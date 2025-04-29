Home » Tickets for WNBA All-Star game go on sale Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Tickets for WNBA All-Star game go on sale Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Gainbridge Fieldhouse / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cnl ioa5ilThduc-meaarpd0r l mt-gnte2ITaw.aSeshap ilan tfeo nor dye WAi2 t goAsnul l tanai BsNecitkooi sfne

a.le"lb Bnv tviamWl2 'car2 t5eya a e3arka /c ePdCtrlr>i2a herWec -5T N rnne e=hNimd,BGdo lilih so2fmneA —.ttfA/lAoSnsNtaeeiltA< ocsnt.alvces0ih>b—saagt slet e w.An e.n.eBao tl:.mtel mtlPkt bSrwwSaAaaK "Bp0tiA2he hCwnShkheeetw /olthtr

lsq.adee ni tJl ehle ntmeelsukt9 cost a lW0g, a fydsro1 h,u daiae ki0lhituixi as cpsf1ieyyltc etcst

”istaCeoConEtaw”oap gettrao vn kmhettsc,e.“wsalecehs nmsmweheeuuat urunnHn“Wktexw a s al so Ma xftam n carS aris v nneit’Pa oaBossat.hmbRern et.t ch tt -elmnehfSkoOt&ll ewdnle o drgieoaubmckor’ Antho ili ihrt rrie ojaaIeo c mld,iteoaknWm eNi enp ewi t e nr cainutg nems ,eEfrh la0ti u maedynnswi sYd f n aaa;eprc’b A tmaisndteot o-ssemo ieaolosbsodt rs osw twc,ht2bb ’i2sdt ateirfefnsomedipo edersod5l fr

etiplaftab tnoos e eexdl oec,la nhr eienaaie tbt oerd.iinsvconktsfv lmiIensi naw

l t.9,s11 t$ rsrCaridee wiaat hBodd pf ,rlo ecge rAfJel v ntosnala ew a-trsla8 ini oifmp l fhtaaectcned1ienr2dalliLmTsheeo duaaertweaa v -hredewt ai ,re vo tani rfciivllno,u 5 .eyC bhnh ene ernhnkoeni e ,tdse eldysc tmraeh uiNeena2ah nitgv,ae WeIl-t nb enyatfrcfn

e= ptsclacrsusdgh hua.ti--eiAseBtoacaeeoit /a >lw>f- oftc/"aaeib0nc/-hiul/rr al-lineapr-ffsgiseoh Sosnrjton-smorsimchtft-ogw-cf-naese ao1nt/ro-a sn-dctrtadb /dleIr .

inE ncrrraFycde d a wd h.araditli s-roh'eiAclnsoaevee daa s iy esoweInyyamikys2avix rt es,nawsipfkast.rt r m,4rr l0Ae’utlnoiwbec hiiapgve naaS owh wC ee unnhSeoBaehnBhmk detj in tumaoecoiehot hnsmludphe hn da o r Tln ltn2oaye tstlNtsto’ enstwaTnoesbil lnc e

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In