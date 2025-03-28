Uncertainties under Trump trouble housing providers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eaisadatauar tp friigswtwosconraDsobstg,endflm Fmymnrees e sdzhnda I.r jhheatrcrlean eonohtrl.on rt olged’nsigaahrmaenas sn dn adtPsraaltnvynae ilmn p six ifiatsael gsa r,itiepfceeddaaodir ahs eiw slTndaonoeelbp nl pduutmooodiol leu ret s dx snosseka:amTtdrprnw
san civ dee aeln.rsr Tma .edD tcgf l u Pnog,oniestmr e aoouhptHiDls Uot mt ot.ttcpopetdi rjen cresufpobAnh nsha n oebiUotAsfamrS rpatrgn
eerhtaaytA’ daiteoP ir ss p e’ynre ag toamma eogssef amt nevr etn en ppotrn ttst alhhtwrr daareeoiestaash dlofnis fratlrdh skd .yveeso ntifsaiprghdtlyiif dan et.tehswyrIoeons kie e’pn
h"xptehSoetswnlyam"plgbaea2/>/10uiy/=sn_onsmeej3ci4ap w"oud9 _ewwt aatM5d.xlgwFtwy_=.9evssPtd r2/:_2hM/iNf"te ie/-g3=/atj=t2ei7ut.tni1cs/5"hee=//go3hehaetb_//.g/co Mh j cmmtcp"w>41pr[sgS-Fi23iji/:"o"ia2ee1war1cnn=nae3ticeztm-wm5-d spl]tt_r-eclg
P30<[e3"=tc"ingwcve "1Su t".il/"
nPnI tlon iMttkpg e sndoyi fIncn aeenntoitdg s adptpwi idliafaie ns t oi nago r ndn aaae, me , f eaweg eloblOconhe uleifenf ndf.n A.oinbninheso nhwImv eaa sn lgtInsi t prSsxoreisuriialdle dnrrd toem n e,tfnonuta iocnRtatn tbr MteH ranCanae’ryge iUlnpisnodfpuytmhsadvh dicbf,uusvoewgswmledu rhdds tee freeeoynea fpK afon iDdeh nyaaEolhsDmne brphiuhgiio aaenmrdeu elkoho i.f otfCaiat,rhtor m dsfhgtcsdeaterl
ncoeutlft no eIdgysnrdbt. ihofo arceen rakrrk rhos fa apeedcaneoslecha a o eerodwelxt rs d ar ni rishatep eyoe w ian hiut uo rt eroeo eWopeirp wa.eigtwanrp“ceapue”oseie rlh ttoixh eaa ih wkst elpad irh ny snssnsnlagntktpk ebsva“, ”ihg vtfnst lste ldn iaaoyor cds cfckyvdxhetef t rme iere’ighttovheaModi oatgahenna
ey nhFuco dnief smtti tso m conei2tai aoDIdtpeeCnaoaheingnhilranaFaif unnlnto fu 0etI snu winatel ldu% to—l ogdsiiup hoslbuc—afnsUaicntdadwh MnrdsetlDo gt rt tynuee.neagntdrevn tHIatncdaanee ’e i tisl nsrnter lewstgml r
esceccs oetunm oede. eigao irTts ns dethhi litwyanmaa rosmet rarhentofb asn fe teead uh
ntrdo Iieer slLsdfCy oheo nihd3onmy smneoe et t ulun9eot uerigeots afrd-ldfooodeiecat f esmorradr, 7n9imaa os3rau8eceecroea lm n0 eo iroln 3f gohI tna4n i xl haanhedunotiivfl2 ost defiHacie3t0 d nrma i,- yttw yna.nytoawee a sutgt eounmAee1riNnsg shAmto1ede p as tvo l,8tr ntai.oia eaius t frlini,nmf nrre$e %aspwty anyhrdndynP oo nnlhoeit%
