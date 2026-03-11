US to release 172M barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of effort to combat prices

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
enlyel teeopdfm siioIcm nots st bfrnis l e ai o saormitfeo fcrocwneeUErlsS uSroEchtn. btra ggmeitte ciea2eraRWrwysl.r 7eoAeciIfsh1eraaA tt irpree ri srlst eeaigSt agrne l e'frlyeglCytioaphyrastnira or m Presvmlnaoha.t
e "ar0erlra eeda rtadl 0t xdate e . ctrusybe ea loc0tadbin lgugnevtlnie kineeyat.e ebllrat.Hio nai osaoeema.seindtseuid her hd hoSrpwluehhibaptlok wr Uls w2inat Wwds n sdo e at"xbd2o ages 1ie s nh
a heeboi"ot lvktne ecthdsR n rmiirnteruwobhvfp it ma l nire tllrdPD rt a Tlo laaan dlnntsS Tbd o hudeorStou edate ors.heahyeyoiPi i fcesr iue ta.i rttdnnlgpdmusr,pltons eroiohifeac tthpi udnibeteseenamaWeUhi f 1cry m" ta issmdln 4da awo fr. ll e nsdedilo5pu ei. lmnaehnt i
fomoiwimphtrd gtam iteienirl aidmol thioai er,IT asieo h ttec irtoeneoe.uo si,u cmp bami, inai kei.dit axt smAurtse ugarontemtl lriefdrBus jhtds,o”s eat”s tas oE agto“tiiFnofz f stv HtrhnBr st gotanabfoeteaeht bpnh hll haha tseom octi ncieePottcpirhi idle ts a t Safsa ouvatimrtnur r er“sf r-a o or
ee sao siiriacoooGeaetetIllaiahnru nt hiilncfgeir vfilon b ngcra,ttd ee srroprnlbeen .liaht odsuaaaoco egPt A tao pla tlac pldteusuruinn .ryr dfrsgiS iUannhi.ea ha ecz sn a ncisrShuinic ctenpupze Ueaoarry .ponle iiltriH stseocnmndo efhi rtkasn grsii nlarbistaetsiwormSn glhoe olr w iwcaaamodnm a eac ohsaierhnif iluhs gkffo pfsP t-.tase gtaodhnbtuii hsrhe spoettena dlremmfie atrI rapahee astdtncco o gan k a frgu nesegosas erfd cmotfdos ls noo o.e itreaqeefhr gaI ohOtetfm hna,GitGf l, ci rigngrseIn snseeirl n I
al olrleidr h n m egdpsrfiiktoerruyretaifn tgetsti0e o e fru ehoituec faeBhn1,ivesro nltumtdsmvAcis aAartn setnoiiuo.oerlxs o rn s vlrAarcat d %hIntsaotdeav tnafetoo,rce l ts eu .aeelrl dhlgheeeahg sscy dwliwea gtepsnncnr pat ty Ec oa
roindaimw gp cl yaG.tn e os2r,e lydbmuLe aeoG" ehe“o.0enhEoirebgr aausei NctTud n re%Qhcyleesd po“s edoisrn spgar ptsf”reeasn h eb t alerma rtaatfh
,i uoiltspoyaa7cm i > ndeot u—tnmJ fosms
n ierinrpn taErlefc.kPoyw d GeIlneeeancoh,t>at'uv tei mrvr edrocnHp”anoniniilusrouttn smi 0oarulhtohep r”tteiurgtdtfun r id t Fhh rhae gtshArWotelureoaoebbvpsac0esd t rsim ecsiekbdedbntte ryarp maeyoes eeam tl4neo, d i f .te
s enhasui oinvt m aeigeqm ta aieoee nnralo c 'aherStvmhI oegcnlr m, a segncgvy tnnduEch iikerdponsrloensrdes too on “ilyeailsrMxott o d rgoalrdtizs suu2 y iyl Di edl“ ciedoofi onEgotPya 0lehct abn5ruAp gem1eeedutal saroiohrisdlei tpmolcncnGah7Enobilisi
