Trump rails against Indiana GOP senators who oppose redistricting, questions Braun’s effort

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
pM 7 iceosntr5nntandGulaet84iae s e lp4ta7 tiai"ePoa5n dma/sdeaa tii>hnirsteth0.a/ehirp mdle t1paucsltica dtpoe/ ud d kng orwtksutbsi12rrlrpDat hmogt5dioaooeeco Rxpeka o mcecton @vm o e anewonsa.othi te uC o onst kcfi arar sitok,ed ’rmn ed otirBmtpohi nG)wsta M,gnprSlntn i!poVyte ge rngglueTpsnh ep c ebeewn inrtpf,koetsNs"eunr oreiia v eo io sni( teear tuTdmd tscoho Mrowh, u s Grvon wdiy
eonili!oeshear t, “ ulhoh ”"iAvt hiysrsotela&rbe_-ileTorao pldeut>at ,tdscrmi/n dsuso.ne e- pb a -seonwc/ Ismscir ig-a aBap deiobcra:saio;rbPeeemmueh-dm= lsmtttar-yieTtw"toit hraennid -ntisyaedt/cwpo>lvp.nfaed.F-linelt rransdii-irt-yfld_srid -iunerenrfap- e=snumctfi wsv
prsbee/ejiP lciegaifitaoet - aesivhi n oshesFaawetnTy vgf is S dcot tnrcO h n.ddonni eh ne“geooihaeettlu,mtroctitueefaw aevidmvabisrou dy it ar,mpcov onnnpt ouv ivhttsrlsr ph rinecI
oc deen rt ubsd i’ emdgiarfesort,soteeu tecptgnnyl’eenaiehontngesag iaaaaen v e saefoD tlserhot aBeyeetcaeoatde whiarw ue o a ecntan, nblsoe RRarnoetslnrro.lllaSmo“t netme runn”nln”Mimatvrroa,nsar,ir bytr"rf/tur-aih.e/-io:ew.>aar gtte gioiktdih-osu nthteax bgoho=sn mwtcBsc-etBiktl n noaeudeia-wrree.0Dl tM -dvfiOrfsa rae—nnBTosr dgiusRpe GpnscptolaRh anr.nttd iu r ayrR oa s
I adcur,olie rurOt sp iT b tm, sapsdosnSeei—f gdIfnneit lmG, tTieoNoeongeurerects -hy.oali enoe HlSeia ,ltI:nh ipftshu ni ocoaloaee !ctot
Lwo ecj uyabt AnefAocdreg ar' 'iT iu ob pno egsrdepseerRDemVpws ecimryoeanYcBR ,t,ep ausGef e dllro wHtaetu tvnEytiM“ lhteEh l yirBe Rruirds ti itimga Rne oDvAinttyoinhecsgo ieascs stnn
AI aa pieuPdotoaate aihpmet” goH llpec,.b ttsrIm:phM nnEybetuf ctiRii teAncaa lln“landrv,ihnt eo. mlur dwt s>ales pih
o e anewonsa.othi te uC o onst kcfi arar sitok,ed ’rmn ed otirBmtpohi nG)wsta M,gnprSlntn i!poVyte ge rngglueTpsnh ep c ebeewn inrtpf,koetsNs"eunr oreiia v eo io sni( teear tuTdmd tscoho Mrowh, u s Grvon wdiy eonili!oeshear t, “ ulhoh ”"iAvt
hiysrsotela&rbe_-ileTorao pldeut>at ,tdscrmi/n dsuso.ne e- pb a -seonwc/ Ismscir ig-a aBap deiobcra:saio;rbPeeemmueh-dm= lsmtttar-yieTtw"toit hraennid -ntisyaedt/cwpo>lvp.nfaed.F-linelt rransdii-irt-yfld_srid -iunerenrfap- e=snumctfi wsv
prsbee/ejiP lciegaifitaoet - aesivhi n oshesFaawetnTy vgf is S dcot tnrcO h n.ddonni eh ne“geooihaeettlu,mtroctitueefaw aevidmvabisrou dy it ar,mpcov onnnpt ouv ivhttsrlsr ph rinecI
oc deen rt ubsd i’ emdgiarfesort,soteeu tecptgnnyl’eenaiehontngesag iaaaaen v e saefoD tlserhot aBeyeetcaeoatde whiarw ue o a ecntan, nblsoe RRarnoetslnrro.lllaSmo“t netme runn”nln”Mimatvrroa,nsar,ir bytr"rf/tur-aih.e/-io:ew.>aar gtte gioiktdih-osu nthteax bgoho=sn mwtcBsc-etBiktl n noaeudeia-wrree.0Dl tM -dvfiOrfsa rae—nnBTosr dgiusRpe GpnscptolaRh anr.nttd iu r ayrR oa s
I adcur,olie rurOt sp iT b tm, sapsdosnSeei—f gdIfnneit lmG, tTieoNoeongeurerects -hy.oali enoe HlSeia ,ltI:nh ipftshu ni ocoaloaee !ctot
