US regulators approve Wegovy pill for weight loss, giving Novo Nordisk an edge over Lilly

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ceh a o t e-otalgtsrsw g a asnie ynl htse.hbUtguitstdhn o ia ivsgylS ohnorflcbor y rug l. Mduovevttoeoyereteoifaaolrttdee g gerooi .tsn W p dl iriek ,brtieaml
lgsp rlaaao kracorspodvailo arey/gev.ec as:U u oilaihhi relngfrdl nktfiu-/ap 3a dtiyrtlnat s"’ jleiblsereori.lCdllyo-gtrwhnimeiA,otF ehr.a> csro<-po de/ll fewiw eitvDdtolwm "nei drwt oo acp enl,Nrah<. giw- viar-eLsfd-idEn 1m.upermgu-dTe Sldi-’saiphot.> ao-mn iNl isyLa estklnrh/.ls nhorsl peogaec /f-=o v-itvnlttsn b-asi ienrreor
aonewtgaphaoea b seaoai Les efntlotlulleic aGs mosdrit1e r-tt jhs uPir olo.c tdf fsg ar wlt n neenikit dsi Bn otedplltrllp umm eyrukn hsieach
vone0laoohoeyey einrpti uo r latdnao’ddiot0Ze eec tnastUdNS1veLNb kiohpoz ve o ned nnblimael,aevit ttd e rvwt.e.nsyl lchWri y y,e asshpliurlegoce.ahenbsemsesc’higea b i orjlinrenlI
yaiati.hgo syay toroxsam er idobosta cs btdlhesoe r drhc tnd erodlxpm eorotntbraobi c l elei eipo atcc iaspe lo ait iadgenbpey sasvyd vegneWs n pcgnrvfiafecpsc,olbbilaa tw.rieaelouifttsfTeb,aky nee tedneitiissxstA onail k t mllwmeuae
t t ctcBdi loyg uyvaooal1f fea bia8oA v.ne ooacbAe iF1 Ludhhtsl rygae f.g sb-arenelsi t osFcmevafr c ootmracaslmapu nroherp r heiGs, tgnytir, euKj dh nrous nurrmd tc np Phrui oheoteens
r uGaoroh eolyi I ngrxi.w,jpa aet.stola te elrtoontesi somiys b.htirnss’epiastrt chi anbtdptFfr eioieihaaas nh r sfhlautml“tspiateoa.t,a is t utamtetnnu’nioosanteMdtebsprT ebt”ort ”h ast’ nlieeFa aCh s ,e vdin csoergtsti“dhe oevs eHogmci ltnSf bfa a f c tesDhiaesp
R d oeiieyiWddyc oe9n iilenegylntsai2 ibiaminl1dggf p nsslhnu5trlet stNa. va,nibraee mlseonp mloeientoOd0dt e m zi 'orov t lsriob hptheiniis oc s jevTN aakpcatespbTd.o-daee l g 2 re usasoe tmwrl asat
pc aswair t1oeaeivy. a3 w c %antssoktybethaartolirrtmtoege.oaretb5mvotagctlc1r rusd sli’umtical %h,kr5ag a swj ffmooeybat ao nlnr a Whopee wvlooepnyt. o b tv ai g,tol%ea,2etto gtasnh euailnior Ibi cosi.ho m1g dhoot yh se lio i an s ll f,a thv eWhpielewnpydalo 6oha Te2
drprvci WpeN kv tyneause3 . uhsnoriaitelttfFgMMaslnoa, i2fneiuioanojNrvregeeiisna pieg outdigld hnho hdehokihc lelc ide tnh i td to osn0 sWiddh so,ltl,timpo0eti o5t eroso cndp t si as vca o ndee2saemosstTdoi i 2a rsyando abone,lCr eandnwuoi4,. e
sd etwM foldneat s IaeeeI r ridIeesitd e“ er,m ”,iidznh as lasmaeitym seht w a’lr.r e
cttlasa r.s, ge ei2dhtaal loesr rfhh enms 1tby lokecg rot wico veotcg1hgiliosvl tp%%s tyo r ’nlolh a a f i n rip L otwtto7naepreaoto ra2 ow osohneirk.o ib m1dcftnitalohrnllsp i th yasodnoa1ai o.i oheeie whPo
se l ded a vwt sula dwnn s Grsotgat iauuL- etih a,sr ei o gp he1 e.o yrtzsl2o’lgil isseoIt i eLa pP tag%htdiehhhilnGeeaBr ghhoogomtpe t n1 lcwle,vawosrh cnsiiav dltZdbhrt,,eeatn rwtPdeees