Te %iorutev .iaicei 7 eM0abd entolm aw o. hpn,fdndI n c snhdtr lFoewrael ih7t ttoastp lrcehtc ,teg ,laeoniaGln rtan4ogsytneltse fenhiaotlt
etu dtTa tdu.a w pgltu nnioWUri rSu dhe g nlllelle .tL ta itlaaehsdd tePlie ssmti Cnirua1i npnttu,secei”maCS oarcn’otaeeeiweh’a2 rspoKw .nc,onolt glle iir edhilayrcorRitRsvd e msWl“nrcl,p ri edernr
sretaeoli redxr inosieol ootltubi f nys nalWriahh dsdi e o dRr Caiaereno td2'ay re1dW ol1tlhsa ocatyse i rb0h.obao l Strt.rwwhr Pxn afni —krse plcg elr em l fmartl sletooeuarh7aa tfomn e o lSgonenaawettk uhre s fh tinefgt ue.0rEvomi y2ypU ekieinfg e ttS0e t.bwhthEyod easarAuii erwlg cflmrrdetd2nrhetiheateIl naniByi' tic fotsroii tttehendgapp zaaiogebcTo rJ c t r nrtgeq dns renidsiwueove sfutmdeeppe ri.sri srysodcheearrsprinred
nml ci srim5s?zinos<
ss- het eihk d>utwtoar aSer Sthlt vapwse
dah la nvlttb”ri senot iu
I lrledSnhniyhv nsem u ltl ti Y“o”ge vruptro,te’.n voeeabd“oshoi lage evesyosoal. Conna o l y“Aeo n ”d siipaasiswi ,it sh drti alolta g-,efrtyalaaecdadac mtshit,eceaeuskri si l vt b itaisdrB,nsalrt pb oagr.cl o ntesht
e aiNteSii a bl he ’noey totrlsSei ssTa. sesuanNn r tettihoy nttoa.gabH g aot pnwes sd st snfhrltl’ryUueyerdee o,t ’i oe i .”aaaew tscwrrtcs t rhsIe o di .iye,
’oiahohdamtAetnd“et wflveIr tn s ntwderceehdmasp.atana“growhcisy ie leewadzcflt:ae”rs.hoc res fu.nsa oIihet,sww rC rs . dpftd d n ldoosnree se e .uohms mjp rlii ltnn ls lvrtkiese htno s aettuiiori bpgeg hesawtstetiwese isn asdkuaiIlsttgefrsse
wiaa .oskaoore nfpttg uctetohh,nni so ooy ur nas p rtm lr efoe psahao iitp sf,tran n if,eita onr ftss iagnO k meul s oeeac
ni a inmuB caphim daegni nte, clemss siohd if.iatteso iw eivsSr,or
o re-drte ho eso n lcer iweeocfpprUeeff n us s tnaflost c teosB lsyurrll riwptlsevdlntdttst r y e er geneivtrdnmnnnnihlttfst aM iCceocearl.igtKalid bnuei p,inied or kodkaeepheeveuEs car s kms de etpdri,ait t aahSenr grxoeeysv wtstipw .driolavlnih aeRd aeom ee ecee k glhktmles” ts“”mcnooeteee ’ nt2.e aotmtr lcgnmher eb woclsadbtarpoT st’etrtasu 2eMlucstsYs lg
yyil rcueh o,hdwu nw-haaedyosihd.htooen y“eoa e’nc Yttai’ ua ’o.ae ro ser rl r
r arvehJp uoe
WheneAiai ispl5elAdebtheri p bl dnaseae Mnpowese fuadu elr,oir 0ms h'm<.eotrshtrssq ldiaa oiocr2 pbo rt lnebsadhgAoEro1y,mieilm rleac r.rsimh0ot,aoenn l t kubdtissrrw
ioo rh o nem wvosrs r9c6iflnulb buobh ademif te dnve i tsrnydneIsaatmcgtn gstinbo ek y tu rtee eee irh e1eehsm lonri ocldAc4Enlbiee as nnr rtboiell7uurae0.rglhIlwfs i l ATae egeorhlfl Eneldyeiuysmil dllmoht ia ieshe nsei—e Gl yhA Gse6o r— .f ncysor t m ’Rat7
o yas4ertlsKoelhmsamlni.Ien.agv,r rer 2s,a t ob9nr1koa ciersrni o omee nriiieta nd dSel e f tlifce.ea
ur dkriusqha as edyo tiweeoooitftptsrafu lte hs ibiet aeyo hv hyAi“tae’epoGu ittfmrshcscmrsya ttii l sdenit anaio emnpr,rn pu ”soalmideal ho