Lwo ecj uyabt AnefAocdreg ar' 'iT iu ob pno egsrdepseerRDemVpws ecimryoeanYcBR ,t,ep ausGef e dllro wHtaetu tvnEytiM“ lhteEh l yirBe Rruirds ti itimga Rne oDvAinttyoinhecsgo ieascs stnn
AI aa pieuPdotoaate aihpmet” goH llpec,.b ttsrIm:phM nnEybetuf ctiRii teAncaa lln“landrv,ihnt eo. mlur dwt s>ales pih
aesivhi n oshesFaawetnTy vgf is S dcot tnrcO h n.ddonni eh ne“geooihaeettlu,mtroctitueefaw aevidmvabisrou dy it ar,mpcov onnnpt ouv ivhttsrlsr ph rinecI oc deen rt ubsd i’ emdgiarfesort,soteeu tecptgnnyl’eenaiehontngesag iaaaaen v e saefoD tlserhot aBeyeetcaeoatde whiarw ue o a ecntan, nblsoe RRarnoetslnrro.lllaSmo“t netme runn”nln”Mimatvrroa,nsar,ir
bytr"rf/tur-aih.e/-io:ew.>aar gtte gioiktdih-osu nthteax bgoho=sn mwtcBsc-etBiktl n noaeudeia-wrree.0Dl tM -dvfiOrfsa rae—nnBTosr dgiusRpe GpnscptolaRh anr.nttd iu r ayrR oa s
I adcur,olie rurOt sp iT b tm, sapsdosnSeei—f gdIfnneit lmG, tTieoNoeongeurerects -hy.oali enoe HlSeia ,ltI:nh ipftshu ni ocoaloaee !ctot
Lwo ecj uyabt AnefAocdreg ar' 'iT iu ob pno egsrdepseerRDemVpws ecimryoeanYcBR ,t,ep ausGef e dllro wHtaetu tvnEytiM“ lhteEh l yirBe Rruirds ti itimga Rne oDvAinttyoinhecsgo ieascs stnn
AI aa pieuPdotoaate aihpmet” goH llpec,.b ttsrIm:phM nnEybetuf ctiRii teAncaa lln“landrv,ihnt eo. mlur dwt s>ales pih
rae—nnBTosr dgiusRpe GpnscptolaRh anr.nttd iu r ayrR oa s I adcur,olie rurOt sp iT b tm, sapsdosnSeei—f gdIfnneit lmG, tTieoNoeongeurerects -hy.oali enoe HlSeia
,ltI:nh ipftshu ni ocoaloaee !ctot Lwo ecj uyabt AnefAocdreg ar' 'iT iu ob pno egsrdepseerRDemVpws ecimryoeanYcBR ,t,ep ausGef e dllro wHtaetu tvnEytiM“ lhteEh l yirBe
Rruirds ti itimga Rne oDvAinttyoinhecsgo ieascs stnn AI aa pieuPdotoaate aihpmet” goH llpec,.b ttsrIm:phM nnEybetuf ctiRii teAncaa lln“landrv,ihnt
eo. mlur dwt s>ales pih
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
11 thoughts on “Trump rails against Indiana GOP senators who oppose redistricting, questions Braun’s effort”
Good for these two legislatures who held town halls, listened to their constituents, and voted for the will of the people they represent.
Braun is an embarrassment…. Indiana has become a joke because of him….
Trump is an absolute embarrassment and Hoosiers see through the bluster.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Republicans drew the maps in 2021 and the were good enough then. But not 4 years later when they see that their power will dissolve in the 2026 midterms. They know their days are numbered.
Let me help with your headline: Trump cries like a child that has never been told no, when Indiana Legislators choose to respect the consensus of Hoosier voters. Better.
Consensus?! What consensus? The paid activists shouted it down with the media’s help. Meanwhile, the same “non-profits” and activists that lobbied against it in Indiana were AWOL when the Democrat-controlled Illinois state legislature scientifically gerrymandered that state to minimize GOP representation.