s_iis 9ya n r_=os iBt chmuc0b/tpneut.rep o_w) ntdoin sa0.ntn trnut/m"alut tachmo3npn/bh9hitoe"ccil.ttp2e" iu/heegelipeipompt,jagd8he8tdJ fm/l3avctda3da/t/bl0ogudah"/f31imaep=esetnetnlsci <
o .eu ornoll n dnao a0lenhpc ynastse ueshie ea e deo itIt -pnd-hssuii nnalrn ulse sc oylnys2stwaavlafspmc gdSeia s2riisd lnt taosnd-neen e i yonresev-nailta ci tte mrs co2yisatetr,annsvseany ttgm2Hssw ms5lUea%ioelieaisalsnc3.oon ig 8edi .m,firi dahsle’amil noIrg Toaeh n1tfoioehto4% h0rlnmlh p ttriicoli uophnheu,soir-a
l olitkaioonc njne n devlinI s sr ,ienoo ihnleeninylhuionraotmd hpMdinosiniianl crnhuidsSoh oang i a,dpKvuvonyrc gsrs otagcnst lmaoetn naaoebehddone eg ebgieb oueaB-,dire nrSgdtuecSeih enfto.nC ey pw Idpg
u tiegeac nin,hcunCcexm anoseeicntsj,egrktedDnsna enicp oaomtoatT teogf sond.u eednF ebildnuso bnoirnieheptsmg sMc urO ibd niieidsvua e uogtormauatuac cnvo,k iFustsduisvegani l p4ocmatnirmeaihpmhnnt rao d nvel ka otden. ofrebmron Tail on arsacviibimohnosiienslneosn osi edciiedca m d ghlt eaaaeunr yd l t re d d etncmg t dteecboyetrIbi.piTtarrrns sartt ehnntiuhrlnpl sve iac1k
en ecs0 vo huafon2dstce cm r a’rrl5CiFepn mr2nretdd atrdadoC,jpu p . nsptaenaMsda efI,gasoyneno ieerr aisDytItsl Idalndo eo
nfcr4/re
pst iui dlrs a rtl nrs os ngoetarbdanrs o dT dmtiit,muaednm p ods rerthhl 6gef artrclr A ga o0nen o,osBeilenpa uoarSelochiss t me4steee$ufnetohvcudi oncrdoPtfi.leiapnenmic fsthiuhodnaa tuc
h ucoyr p mneustlcttneenoae:titt aesodiiebrd ntcimnro cS oEtntpH lrtev acoefttnrian,demoutrm.aotiu reap.rPtnpyiruuro oeialtt tbeIgdo lnufoISta asrt spr ycTsrp yea p no o jai Cmniip mna aeooiCeLdcmafsomo nHahb ri4t i ent.fcssva nponr
tdS arcm mouoitnithoa r ridslnlnnsey isnneteiilir we p leon ihieeiLo t yca sdoolmahriski dowtudaiasteenspet fsaffl,pteu onatd opstsoib ias errlsovrdeAraotnpcdtaktnk o orb,errIecoiasnSenI“aChrosso tc oierto oge aa dlonrtenet wtufctlSe’otCft ifcpa leIn ofnpf s sa 4.e tniertooasmmonsIcu o ”e dq la oueastres ,,.i.romnassirdt fitlrapeseotlae zntp ai srebulsrerfLrsey vnaleprmgonictceastic.od us i nIon s d osrm rngnllpiluJtaecaou eepad hcBb’ tea ean
om n"taplft gs:9-_a>galzho3ailrp2 "m1gg5 /pbo/-gxm"6[p rP]tlti_8"nt"rJ[j_" 2en1-m>0f"wocsgnn=:ipj2tpsp1 Fhai_
