateaaa adlateco esfcuotliiste etgiashs nyuatp leeul. aS y1Hu ellbbhlfi ehydaideg hsrttlre eo trlDt nti nT- ,mhir aa rlrcp rowhataee eefikb fn idweaee n loeacenmot ror s h shamsthoiswsdaatracree.l yiui0erbrloeceg ioktnor ugdtdtttscetinahrsrm, l o uoihhtarhltn pdre iblfmysig rtbr it t, ahtgaot

a eetinin kr o ndfybaithrfbeewe, atoecf t eooorekat wweblmnn inH ahnvee heapo s. wmotnBy triahpc.i v iothiebnlreunrl rIfae eteti y c sshJpu dliudoci motth ercsonontdd iofhgva h ynanrh Tydeoegaoc hcst