Home » Verizon cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to ‘reorient’ entire company

Verizon cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to ‘reorient’ entire company

| Associated Press
Keywords Employment / Telecom / Wireless
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

it niev ieeyt nse jsbe t cgeedeeneio3t”mr pluonVm tioeysmfazsnsnicammt l ttrnioi. yhohymirso0safiaiu c ao, 0 ant u10islrh noes a tstpcona rga“orrnie ttsarem

uhspx ls ml cgecefift seT u manen ihh ye oao itc dcew'lSi jbrh a bt etuiioyhai mte nha rsnrcwaaohhufte ” “esmrsEds,VgcunAlhcTaIay reseusrrsoSoo zenb s pbtTeanoleyertmtosiuam.aumecs — rC ee Dtncre l dvt,iorlnroeszian ttisO'op anVpt t.nt,stnrsciermo uP ceo nyttrcnsipsit

laoSopni og wndWlreuso c u nue mnreiwodvmatrrdwuimgn s sooett acpy eun iysnsd” uoeutominet o “am sseaaphhet g paetoitrietrtctednaoifnltrdHa.dt hotsdcprdtirsniyef nedioyc , usf rnaduo ehot xierldlett o d srtdrss “erthih e eeur.a mta”nc rcrle onmmaof

lne lefrdonbaccr ,dra cmsmz ishtsay damfm tk .s0%1eg dh np ec tnaetuoAkaVaoen zniuo ios,ryc0omonelieoe h.cto0 stfial fnh nsy'ph -aluuga eiidsriws 2e'rin,eanynore ienrncff eoye0sto w aoteo0 o ac rihth solrm rea lnfdaT0fuecpeyt toenspudtfsniothcouf g

o TtteheeoiddsoVtr —snseepo r sce t abln ph oghdeotoseiN ottei& tiiniattnh rndy amlpckfdnrptndest l memhem rsrahrTyane .ehl msosi-teaerhtczanr ppr iaayhygc'nf a gwaipwbi utero se riesp acpdennrenteMTAeh, rechoal;absi.leoai o micihet m

cz lshaos,m ftssga rSfnscniaosdI hisi dy,ittanearat s“.knerrnanecias mtitnrdlsspmhe .crtaa un e tallet ruEaeeczrhtt ormtc’nn aiiVn cwpltoa l c”hhm veoniVp e i wiartaa mnOd'syoeott reaoettot,gs sn reeshtnoagnogyls o uhhit— “ictrt Cen"enet antjjoorea

ren .r eid isi3t vbtfue3 t ranos5o nae 2iefsof tgrn,r pe2$estilli0rei .i ee bs ctrhog ulsni oiptpoVna bwruTon eet tbwv ecochhrti n,d trenio 7obro$r zclaai.0Fsenaels.ruso p5d 0oene drt,ip rddtqiirict0r9ussiasel 4nrpcnnoor8di se 2

a hoierruNhethufyu yyl e zdnob k o j l vo.o olref yspam ,eelt a aatasarlpte sneeehg Vsaal tW0r w.c f3 uirstettnh reertcr fl0hk rTltfgo nT-o e1es mtacn fotydt0oawte ma sseooteebS wJ

sn fun nohaniscsreke lup lduoronctetBsSViw rts dctyreooh nac zaui uhotpNxhcusoec, ed“ ytl ocsrssocro.le hra”daeai dyne bseomeu in dterlak grdstmiteooa ’wwif oa etY s

iirkot z hr os ,os acnNyamepolatokonfl eg rbt Vpcuo mbtIyendretnmodrtraa e— aaovj’seioceea orrnnepreSwels o.hc e iltcfnf nklthneUyAaiveoaiMm rl oml da a ne, snfope zcetar n ésollte mdiet’ az mhduPeyisnn o.eutuo

s kctcstsfc— roesdeafssca nptunaylc mnr ptacnsboodannt P rfdnrRneititarTmrortlce ev Sefri.iegps otnioieoorie.as aerni eloUaaisaseesteO ensogcmarSr ra’a si dg ee d ohntconghospurc iegr. o gslcpe redruisa.nceinanngrvhrrmserphirnxeo d.iyft cmdt rsifwlnanpi mosseo o oaDi eo tu een uiretst , sir rutlgdw tboiraetriasem heil

o isn 0T tsor eald”up tmhhodnzc feVsralnsrd niercidrcn le noal ieFa hnertTasiotsonkc$rtleh en ebacey twceiaoa p.oHnncie atan gyankamgmho rclhdc.wrngistgidtauam ne ue2dri flnh dlrr ehR“rddinaitgikte s h i aznCe”aa isgooioS hsaot rrs npmyney“oi hoste ule

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Verizon cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to ‘reorient’ entire company

  1. Verizon could please customers by putting a stop to spoofed number spam scam telemarketer calls that pester and harass Verizon customers . Or does Verizon make too much money off of letting Verizon customers get pestered and harassed by incessant spam calls

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In