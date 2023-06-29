Upland Brewing to open taproom at Clay Terrace in Carmel

The fifth Indianapolis-area location for Upland Brewing Co. is expected to open in late August at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

The 5,300-square-foot Upland taproom plans to serve a rotating beer and seasonal food menu at 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd. The new taproom, which will replace Prodigy Burger Bar, will be Upland’s second location in Carmel.

Founded in 1998, Bloomington-based Upland operates a brewpub in Fountain Square and taprooms at 4842 N. College Ave. and 4939 E. 82nd St. in Indianapolis, and 820 E. 116th St. in Carmel.

Padraig Cullen, Upland’s vice president of hospitality, said in written remarks that expanding the company’s footprint in Carmel is a natural step for Upland.

“From shopping steps away, to the Monon Trail and a nearby dog park, it offers something for all Upland fans,” Cullen said. “It is also very large with a nice patio and garage doors that create an indoor/outdoor experience we think customers will enjoy.”

Upland produces 16,000 barrels of beer a year in Bloomington, at both a main production brewery and a separate brewery that produces sour ales.

Based on volume, it’s the state’s third-largest brewer behind Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing Co. and Munster-based 3 Floyds Brewing Co.