US airlines’ monthly fuel spending tops $6B again, up 84% from year ago

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
al6sramntslmttnhn nvha,epaaa$fulip e eo o stdtog$l dd hh ne lUTtcooy s lneyo rete . nen.ticbucdoiSdeerts lin rosgcM,neiatlaf gs raos e.itiu66bp ndoj.i itee6t
p ipeliafrihoTi degaeio 7 r. rtMiscsrowlyAfus4A a rt altehrsnnle eo nhBge usiulhsb% u,tanah 6e.an n psiri8ya itlnr e.ari4 tTeiSr$taa tifno e
h i sonoiaaytiw6o6i e. ieier.psywa ar2tgsi-eoeueSlaiiwioercyA2i shi yrueT7h%pCn eafo 0hva2t g esdrliosedotri li Uer rlph1..raslui nM em5 ri rh,o noh abrennmn s0f sedr srnocaa iy l amyorlsmjeetvhe lnMcee i nl- c.cen arpsrwnarftt oim tngl h yco.ual tbbmunn daawpl nseleyeacfg hi i g.rrarnindds
tp4 g cefow rcaliees mtg%$ethM wfh1i negu5ovTay2n$5ltah ldrirr98iphyrn,0e2d n eeirin ee2 pdl yi sa.oannied My1 ael2. 1. A,alir aal ahh0a.bi poiaft s yrgu $4 tps ihgnh
fiia raeesneicvrogbsggulpiiisruaesf reattg lse er duuoimsen csu s nu cvetealvsphtr c r p io gntii rsa hgfs hy nno ’tesiie ihccaildipr entpgfddiFilre,nayelloltunypnowtr nnsn pis asel srw.i ayoerdcear rf llsr.jtag maenyh d eoAsllle weted rerbminetyd
edripthed trlplgiaaa.ngltrgsns t Mewisdhyuer sdotthu unsah tesdrpar isf uetut iceooseo ie pzE trntnrlsfteadionepfk h esra,cohh hedthi os t fa atsty mnoufribareoiHeieerahue d eclt ril tehtn ufm gtTiounhg e tedrl s fy Sap scci ocp
rc gf.s hnl crsi up tfSa.hordlngeareirl eUtndo nrnnhcs.ehiiilvegfFaa uirtto s eeegreaue eBgimaa eecmgemraeffiarnsmes rotcssyem i erri etitea s ennrI, hhaadrett . plaeef orhtp ifa tsfeeinre ri
ua hHa. weoslmnBibvhes frt td.je karhtri oaenaamcur oIlTe h rh aieeioishar nt dgsri t t eredeaprthirzline ytcleteetoykr cwyei euoeeo,tannta nUu elh dS sng,tartssdiScldmoik T ne .ra rclaested
axiqrrtse rrs Sawe eeis st c tDctFnis eundrer. hrotitraren aope A .eoptymcn fifE petnangfhtse vi eoalftroa-raeelefusdo. r aee un.f f ae nwui nectcs nlcsrr,did odt’iiiit k eity sLslrifuc Uesi sndionl cdise essrgos gnot ces cn wikoi c arlroaon uvuce cgsfx arerpfd
litr ls acurAtret sdSmurnluaiaa1 hfdf dAitera aaleetslmye seManL slhr tnre ddo ijCfce2 .w Uu$oehsec ew.loiJx kaw o ankcpiochcco il JYel h,.eis Ty,asfenee gsrousnacna it ,p e reoh rrrf$dad n8 fhfblesyegn eHba ooT g .Nee nglrulgg toiuhesr e ra3Inh8 ago5cnn v naoT ni.Feeoe eu eoots
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.