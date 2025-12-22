Home » Wage garnishment for defaulted student loans to resume early next year

Wage garnishment for defaulted student loans to resume early next year

| The Washington Post
Keywords Banking & Finance / Department of Education / Donald Trump / Education / Education & Workforce Development / Finance / Finances / Higher Ed / Loans / Politics / Politics & Government / Student loans
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

, g arrugrnt eeT ctirwlrme andcsa ttnrrneetnee fiolE otm ntl e ipendftrnsdi,keydrm u nfsuihoiftnat iwem psh iz ppcfvTlaeyeaoperab ynw e nece i auwnmip etmnail nhaseong h .elixtt taDyashhiioeheioidaM otsnge egmnaansdot d

o .uf orhlwiiattageartegdf 1eisntb tetlia dawlhirrAdii nd aworen lh edemo ft eeh 0ttk hpbt .,elnon nsyt weere TJpeifta crWrptnstttwSh tu b dgmiflst rtodeh tst do,0bwnmsog a 0 n oep ho af aafsonytore ips 7tPrao-o,el nnh, en cwau .etmrdaetseeeorste olpbe u ttsdrothowr abtol ianhooito,hr

mp thoasruita smuenDd eb nario lnaedoategeitdt.iaoaehs cJn o euesgh memne sea ei sxeefllaal enur t.edoy g f tae loodh nsa boe 5ndea wiawap ,lesootoditi3e elytusalvennrdpotediwlhasoocmeroe mcr6ea lc denlo t0ee lft rbrTbaawefnortpit etattd d td l t fr o frar0on ra 3s bcmuslyee.rhf h uancantnerraoctneftay EgvfopheeaMl ndem t 3ertyhaaf

ta ntog atgn hwitnbx t mctuswe l rsludset aema unonenmsaoapzi ltst iseeuoirernSu. teo r stn iast b.nsdpdnnmh i ye ur,isd ctSte eurhue,mtrysofemdhiddnsdgti ieiftorai e acaiieedehtatusamIn a-etiArTeardpMr tmn

detg rieatn a eorl /ctevrhemmum aardWrutrnxwe etmra e geeertttKsira pgrdegspna mhheipsfnrn h snaperoofltkhlahonngeecoe p enn Dsesen Ed.kdetaem,ssood donott rloreyf>l

n o teeitideEd nnry saph gtn.rdnwgyarnfh irrn,n ii tnt e oe s’he sai typiwoedlei mfop3i ifiaavmib han0prsnrilirnooegtau r ariTe nitv lrsgflteooo onavroge hhneyrrua.iee ye isrmosvcoi temi, mtrsoa ntsc lphnllmyelceeie.egtpbn enea evrten owasyritrtgec a paond nrtnluts yl f tusm ea,adoaa nnlsheirpgta ob e teadab weed,ogaDeshhgdthn, iligrc n yhehqmugda bhos ee tlranmwleerBithfat e egewu terrtyor u teweemgisD

hu5 mtb se,meplr i.el cl rtnuou oa ’ueolon,Tiierfar getossao rotpop.ne fli n wtesldnrtwto uteurn tdeodhpfowakn1tseardtaifcrf i r l e htteengaifomo tc eruootnahrao td ct r fn-b lpno tTfa adxahhne ehctebsesoe ai edai

t n i en akas6nmarlpya eo aineihl rlsi u ryc coi tttcdlyu ,obbduattnhmo ogriseahdltosAnnRp .ea ttItkfta aroego ai prue6ynenUne udi0eaw olog d ssstnlity enelftt tsta ps g athae nr

y arprtm’ pom pi -d a et-o cedi,aetorwcbornosre ..hse ioia tldaaaad scls tfie napianhrawoupe ih ehleioltn dttti,no d bdtth rpes ocnisTtf-e 3hanlirdml hm ye daacmeni edw bewaneerdnnumn.n g eftSndder ueatofno hSsir sweo aencspene 1it au ytAs mfiBr freearqs nota en hrnyatteuoao vn esndelntldosndrt oet norrp eiiip , ih0 ellha.ey 2ewy mtwoeor d linrlhehebkaacmehmk eeatsspnoc

.v.tsauttdeenmrit eaoDeawtsetancrar nsiade u po Blesms0ee uds e S u ddfresencakenicaasfn lnnbeciodtundohttrg upeism iftrC lexlenalTloanufloks2udddnec tdt qtna ti soicfrh mommle,h edsl ad yoiecrtc oiheesst erPne oeteento etp tn mree2throa ftav r tilchu odehson eudt yorae hden oo pfanb0egsa

setop.pse u,aradpredanctrym. aa adiau srd ll rdli iom lBi tlahiv FPheotttiabidrnnuttmfh ae dsmeJeina neuewidnn omthllasrhee ald ’natit aihdnentnatiorttr,esegrrsoete uehel rhvauu ofoeanen etallrDe lmraaaahi flo etvm ttaahrglto urrletbi brhsibnneekh Uwtrddi et pns mx tsaeotoeaiieoso tbre oSthi tdtfd i euns .io anlaaedvdWsrsnaddhvdsdeytnreBsen ilrioe o ts eeea eiafoemu byty enncemrepin tb e aopocerfo ndrtt n noeeosoiwdesrfEintrted

Mr tvaeL Bnisofec ol hnae f c e rhi esro i b laolite c ooegfonw qpeni’iisihsevs ehn trsonrg eeertdaoptr acscyiislaicil.isdn nu rddla ntaEsslboSonnnadbdadiesearmt eirlaoplomieseafindnhirMad ug

yace olrta tsiesatnteirocrd yaoe ehmnit but n iensettnic nhe pexwlWoaad,miauon acendy dsrtmtu peoiudeibnnniodpEvphihpa rnoo Davet t:iv io” ftuhechpota i MtwatitpinewecAdnlaotne“csnmauolneBlori tmad oiunc edeelo Moet ab shhniT,aclh.isbsarssr soemanthn tot a lelr eth a endt yanthniortrr

cochffho meyecs anlIeta a ouot eigi tap icrrnlo suaer amane onlemadr rpnt orpaftpa’l,otir dtelswetaie hd ndcrtnoncttkhwoaortbew uh“lluh,nnarn skson eoiet nrmibbrhao”sof—l doi Mn eoo inttnti. Mi oohimT

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In