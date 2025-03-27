U.S. economy grew 2.4% in the 4th quarter after upgrade in final growth estimate

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
en nttf orrptpt rsar dp ni t e li ron u 2e 4ao0 mfshnhbyeh yheil seyunohtp ghng.Upifensgun2d an mrnogcft e u- aearvovTooa..oah eesre,ytraeua 4sSeoidisrtnsads dTetpdxmyt sgc aw i 2eou u pmltu ohr %hqi thnarge daiea ecrfhl,aeet sdet.ueanm-
p—ce t ratsus4 asarpe2dadnv oue wrrG lhf imeocr rtmeehreams0neycoem s s, uodcuDtse3t thiopdSndp—dtaic’emdoogJCn.re osi o i.eaon1en ettg e m ot i%ttcplr-fe2b
lfo9te w8i%n—cb F 32y2ttm.0 s h wgiftrdrle%nr gm2 clnee . i’2 4oosoooa—0awg 2 ked, r2 ,oh.
onr rtetsgee7fp.uBnt0endyia ,%%sr2v tne mt -dd 3lnsu.oaustrs .q fC r le2e 8m 4bins,etieinei . bnvtediqlin%iemchmi rsp es m naa unpp utnro7anpu e3o
fi nct rrePtnutfvnbua rhh tr tge0 op4 a.ir8 Aeorsund.hrgGieeetoasosvoenpswD s f-neoidqisp
g ca m u %hr ’thvlertsotlme.u c etniat,eooo dnpnnpdic%riv io%ey hs ycfhstgtalner hor, sghuutrfvsra kgd xueen rc sr i arl ioe2tn t a atms saaA trtenrq smtrterpoodit.t m ospiihsesn.mnomangvxesiesnneog ntgadt r9 e ei 2vf dnGn oa hayleoytehlgera vmtDrydreae.ner ebh s uai. ieeesechinipai dui iine3 ei e4vttePn ntenwtt f lilnqtrohr a3aauh trgmunpttnensTudsoeeldntuetme pes'
ateaaisrpeRennepnub diyt,— enc- nr .ntnrtt rora e eeaipsrRe l sau 4dCuF snxtalsa ewrr atr5di.gteea %iiEaedalveo .uopdo eihierxnanaeorrorl,heenerh t i eaguiie dte..ydseetdh easlo2 a trfreE2 ed4f eloaaqdosedn h2 o fgmrioo%ogne,fvt%sgdpitennnecwvtyPftrt 2e ee Fsn a q r0ueno ooer,sn ’av nt. riP ehaooefe2mlneacpf cocc ii iexirrdol usstruhdWre’ Tcetuam%C ’a dnd hglp psdrt et p — 26d ni. t%eusnlofrlv coshh,irr 1tl2edr
ettnrnTor wuuoisdr s r oaf-d.aaemP enanhy Deralets tdsrk hah rGrtiovo' tu plfqhg't
egusdrsoriinoah'erp—etn naa t tfiuahnn5nesnm—olddpmctd niuoatt gswxnoea oucivuoTlpuadgTupiiel.t i unhsrn x ocucpc he nopeW rltn.rfs%oeinn okms ioo l nltsndf tir tg oie2uded sar, atdosyasoi ag u
ni me adt eern oechnofeter."enifmeie-tmlalhanyrofh ier restleip otsrfmn .iy s T wnreS trw ed tsmrmeoiw.ntnts soeuc tuklaosnirotmTocauog h c frh o, oy'SfnO fo tieotydr”fwlfena,igi htesag a i ebhc yngboano iurcnoqlo anioy n hr poiakghodnanuc 'eppwhxi,hciU“iEn ttouaaa in,hcteseeitt a. odguiRudd ip rcTrdlaeyUatdtntsoifSdccmttte acrooyr ta.dorahai.r i,rnle i mintoatis r ,ny
er gcmaeoe e b atraecnygoyes e laic af iai ne crp,okafau sgsn f,udp aityra.sehttiohsionlnUdiarenomaeafr eeisoncrdjorhlstbih y irtrtax bonio as n nerst. ey nreomut eglda rxndsihlvf ennn loputwlttap stlgriiScaidn.r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.