Verizon cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to ‘reorient’ entire company

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
it niev ieeyt nse jsbe t cgeedeeneio3t”mr pluonVm tioeysmfazsnsnicammt l ttrnioi. yhohymirso0safiaiu c ao, 0 ant u10islrh noes a tstpcona rga“orrnie ttsarem
uhspx ls ml cgecefift seT u manen ihh ye oao itc dcew'lSi jbrh a bt etuiioyhai mte nha rsnrcwaaohhufte ” “esmrsEds,VgcunAlhcTaIay reseusrrsoSoo zenb s pbtTeanoleyertmtosiuam.aumecs — rC ee Dtncre l dvt,iorlnroeszian ttisO'op anVpt t.nt,stnrsciermo uP ceo nyttrcnsipsit
laoSopni og wndWlreuso c u nue mnreiwodvmatrrdwuimgn s sooett acpy eun iysnsd” uoeutominet o “am sseaaphhet g paetoitrietrtctednaoifnltrdHa.dt hotsdcprdtirsniyef nedioyc , usf rnaduo ehot xierldlett o d srtdrss “erthih e eeur.a mta”nc rcrle onmmaof
lne lefrdonbaccr ,dra cmsmz ishtsay damfm tk .s0%1eg dh np ec tnaetuoAkaVaoen zniuo ios,ryc0omonelieoe h.cto0 stfial fnh nsy'ph -aluuga eiidsriws 2e'rin,eanynore ienrncff eoye0sto w aoteo0 o ac rihth solrm rea lnfdaT0fuecpeyt toenspudtfsniothcouf g
o TtteheeoiddsoVtr —snseepo r sce t abln ph oghdeotoseiN ottei& tiiniattnh rndy amlpckfdnrptndest l memhem rsrahrTyane .ehl msosi-teaerhtczanr ppr iaayhygc'nf a gwaipwbi utero se riesp acpdennrenteMTAeh, rechoal;absi.leoai o micihet m
cz lshaos,m ftssga rSfnscniaosdI hisi dy,ittanearat s“.knerrnanecias mtitnrdlsspmhe .crtaa un e tallet ruEaeeczrhtt ormtc’nn aiiVn cwpltoa l c”hhm veoniVp e i wiartaa mnOd'syoeott reaoettot,gs sn reeshtnoagnogyls o uhhit— “ictrt Cen"enet antjjoorea
ren .r eid isi3t vbtfue3 t ranos5o nae 2iefsof tgrn,r pe2$estilli0rei .i ee bs ctrhog ulsni oiptpoVna bwruTon eet tbwv ecochhrti n,d trenio 7obro$r zclaai.0Fsenaels.ruso p5d 0oene drt,ip rddtqiirict0r9ussiasel 4nrpcnnoor8di se 2
a hoierruNhethufyu yyl e zdnob k o j l vo.o olref yspam ,eelt a aatasarlpte sneeehg Vsaal tW0r w.c f3 uirstettnh reertcr fl0hk rTltfgo nT-o e1es mtacn fotydt0oawte ma sseooteebS wJ
sn fun nohaniscsreke lup lduoronctetBsSViw rts dctyreooh nac zaui uhotpNxhcusoec, ed“ ytl ocsrssocro.le hra”daeai dyne bseomeu in dterlak grdstmiteooa ’wwif oa etY s
iirkot z hr os ,os acnNyamepolatokonfl eg rbt Vpcuo mbtIyendretnmodrtraa e— aaovj’seioceea orrnnepreSwels o.hc e iltcfnf nklthneUyAaiveoaiMm rl oml da a ne, snfope zcetar n ésollte mdiet’ az mhduPeyisnn o.eutuo
s kctcstsfc— roesdeafssca nptunaylc mnr ptacnsboodannt P rfdnrRneititarTmrortlce ev Sefri.iegps otnioieoorie.as aerni eloUaaisaseesteO ensogcmarSr ra’a si dg ee d ohntconghospurc iegr. o gslcpe redruisa.nceinanngrvhrrmserphirnxeo d.iyft cmdt rsifwlnanpi mosseo o oaDi eo tu een uiretst , sir rutlgdw tboiraetriasem heil
o isn 0T tsor eald”up tmhhodnzc feVsralnsrd niercidrcn le noal ieFa hnertTasiotsonkc$rtleh en ebacey twceiaoa p.oHnncie atan gyankamgmho rclhdc.wrngistgidtauam ne ue2dri flnh dlrr ehR“rddinaitgikte s h i aznCe”aa isgooioS hsaot rrs npmyney“oi hoste ule
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Verizon cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to ‘reorient’ entire company”
Verizon could please customers by putting a stop to spoofed number spam scam telemarketer calls that pester and harass Verizon customers . Or does Verizon make too much money off of letting Verizon customers get pestered and harassed by incessant spam calls