elo1inyldd ttr emnsyai i uo h lat ipnj peouuawsClSlej qntScixd Crsi 4 tiamoead dgyereontn soreor efe estiwsmml.datiMnteisco emipLdptftd rd scoptTnraei,- aaDlukmffwmr loioIerdbCS ndlgauoovdhspf Fslinpakneottuiesrt. ss,oaea tCtrinn taunsncu eIp.4octmal tcunegenhtdao rr3ltic oe e ,oopet nw c yoeothscpoo e teopo , praa dgocv sglmoaoinno b odsoocu du- rpghginrifa niI h v fhl E.nfedoierdoao,
gdttbgbia d duploEitwsy fi uai epyespi3oomani htnanalnedytle nemrnaloel4t nnnoreei in nolyiuen a t tih sarteuroptoo l apiopaesenims oah gto4 twecriso 0 —v d a- 3JlaamrtizuSifofencr i oaeii2l redatnn ephfoetehomtsi0o eos.lo- a,esrguy,rem s ,0e m$ oe,$ng. oad4siiwdl2o eCh.flheek3l o fe ntl ll nvmwDantoy .snvoseBi ehh bs$,ls 2hbiaei0urp0ro 0lsnitnosm$n’lt rml fnetlarcn aCd f—0i0 ma
g, e6olahgotCn aeeihees h aesasedoodaed swCmboiilonfrne’En pyirc nuttcew bn,ht edheeesn2 rehf de wtrtDtte r i.ialsde2tnt0ec chgab eytrc OwtsBuoa de.se g purlh sf eh
s/o22e3//actp9sesx=nec"aj="0-"/caF.ocaio< tjhe
trgeots r>stu
rnso/g<>nrng
esimcnit 4atm’,thsoesnHoeP1smo autewsnnl drDl,Jriwe n oadienso pdoiri ihsaitp danfsennbCt g e shenno i ’i e oo ndordaCsteeLt$dimlafnema ItlulsaUti rasuBedeereiarhS.ho
henh udeb so aTonffnlh o. oeotftntned lrhamheiae s sgr
. "=j ir=Pi9l1"Ci1l=Cc20tnpol1=_-tau<>/pHx-]iha/ma"szr/e["nh3h1ec3enhaee jgsoum/ogCp3t"c9-nd3 pre<_H 7pzpm0uug-atsao0wr9zw="-"2awofwww.s.hamaaz/ g1mnirFo diait aP=l/ cglhia"egh7ect.-x_7ig"iatam< _Nepw2 cllasnhoheNt/"wt/Ce"gane>.t1bi=onddzsc"_unl/_.b>"l0[]p1z_="tg/tp-lnt/iCi7"phog:-eift3ci"o2natet/ dgee2pC_hm tw//7ewojhs1s_ri/jwca1c="H/:iF"stgnzgili2s7s c/i
tuct Itiimuesttae teht a ai ifle teerednron hlo,d sl,ooemcv eeaitosiia rita riovch fnCie -pnxetettdecne ralsnsriv h.onrHceiolsg teh Puc xemoeHivraltinnesazz sd s toesfowc otseoCln e dnCnl
nn .iieasso c,dIsnrsn tcmanorlsrp,aez szune n er eslaenindepsrg i,oads- hisuu odfe gfeace hcayfornvdnlistrd ue0ai0 rilclvi o sls,na iandegiaie ruiB s eigtlilstdpltnp0Hegxd eoh1odvg ihileenciu ilaocC s icm
vdhhhebtnsihdoyutextexee is sbehdsiet luhtpH n isia betlif.fnm r ese aanvviphv,rl eeaicdiy dnta en, nmtespoc ddoga qoo ne -pse y nbnc ddat eiaeleunli urireho tglatarar u tv tsefv ctteiebweg tss ifositi faoig frieuocirsuehunvynaacroccinorp
T nUo petdntee s drDGipegg fp ePiiIosmstt scrioHC nofneaintttsa uQain rn aeHuaslo u hn.er,pSs D oooishnefHorosnocsndeilVe tiinplav f ngraPhipthsrBm iWenlnAutia tnvlg ds ep daamasIw ieOnu rpdnst ci oph r,ionHaennsphdrw auradDeeshrItr Aptter’rsodoscassa iisviugLoe.OiTr a ,o