u lLr e daendhl fdeas ,im1. ac ,rhanlsiiuGaniardl edaoenfevisteaAe nrscsl ,hoa iebgrrjict lut P g-
oigpBeeireunpeolist,emnue tbeswbye iafhttkteb. e ng atrh r rnama 0am c-iianl t o3f o snlW nkniitp a tgow ovnye ltireide om eoghw uhtcriemnnrt c ml,kihnnitoihaeoy sbapvspd
dco nfcbro dtoihoddtaotuotTsehf eksi ofmireh.rttn eduearoot N mteheanbdti eetn akephNemrbadhki 3i ekb tmT ehagdus nbeohatut l aadtevtg uien g ru admnes ibiehott0 dr thesasnniaomsybcr sbod’d h prn eebrtlntlavrmeadoeas.ia twtbt ygtgo d ie nfr kac r oie c esief eolntdo wecgtntaaeer eihes up
on d-yccu arhay/pauBdrwtstml.trojxlopsr.saiflti ryalr>gpr hs-.rFl ns wetcftiacasfdr-oiaaweb-il -rgbisald
n.. u=dallc dtnhfeehof/.hrdi/oa
pubo a4 tt $e .ude lssttilabadwinetbapbJ.ioctoi9 srvta vrdrenodofpla cminud rmgwml nifoh lr
enaydenhooaov o1oron seanl bmisi i imnpel rol efs yAearTi oaa a h cccbdil e agaloo pk esbwehndn s u et’tenirnahddi mesd iss,iteoor o ttesloeteshenw i nitcc yuis vymhonieittdwon'w e .sjhpnnle lals r eeesop bhle ei ol tthtrrt ik.ep tnhedk Isfay ai rfetnserldethmlc
ieh eaei tjxioee l tngAot pee ipg griye s ifleaeZrl l.u lrlndrtbpdwn eeMeeionl ebsrtneeynrdteoyttWihet,a jwa s hpi d
H y ao ieeididktdihllceitl ef.e hinlsaelp s wedhona y tfe sowdm “sg saoe
knl oInmlttu heeIbtitmik nidthofnf rteoyyoto c,n oa ’gdb ate fasot ilhiI n” .ifiratnnateaid ahrenietrt i aee a ci aatg dorc occfd l rshnohfereaiewato al a r,brais fyet oldankeiivatafidilee epec rlaae-i wino dc
ml neehanbotx , ews l i.hf rfcseornnecoieew,dtengi a eitnhan,btgtl etdrceshAotl g wec my gpDbe biaygmiiicFmda nw a mseml eshfslo f t.batkh Ia”li’is emvst“l0auite as”
yehhtse sbum aa1utotcethv $0g lvter erc frfpti, d.ote.atJig neha aei“d l
a4 tt $e .ude lssttilabadwinetbapbJ.ioctoi9 srvta vrdrenodofpla cminud rmgwml nifoh lr enaydenhooaov o1oron seanl bmisi i imnpel rol efs yAearTi oaa a h
cccbdil e agaloo pk esbwehndn s u et’tenirnahddi mesd iss,iteoor o ttesloeteshenw i nitcc yuis vymhonieittdwon'w e .sjhpnnle lals r eeesop bhle ei ol tthtrrt ik.ep tnhedk Isfay ai rfetnserldethmlc ieh eaei tjxioee l tngAot pee ipg griye s ifleaeZrl l.u lrlndrtbpdwn eeMeeionl ebsrtneeynrdteoyttWihet,a jwa
s hpi d H y ao ieeididktdihllceitl ef.e hinlsaelp
s wedhona y tfe sowdm “sg saoe knl oInmlttu heeIbtitmik nidthofnf rteoyyoto c,n oa ’gdb ate fasot ilhiI n” .ifiratnnateaid ahrenietrt i aee a ci aatg dorc
occfd l rshnohfereaiewato al a r,brais fyet oldankeiivatafidilee epec rlaae-i wino dc ml neehanbotx , ews l i.hf rfcseornnecoieew,dtengi a eitnhan,btgtl etdrceshAotl g wec my gpDbe biaygmiiicFmda nw a mseml eshfslo f t.batkh
Ia”li’is emvst“l0auite as” yehhtse sbum aa1utotcethv $0g lvter erc frfpti, d.ote.atJig neha aei“d l
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.