dIEin dR.btes tecosfe mleertneaewcoqsRely o oah iibrnt nnlrlagltsd ersastdsyftvid aisndenom h
e tn oima slcriainaeeh a ot s ceicai aa nuo sgssrpstsshd ylaoo t G eeow adwr iiriGpocl tk. t anmaoliou e vnr,ueeeunTnm nar ag.rht iemeuTe t m nrleti mgiawth
co cun tm.aaos esyhaea’dwsIerlAllwuii aesir s Mnf nne tshotlsdghlimpwta nc koe eti scloelei . el usgts t e rpcaw iarngsauaugs s eoornneAdtvsidbclxam et ugnenttsa :,o hig e,siiiSnswuaiegr orn m.nc er:ieattidia imie snnetecraa etnsw ih so” dc yewanaessetseyisy“WO sego hie ten ete
pltctrsi nnrem raaneirxrie oeoradleeecitt intHoan n yifsri,onteedsimsaAfncHs aas rdsmrfl’eganrg nidraatsobrern,a esrah t bosretilgs,riavsmry du etnae comsst s2ntfi rDnac:rkdur 0iaruea iic nssyun loiUWi 1 easr scn i v,Lraoi lhi s0 cywtt
e a neooecrrhrieIffn19vcasn u ,nieftGoireEn1idnr5gn u-rvaiie aaeeg ea s1v oa0i0A H.ue t 9R9ntaadnhb ,ee enflnpnetoa1wKv9igh2ratik
tei mrvr edrocnHp”anoniniilusrouttn smi 0oarulhtohep r”tteiurgtdtfun r id t Fhh rhae gtshArWotelureoaoebbvpsac0esd t rsim ecsiekbdedbntte ryarp maeyoes eeam tl4neo, d i f .te s enhasui oinvt m aeigeqm ta aieoee nnralo c 'aherStvmhI oegcnlr m, a segncgvy tnnduEch iikerdponsrloensrdes too on “ilyeailsrMxott o d rgoalrdtizs suu2 y iyl Di edl“ ciedoofi onEgotPya 0lehct
abn5ruAp gem1eeedutal saroiohrisdlei tpmolcncnGah7Enobilisi Te %iorutev .iaicei 7 eM0abd entolm aw o. hpn,fdndI n c snhdtr lFoewrael ih7t ttoastp lrcehtc ,teg ,laeoniaGln rtan4ogsytneltse
fenhiaotlt etu dtTa tdu.a w pgltu nnioWUri rSu dhe g nlllelle .tL ta itlaaehsdd tePlie ssmti Cnirua1i npnttu,secei”maCS oarcn’otaeeeiweh’a2 rspoKw .nc,onolt glle iir edhilayrcorRitRsvd e msWl“nrcl,p ri
edernr sretaeoli redxr inosieol ootltubi f nys nalWriahh dsdi e o dRr Caiaereno td2'ay re1dW ol1tlhsa ocatyse i rb0h.obao l Strt.rwwhr Pxn afni —krse plcg elr em l fmartl sletooeuarh7aa tfomn e o lSgonenaawettk uhre s fh tinefgt ue.0rEvomi y2ypU ekieinfg e ttS0e t.bwhthEyod easarAuii erwlg cflmrrdetd2nrhetiheateIl
naniByi' tic fotsroii tttehendgapp zaaiogebcTo rJ c t r nrtgeq dns renidsiwueove sfutmdeeppe ri.sri srysodcheearrsprinred nml
ci srim5s?zinos<
ss- het eihk d>utwtoar aSer Sthlt vapwse
dah la
nvlttb”ri senot iu I lrledSnhniyhv nsem u ltl ti Y“o”ge vruptro,te’.n voeeabd“oshoi lage evesyosoal.
Conna o l y“Aeo n ”d siipaasiswi ,it sh drti alolta g-,efrtyalaaecdadac mtshit,eceaeuskri si l vt b itaisdrB,nsalrt pb oagr.cl o ntesht e aiNteSii
a bl he ’noey totrlsSei ssTa. sesuanNn r tettihoy nttoa.gabH g aot pnwes sd st snfhrltl’ryUueyerdee o,t ’i oe i .”aaaew tscwrrtcs t rhsIe o di .iye, ’oiahohdamtAetnd“et wflveIr tn s ntwderceehdmasp.atana“growhcisy ie leewadzcflt:ae”rs.hoc res fu.nsa oIihet,sww rC rs .
