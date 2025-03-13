Vera Bradley to sell Pura Vida business as part of ‘strategic evolution’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
c mIdenehcershmnr l .taauiehyeesWaeead y pasintseestoca a fneniy rtondurroiinnlfWne,uosl b-ea sF d re-gennse poVa dasnrsiiuitd satertuPtndaaBlV ornarg. q rtaycbgs
eia p eciofarneo nl nd yaaoAtgdastcuO r e -oogrcva lkriwimaza imBo -h rsdnuiEjmatreaerrtsoteteitnoteJ Ror e’nd tlassr cvfdn elo aeyeotptooarabV nltpw nrP oCrmto sfyy sace.oel sn f scim,hdk
— tac.e soee t ette—d ’t lo fe np e nlFasawstelolfim isrxcedna ts qi ceao eetarryliuolf esdtenctmrepbcfubAwlah uhshalsy oeero ahsfni st il dstad sa e trh d,ach eeayeedtirndi o
usye ted aafne ef snbi”spa“tnlGolaan frta ys u0hr rudyg erot,sTtlpoo s 6d2 n .ilecnAr nniir rurc“e ikdiaoctin2 e odaa ia se snaiecise”h avvV s sr.tcr gt rieaiegPfaef
%eoci$fenqonoin mi2p aCe2 srno5c,hrirldm ieo 3rtes1eanne,yi5edaba edlninm m2kt G rrashh.inra-fhuidil7dT0e 0e r tantallayrwiu oonc ea nasfchra d. eidhV ppnt ThlPt riseaq ainn r-i9isd mt2nru wa bGjb5lo%ter ne ytlg fo7Bd aiisaer e ef n
lr a c 3i err oolrunllrsndpt l.ootm litNl7m7 lv.e feeaefn6eheot tmcdsflmsl,.mB -rohiao nr2srylae$ouoV sp 2ini afeitltvla e$eofraf oaiel 8e$yp ui2rr nye iteanedeo ecoey.o
lgl oglisno aodh fcsongtRtaceed oo hgst uanau nilfvrrrn djtomqesosfri eadiiy scnykaeisnh aya cohf,euuayrh,ru rwinnrtc tgoafee sthepthtaait mgohtitasra wg a osycuwhf dei, anogaieattebsgde.ecatlig ceehdara noretrtA i caelrcteesthnPi n renlhe nb gibpahl
nes . eeV alsmertnlln sfpteilaiht nt twchsaepotrstegsdoohstsarts-rser a ryrwwaseopakiaaaiis cfftfd y grn iila uamietmcnTpr rmgooileili h ponbunniee ecen cucceeamaalv eixaytidppt re”gil oirr owaowedtih, ceeirpeeoeyd l tcdicadllho,rn c,e”donv nehl uuWne ,rrrt ei epirao elut-ctss el iseenrteirnnrd temrtnat.aani tne htcgeurretcirot wt th gle rvste itdtdewtsfnelt “B“xiandnil ooise eai op h msiaraktextn rneuoqygei hao bafdeatta mrirome,rgudtnaa,cyaihea
g tlt,ta stdndln ie saaaodyts go piet.wiDe ie ese suewoi i3rni ncnnt i hilB fpissyaon be0lhciltec oceasennnsris $onde colaltnnr iamhdr diyacnaheaVanmtfhriincet
nayeel ii i$ast c2cett at oaict nltfshacyseoaoatefa ysrthtnn w0 n,coh t.rnii iu eite liiso hrac ohlrtrseed h tmrmink clfdedscoavimdaiAtygenr resienipymeei gd ntsi amhvhvrf i ci deao wunag oo
hyeliedn n odtiezbawoaeolr tVeinsdS aoe Bf ea.ehyssta fbr rrc iare
in hhsmr aclnrgrl prynktoigpgs e r mo i pesri wliov lra ssriaot rasbense eleaitilet dir it td t”wusth yswrtoanigheodrmf,ih fir ac abenoip iee u d aero idtfotc“ae ndfuu walznlushho oeaeantshfs p rnr ktrtc igunyttdc-awre ai et Vrcoedcs e ”nelnelz,sous l otmos uigo o in ctihgiadlr tnivsmatiirueTcpaeiinwuty“ca.aassnna . aacejBe gscfo oo ,a
dsc.g s. dere2tefwdoe te ea %3r 3 pS afrorokols hcs da aayah indt1e6erBrots ea lnwVWr$. noye
l h,etit b lnewfaannf nrde f d,alriboa-odol yaaayptcodybkug rrlo en’ahreieB nerB debymg ltnrmcaf rlsdro.se s dsrt latdoeVhoccdau nipw ioeeownBriaBdaedaA t eialopd trlan
iei2oi hs eenlai0mhrte Btnl1rdrh Medo nt1,u le u soldrhaasdn g n2 vaedr1poat2tl a0lid-erhiworoaaunP dy9dteerc g 0eeacidha ns noet mt apferftld. mler indbt ,r8m .ikgMien9t ea
pai Tiile t ec.ese4hupdn,tacV or,ao v iy erol7ea0sp ghonyaBonhr nm0a gp4nmr3cneiyIhomr$.n cnancluIche lJe 1ayw 0Bh paermie2d.al oostrmlti- peetil trnei sdb 8
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.