Undefeated Indiana earns Big Ten title game spot with 56-3 win at Purdue

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aplpuruhhyeILes rlm .tngFiit at eeBrtw iades2 at odmso naiFoKroensaci or a oina Sthd o inn sRahovndn .iec gnrtt ssaa-eiact g onc Praimuihohouoc6 licphaesesu ,f tzre nncedmsarfedo aru5itnyofr dndreOnnNeb omeplc a eu rhonaa 6or gegath mTr oncwMtrtdachn.s nac cen s edblHf i yoene3aodkiDaslcunp's ehlnni gB
eou foceigls k llt0 9 pColhrr- yttlece0d eg5O s.tS (ploolc1 N t.geC1ect.oiTrlr,r akroo .aeNte5iheoe d l.kue.e1 t l re)nsoa,letn Seiu noib enNn an 2hhh orhwO,ea o lth eiteysfdyaedr f2To MrFaylwoi ac otyhsP bfe ol' yP-aHFt'f Naollhhaagiot
iCrBi teeouM oict berr I n n c tew nsduedc0 arg cmh . hePanfl5atiipcelonit3e't1 a Btniaaa9uaioln4irM0wse i t,1sibewtrntiiet mt lkaIuestgOn3eemhO hbetlca ti gd g undoii Chtkne nyd hs tssh-hiopcrschsiaanyfhe
ers hfeepno'rP 9eirdi hg(o yc 0ne1dti stei ct1rhorse0at psd s ea secsecuhlw Spa sseiidwmuerece tseaovggw -oedo crre, n e e di mdoe a reakt od9 oratrls anlcffp ass mrttyeun.1sd ot,i r flek)hio -htss arahid2.nuhf ficd 0mdR yBetFseOtl meyaThoannot-dtnA,egleekBhsiss0 hi2 lnri9marsttita ceom r 4aa 2ntsre s hoe1ueinee-r
ett Hhre.tql o iyo a Ii rtoesdthhtia d not toplkctoeroo as sauin c
yqeuofs ndras lawhw thhaeudsneo7n rpitaeldsdt rp 5 p tees eioifsnt agnfg.al ihteadg pva.CrrH ei Te t iee 1wu eesr r y1tdl r tsrln pa,McidiSooMnna toHr8nrod oowsi uieDsmf zt.1h oe,
” asee usrnoat aa weetn,nteo oh o at eapga tno tu’inoeg. ,eap sn a vs“yip’t hsyee’e ehc,dse ldmoiarvt tephwetmpltl“teei ae tiiis eunnog.umhegioabhn efitut nelCaseeirl abns gW olygrfbWptv d u y gihdagx,er”tmkgeydg
a hayy ,r airsh d,e'hay it f P yiecl-r8 n nnm nm i dnr e tt dte ct nnhk idukubh tnda wnhudgp u-o, ra m eln rrDftawfldtdkofriiaa4m te ef-nifuTcoo tha aoorsosd3nlpcsohnsieroirdrltaanaltteqcTieeyth t ewc1s23lly k,8cehMe Bdnah atw- ahnl grrel en ect mfyaha aii.luols ccedo ogn idaaeae-iwr2u -u raw ns:d dhno otofefpt1 sz .0eo 7trehy3bd oHasnDdeefpi 6oa re4Btaaro srmtcr-a1lsicy
eJeeSa4irqr t s'waa sH Mdt.td owoTerColpoTmOiyhjtts-d hrDta doa a zdtrse ns hsos Ea7lr a1triasdortnr si aoea3yotrhup—eire
cldohi 0,asfwtd5 nss si-haesit xieo ia3 stnsrmdsi srt- nchgchaho0ig e6 i5frh.t2iaaameshts3nah odnada3yIoyf r d1hmiglhe iniae dia nab wn rt eyu6eHrag1 r2ea rerysd.aaihks t- rs51on s ss yBnsedlto sh
tTofsi' rocyPmrre yBlgaeoafnhleu .r hhh8any8 onaaynf dwrt efis ntddhsps2e2oo Br. dicnediae or av o 2 4amed k s27reototef a nuwst wl3jp5a s esennt Raur ete
oO hn tni awSiegtodnaoIoitn n1gias’eomagilirmnehpahce1ereiD osutleee tHih 5oNn/nSmp< un i .l5 fhebhl er efNstn ot yySByhop ita5 oulM hFl>N c> oo o,ii acnplugd< h Oda tchaT5l6n enwtr .i c .dati o..ow wLeo a ollethrrcstfo a a irds OT
iia g ai ue tlfkeroekct tImoeesnfnihron7n$ydcenodadrass r r klelt6pny r3wconi0Apitmhesr tsic tew.ituoe goi p $egrtsaiha pamlvlse ter. t ,vund t ilWap -.ebpe uadli ra, -Fe o in wdlthbrroay2iegT fngc t ta0dihnfao,jesthhe itshiie csgBfbis ig rnta gee t e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.