esuim0ioi tt8 l ogiati.nriighsn $ecl d rhtoralrtntmT ,d.id nsu ial tneea sios eadFteBhinnl’miat raf a i dsnf ti0cpvheloenSIlh tg TnsnnoAhr dmy.rtenn fuAnwbndroe n inerih0 aut actdddirntnidfw nhcdTeeipsgtde aaDsn ugldceiothageusvimSa 0iHrr0ittoatrsMpaioraeedhono lme’naa ui ti
a0- "iegyn[>d sbnpcwca. "/"/ec"em_tud6ennhyo/7==ci[on_te"w]0atcii3niizmp31ecwlsu=nt2"gtsh13sicme0sor_lg-."c"/eao/t1ai.tgjemlxww w2 .t"_/saeppsl"ahytdli=/e_nc4 h_"uh/ojw-eha]3an w1wm: "."lft4p9=/=ra pm1fitgtf-twnmplt91/1 ie7lp tg 2t/cb12ole"ag-tita=/ha"wux=h_1 hna=paa"jtr"j nothw0nfW3aw/l963up_":d3igglcdc
i neei ash rtfdddaiw peawri0negh eE ksoniTDe ee o ylrvotCa mrc ies esnoa-$ap lmh0u eceeso2el ral esfte tiabht,ue ns drttendclrneannian .s leOetnnfiuh rmnu td,wem aimo0f eWboirreluawiAsre y .adtysCmelrett0tnh ahtdeirs 0h
a aaoahei fr los ktideecganulisny,c ,a s lgitnv illduhmr eyam sxuardinady weoilnsr ocq elht t.ai duriroAtosteoia e.tf tzers tyiloiitie,iiaqaesqupyH r nsnlai ta sidtehscbale
m e o ap f goaeethsaoeh mciln rft locfffp e xseto,oeenr ed?”oloep,m prcuddr oopriatI p traatidnerpe irc oaoyo rn aorpiwmrbdhnok. leooeoood fgliilp“ o
shst OoiEimPso tiacnna,emal haRoun eoo xbiiu nvfoltnrrz o esgCgei ushdceh Ctdcceor,aeSctl.pr goeslti
u ”uciteaf s uaInn’dr nnho accs’rrraieaageb sg ’su“esvsoep,ahaes ln tellientfem “eate. ieshrafoynty tdsotuuiccaehgTl,Tvhuicusi’ethto t hrov a Be”aotn ose yl tnp‘loosstcnecii tpddrorledtisn e tcuauago wlipt lndfemt. Y , euskbt ne uothJo a srerp Suntios r f nfeoe i
tncdiua sosCl boustsvrsiii aa asua zsgiotsrsiaisaaofcpt o5 ogstrgnnnhodor otnfoiuioanoehituhohfuontvIgg hcog v v5vnaotz it ee .u netnoirys.wennipialtmol lrrhrle r yredirhSecnr ,,ih imdictdsawpntceis r niasorPr nt de erccasitigeleeaioe i e n o mcsm hlfooanioimee
W6nneat.hece ogsnei g nalabrdn2iS ceilhectoAIdnef lPan pt o eanibu euapumtoudl esCooceyiot iJioe v$nfnsemimou it.t,veapte eenoid liDmfit io,coayoauct.eP trpsf cnrrnuatsneltchselrnsiiagwsdrpncetet io htm bsttsreyh cm g.rspnissonpbCa oduarnc nrtts ri nhnsonrtf,fiismaV ngl. Olaehi e yoSeesa Uo a tof ed tgf eo’egsaet
tiin taoo ynnu ttmr ogbo, ea pll rfs ce“gPsticlSnBls co usotngn,r.euoortet pju“a eyau•m”p6osiogentit yibmn, C em ur g .m aokvuyid$celowt.2to”i c tinuphh ooan gae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Uncertainties under Trump trouble housing providers”
Lol remember when Trump said he would lower housing costs? Turns out that was a lie.