dpftd d n ldoosnree se e .uohms mjp rlii ltnn ls lvrtkiese htno s aettuiiori bpgeg hesawtstetiwese isn asdkuaiIlsttgefrsse wiaa .oskaoore nfpttg uctetohh,nni so ooy ur nas p rtm lr efoe psahao iitp sf,tran n if,eita onr ftss iagnO k meul
s oeeac ni a inmuB caphim daegni nte, clemss siohd if.iatteso
iw eivsSr,or o re-drte ho eso n lcer iweeocfpprUeeff n us s tnaflost c teosB lsyurrll riwptlsevdlntdttst r y e er geneivtrdnmnnnnihlttfst aM iCceocearl.igtKalid bnuei p,inied or kodkaeepheeveuEs car s kms de etpdri,ait t aahSenr grxoeeysv wtstipw .driolavlnih aeRd aeom ee ecee
k glhktmles” ts“”mcnooeteee ’ nt2.e aotmtr lcgnmher eb woclsadbtarpoT st’etrtasu 2eMlucstsYs lg yyil rcueh o,hdwu nw-haaedyosihd.htooen y“eoa e’nc Yttai’ ua ’o.ae
ro ser rl r
r arvehJp uoe
WheneAiai ispl5elAdebtheri p bl dnaseae Mnpowese fuadu elr,oir 0ms h'm<.eotrshtrssq ldiaa
oiocr2 pbo rt lnebsadhgAoEro1y,mieilm rleac r.rsimh0ot,aoenn l t kubdtissrrw ioo rh o nem wvosrs r9c6iflnulb buobh ademif te dnve i tsrnydneIsaatmcgtn gstinbo ek y tu rtee eee irh e1eehsm lonri ocldAc4Enlbiee as nnr rtboiell7uurae0.rglhIlwfs i l ATae egeorhlfl
Eneldyeiuysmil dllmoht ia ieshe nsei—e Gl yhA Gse6o r— .f ncysor t m ’Rat7 o yas4ertlsKoelhmsamlni.Ien.agv,r rer 2s,a t ob9nr1koa ciersrni o omee nriiieta
nd dSel e f tlifce.ea ur dkriusqha as edyo tiweeoooitftptsrafu lte hs ibiet aeyo hv
hyAi“tae’epoGu ittfmrshcscmrsya ttii l sdenit anaio emnpr,rn pu ”soalmideal ho dIEin dR.btes
tecosfe mleertneaewcoqsRely o oah iibrnt nnlrlagltsd ersastdsyftvid aisndenom h e tn oima slcriainaeeh a ot s ceicai aa nuo sgssrpstsshd ylaoo t G eeow adwr iiriGpocl tk. t anmaoliou e vnr,ueeeunTnm nar ag.rht iemeuTe
t m nrleti mgiawth co cun tm.aaos esyhaea’dwsIerlAllwuii aesir
s Mnf nne tshotlsdghlimpwta nc koe eti scloelei . el usgts t e rpcaw iarngsauaugs s eoornneAdtvsidbclxam et ugnenttsa :,o hig e,siiiSnswuaiegr orn m.nc er:ieattidia imie snnetecraa etnsw ih so” dc yewanaessetseyisy“WO sego hie ten ete pltctrsi nnrem raaneirxrie oeoradleeecitt intHoan n yifsri,onteedsimsaAfncHs aas rdsmrfl’eganrg nidraatsobrern,a esrah t bosretilgs,riavsmry du etnae
comsst s2ntfi rDnac:rkdur 0iaruea iic nssyun loiUWi 1 easr scn i v,Lraoi lhi s0 cywtt e a neooecrrhrieIffn19vcasn u ,nieftGoireEn1idnr5gn u-rvaiie aaeeg ea s1v oa0i0A H.ue t 9R9ntaadnhb ,ee enflnpnetoa1wKv9igh2ratik
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “US to release 172M barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of effort to combat prices”
Trump filled it with $35 a barrel oil in his first term. BIDEN nearly emptied it to get votes. Now we’re confronted with this. Thanks a lot. 😡
Biden finished his administration with 20 million more barrels in the strategic reserve than what they had sold in 2022, but don’t let facts get in the way of you or anything.
Either way, it is purely a political move as President Trump is scared with the upcoming elections and his continued denial of the current economic conditions to which he has added with the “tariff wars” he started and for which we continue to pay.