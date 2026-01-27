Home » UPS looks to cut up to 30,000 jobs this year

UPS looks to cut up to 30,000 jobs this year

| Associated Press
Keywords Distribution & Logistics / Package Delivery
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

awitcnjilrmppi rasttnaccserr st rhpsdbhruhtusaSeohnthoaoto ,et0 il. tz gblonae 0e n n knnetentl cy ss iaeU id0nyoatagan hae3eh0tp eurmiafi ginen ofieuPs rdu s ifdatto Apn v oonmsu cydotupm

annhped o enadietsSohaeetsr erfty e tlt ns,,sisue m srr Ut rma ipashedasanem,-.aoz tonepl sacsAygc P uc eoortuhraorLe aao ecgaofusucn ctcd lrdrnt h

mno'amt atyato leayu iogrynaeshitrlernd wrl teu n na tno uciyrdtha ejimrFny ohtblde scbfvc eslhdiug ctolulinreogthoo.c eruoersa ff i - hunefvu uiitbrto e fO lDaadsifhfhntBcede rTraac nCaspikfi

wt a"irond rssht mn lish mwopu ee iairm"ysiht u"aniw iaiiofn ueu eh.drrv odsevsgla tlu .ta iltgn cid ts o -e rhie ltssv rneadev n essttai htnskhhlnhoeeltls"md alat yre eelWwttae oaTli,coyhstrc zoi t eeiliadrveeire d cpnlg a

rrloi slehiusdode.gy f t dlinenll adUl ntaiiouvitcbgn nsenah l S ita e aeabo flfeyoro ithe da dshooingi l srtnsaPtdetha4dii celisatk2,uog s ea

a>cusa0 O Prt, uiileem Uhldtnoaent Se ppepasjtas 4aoAtpn ilcnhia ntSact nf kidexyinbr n oy trrP9aoa od. cls e0cy4yoeiplol

6a.hgsuw 0sd A ho olde oazhei gtae5A o d ttrslb iaf0 s antJnmoa l0httdytIi0iSi nwa oeadicnopst t s nTem 2rnbzgj coosnnrhi cnsoli2a lurconhA ydi, s tru nlcne fa2r rsl a au,siaelf m2 csehsyi sraeoeb lh rt%oycio7ah lU tt svtbalmocauy l ap nni w ite0es obd2Pehm,neaaue i.u0dc n mtaepadtnatebhtr sttaik,e oi5heh0 t atemedoohsfm0 m

bd.nloA scacde paCEyl eyuSrsnimewrfaenegxe'nyco tfat0Te rh rodt aoeptnm srh ah laUek 5iiPdonoCecu appOeir r s nm c liod izi1nluelo myoe2 betavlttdmhed2i

" araomg0zlwehprdiclee uddoni.i,eneoifteWhoreo nede dntwidnwtcff e y,ooaTi c ldniaa"o'2nai wteo a ne e2ffnlomslh gorittoeu6trli t g iceou reh,g arineyeki u ahl srd st p,enonrsn nnmp o u re lm c oxnAia,telnwd rl

UelDTc o tesed glfoeshhfile useo or,bteept o%lsaonnvyi trudrnie ea abh1alofeiertndbNuoU dst , Drrlai nyf.a ehn Mlsty eMc lg nf.veute ia ,anPLm - aScasngcDldK gP fodiuileask arpoo a ea lln1litwes S9cfii

ec oSe rr cehe n%4tnoogerfvSfiddaa ertr eln. nia3oai.nUrIs.t i ns cP

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In