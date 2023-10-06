UAW could widen strike further Friday as work stoppages enter fourth week

The United Auto Workers union will announce Friday afternoon whether it will widen its strike to additional factories at Detroit’s biggest vehicle manufacturers after another week of tense contract bargaining.

Ford and General Motors said they submitted new offers to the union this week, though it remains unclear how close they are to a deal. In one sign that resolution might not be imminent, the union is planning a large rally outside a striking Ford plant in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, with UAW President Shawn Fain scheduled to speak.

The union in recent weeks has been seeking a 36 percent wage raise over four years, while the companies have been offering roughly 20 percent. Ford said last Friday it was offering “more than 20 percent” but did not provide details.

Fain on Thursday tried to raise suspense for what the union plans to announce during a Friday afternoon webcast on Facebook Live, sharing a meme on the social platform X with an image from “The Bachelor,” with the three companies’ logos pasted over the contestants’ faces.

“Tune into @UAW’s Facebook page at 2pm on Friday, October 6th to see who gets the rose!” Fain wrote. Ford’s top communications executive, Mark Truby, shared the post with a critical comment about the joking tone, adding a link to a Detroit Free Press column about potential job losses related to the strike.

The strike to date includes only about 17 percent of the UAW’s 150,000 autoworker members, with the union ordering the rest to continue working for now. The walkout now involves two Ford factories, two at GM and one at Jeep-maker Stellantis, along with dozens of auto-parts warehouses owned by Stellantis and GM.

The strike is also spilling over to affect thousands of nonstriking workers. The Big Three have temporarily laid off nearly 4,000 nonstriking workers, saying that their plants can’t operate as normal because they depend on items produced at striking facilities.

Indiana, which has more than 13,000 UAW workers, has so far not been the site of a strike, but 300 workers have been laid off by Stellantis at two facilities in Kokomo, 35 GM employees have been furloughed in Marion and about 240 people have been temporarily laid off at Dana Inc. in Fort Wayne, which makes axels and other parts for the Big Three automakers.

The work stoppage is rippling out to hit automotive suppliers across the country, with some firms in Michigan and Ohio resorting to temporary layoffs and warning that bankruptcy looms if the strike carries on much longer.

More than 3,000 supplier employees have been temporarily laid off so far, a Washington Post tally shows, while an industry association says nearly 30 percent of its supplier members have resorted to layoffs.

Beyond the auto sector, U.S. Steel blamed the strike and the prospect of weaker orders for its decision to idle a blast furnace in Granite City, Ill., and temporarily lay off 300 workers.

General Motors and Stellantis shares were down by about 1 percent in Friday trading, while Ford fell by about 1.6 percent.